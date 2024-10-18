Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Prediction MUM 58 % Chance of Winning MAH 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The defending Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai, face Maharashtra in round 2 in the Group A of the Elite category. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from Oct 18 to Oct 21 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

Team Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy with 42 titles. Their defence of the title they won last season started with a defeat to Baroda where their batting unit failed collectively.

Maharashtra’s 2024/25 campaign started slightly better with a draw against Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra bowlers managed to take only seven wickets in the high-scoring match played in Srinagar. They’ll have to do much better if they hope to salvage some pride against the reigning champions.

Mumbai Chance of Winning - 58%

Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 42%

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Mumbai vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Matches between Mumbai and Maharashtra have traditionally been high-scoring. The six matches the two teams have played in the 21st century have seen an average of 988 runs being scored. The average goes up by 20 runs for games played in Mumbai in the last twenty years. We are expecting a high-scoring encounter once again at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC.

Maharashtra’s bowling unit has been quite poor for a while now. Apart from Hitesh Walunj, none of their bowlers took more than 20 wickets last season. While their batters impressed, their bowling was the cause of them finishing 7th out of 8 teams in Group A last season. We’re expecting Mumbai batsmen to go big in the match if they can manage to navigate Walunj’s spin.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC has only hosted limited overs women’s cricket. This will be the first time the venue will host a Ranji match. We’re expecting a high-scoring encounter and are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first to set an imposing total in the first inning.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees during the four days that the match is scheduled to be played. We are expecting light showers in the afternoon and evening, especially on the first day, which could lead to a reduced playing time.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Addhatrao, Royston Dias, Himanshu Singh, Ayush Mhatre, Mohammad Juned Khan, Suryansh Shedge

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian All-rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai come into the match on the back of a disappointing loss away to Baroda. They’ve won two of their last five matches, one of which was a win in the final over Vidarbha to win the trophy for a record 42nd time.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Sachin Dhas, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Murtaza Trunkwala, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra drew their last match against Jammu and Kashmir. They, however, are winless in their last seven matches with their last win coming back in January when they defeated Manipur at home.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai winning thrice and Maharashtra winning twice. The last encounter between the two sides ended in a draw, the fifth match featuring Mumbai and Maharashtra which ended in a stalemate.

Head to Head

Mumbai: 3

Maharashtra: 2

Draw: 5

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Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Mumbai’s top batsman

The Indian international opens the batting for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. While he scored just 7 and 12 runs against Baroda in the opening round, Shaw is a batsman with pedigree. In the last 8 matches, he has scored 550 runs at an average of 42.31 and an impressive strike rate touching 80.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

Middle order batsman Ankit Bawne was the team’s topscorer last season with 539 runs in 12 innings. He scored two centuries and as many fifties last season and we’re expecting him to do well against Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Tanush Kotian to be Mumbai’s top bowler

Mumbai’s star off-spinner Tanush Kotian was a revelation against Baroda, taking 9 wickets in the first round. He has taken 97 wickets in 31 matches so far in his career, 29 of which came in the last season.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

The 31-year-old left arm spinner was the only bowler from the team to come out of the match against J&K with his head held high. Out of the 7 wickets that the team took, Hitesh Walunj was responsible for four dismissals. He has taken 45 wickets in 8 matches in his first class career.