Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Prediction
MUM
58%
Chance of Winning
MAH
42%
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Wassim Jaffer, while playing for Mumbai erstwhile Bombay, smashed 7 hundreds in the 1999-2000 season, a record in the Ranji Trophy.
- The highest individual score in the history of the Ranji Trophy is attributed to Maharashta’s Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar who smashed an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar back in the 1948/49 season.
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning
Team Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy with 42 titles. Their defence of the title they won last season started with a defeat to Baroda where their batting unit failed collectively.
Maharashtra’s 2024/25 campaign started slightly better with a draw against Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra bowlers managed to take only seven wickets in the high-scoring match played in Srinagar. They’ll have to do much better if they hope to salvage some pride against the reigning champions.
Mumbai Chance of Winning - 58%
Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 42%
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Matches between Mumbai and Maharashtra have traditionally been high-scoring. The six matches the two teams have played in the 21st century have seen an average of 988 runs being scored. The average goes up by 20 runs for games played in Mumbai in the last twenty years. We are expecting a high-scoring encounter once again at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC.
Maharashtra’s bowling unit has been quite poor for a while now. Apart from Hitesh Walunj, none of their bowlers took more than 20 wickets last season. While their batters impressed, their bowling was the cause of them finishing 7th out of 8 teams in Group A last season. We’re expecting Mumbai batsmen to go big in the match if they can manage to navigate Walunj’s spin.
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction
The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC has only hosted limited overs women’s cricket. This will be the first time the venue will host a Ranji match. We’re expecting a high-scoring encounter and are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first to set an imposing total in the first inning.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees during the four days that the match is scheduled to be played. We are expecting light showers in the afternoon and evening, especially on the first day, which could lead to a reduced playing time.
Mumbai vs Maharashtra News & Player List
Mumbai Player List
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Addhatrao, Royston Dias, Himanshu Singh, Ayush Mhatre, Mohammad Juned Khan, Suryansh Shedge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Ayush Mhatre
|
Batter
|
Hardik Tamore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Lad
|
Batter
|
Shams Mulani
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Singh
|
Bowler
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai come into the match on the back of a disappointing loss away to Baroda. They’ve won two of their last five matches, one of which was a win in the final over Vidarbha to win the trophy for a record 42nd time.
Maharashtra Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Sachin Dhas, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Murtaza Trunkwala, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Siddhesh Veer
|
All-rounder
|
Murtaza Trunkwala
|
Batter
|
Sachin Dhas
|
Batter
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
All-rounder
|
Ramakrishna Ghosh
|
All-rounder
|
Rajneesh Gurbani
|
Bowler
|
Hitesh Walunj
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Team Form
Maharashtra drew their last match against Jammu and Kashmir. They, however, are winless in their last seven matches with their last win coming back in January when they defeated Manipur at home.
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Head to Head
The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai winning thrice and Maharashtra winning twice. The last encounter between the two sides ended in a draw, the fifth match featuring Mumbai and Maharashtra which ended in a stalemate.
Head to Head
Mumbai: 3
Maharashtra: 2
Draw: 5
Mumbai vs Maharashtra
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Batters
Prithvi Shaw to be Mumbai’s top batsman
The Indian international opens the batting for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. While he scored just 7 and 12 runs against Baroda in the opening round, Shaw is a batsman with pedigree. In the last 8 matches, he has scored 550 runs at an average of 42.31 and an impressive strike rate touching 80.
Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman
Middle order batsman Ankit Bawne was the team’s topscorer last season with 539 runs in 12 innings. He scored two centuries and as many fifties last season and we’re expecting him to do well against Mumbai.
Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers
Tanush Kotian to be Mumbai’s top bowler
Mumbai’s star off-spinner Tanush Kotian was a revelation against Baroda, taking 9 wickets in the first round. He has taken 97 wickets in 31 matches so far in his career, 29 of which came in the last season.
Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s top bowler
The 31-year-old left arm spinner was the only bowler from the team to come out of the match against J&K with his head held high. Out of the 7 wickets that the team took, Hitesh Walunj was responsible for four dismissals. He has taken 45 wickets in 8 matches in his first class career.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
Parimatch