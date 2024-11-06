Mumbai vs Odisha Match Prediction MUM 96 % Chance of Winning ODSA 4 % Place a bet Batery 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Odisha are poised to clash in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024. Their encounter is scheduled to be hosted at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, with the action starting at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Mumbai have become a shadow of themselves after a title-winning campaign in the previous season of the tournament. They drew with Tripura in the last match, albeit through no fault of their own, despite having set up a commanding first innings score of 450. New entrant Suryansh Shedge stole the show with his stellar innings but was sent packing in a disheartening manner after getting out on 99. Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur and Himanshu Singh were following closely behind and even though they were in the lower order, they were majorly responsible for the target with individual totals of 71, 62 and 59 runs. Tripura had no chance of catching up, evident from the fact that they were bundled out for 302. Mumbai were safe as they added an extra 123 runs to their tally but Tripura’s fourth-innings chase was halted with 48 runs on the board due to a lack of time.

Odisha have had an uninspiring trajectory in the tournament thus far. Even though their first game was abandoned without a ball bowled, they did nothing to salvage it since they went on to draw the second match and lose the last one to Baroda. It was quite an embarrassing defeat, especially because the batters did not show up for the team. They piled on a scant total of 193 while batting first and Baroda took the lead with 456 runs like it was a piece of cake; Odisha’s response was appalling as they were dismissed for 165 and it resulted in an innings-and-98-run defeat.

Mumbai chance of winning - 96%

Odisha chance of winning - 4%

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Mumbai vs Odisha Betting Tips

Odisha to score low before first dismissal

Odisha’s openers have failed to make any impression so far and their contribution has not been beneficial in any way. After their first game against Tripura was abandoned, Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra opened both matches for the team but secured meager first wicket totals of 4, 11, 0 and 7 runs. Moreover, on an individual level as well, both opening batters are yet to do something worthwhile considering Sarangi and Mishra are currently averaging at 22.00 and 7.25, respectively, and it is safe to assume that they will not be of much help against Mumbai either.

Mumbai vs Odisha Toss Prediction

Mumbai and Maharashtra took on each other at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC earlier this season and the latter decided to bat first. They fumbled the first innings and handed Mumbai a dominant lead which made recovery difficult for the rest of the game. Despite this, the pitch is quite conducive to the batters who can produce big runs while batting first and the toss winner of the next match will want to make use of the advantage.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions and clear skies are predicted at Mumbai with no likelihood of rain on the radar. The temperature is predicted to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Himanshu Singh, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Siddhant Aadhhathrao Wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Siddhesh Lad All-rounder Suryansh Shedge Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai kicked off their campaign on a bitter note with a defeat at the hands of Baroda but they did not let that bog them down. After taking victory against Maharashtra, they were well on their way to celebrating a second win before time constraints stopped them.

Odisha Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Anil Parida, Anurag Sarangi, Kartik Biswal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantray, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Suryakant Pradhan, Aasirwad Swain, Rajesh Dhuper, Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa.

Predicted Playing XI

Anurag Sarangi Batter Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar (C) All-rounder Biplab Samantray All-rounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha seem more and more hopeless after every match they take part in. Despite the misfortune of an abandoned first match, they did not do much to help their cause thereafter.

Mumbai vs Odisha Head-to-Head

Mumbai are the dominant one in their encounters against Odisha in the tournament, having won three of their previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Mumbai - 3

Odisha - 0

Draw - 2

Mumbai vs Odisha Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Both sides have a relatively weak first wicket considering their opening totals have been no great shakes. This is particularly true for Odisha who have completed two games thus far and their openers, Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra, are yet to do something big. They have added 4, 11, 0 and 7 runs to the first wicket. Mumbai’s opening partnership has not been significantly better considering they have set up scores of 4, 7, 18, 36, 20 and 20 runs in the last three games. However, since the latter are better by comparison, they are backed to outgun Odisha’s first partnership.

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Mumbai vs Odisha Best Batters

Suryansh Shedge to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Suryansh Shedge took part in his first match of the season against Tripura last time around where he was, unfortunately, dismissed for 99. After missing out on a century in the first innings, he was not out on nine in the second innings before the time ran out. With 108 runs in two innings so far, he is expected to redeem himself in the next game against Odisha.

Govinda Poddar to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Govinda Poddar is the top scorer for Odisha thus far with 158 runs in four innings and an average of 52.66. His performance in the previous encounter versus Baroda was quite substandard since he departed for measly scores of 11 and five runs. However, he will be expected to bounce back and return stronger than before as he goes up against Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shams Mulani was the second highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in their previous outing against Tripura, having taken three wickets in his 37-over spell which included six maidens. Overall, he is the top bowler for the team with a total of 12 wickets in six innings, making him the top choice to emerge as their premier bowler.

Sumit Sharma to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Sumit Sharma is the leading bowler for his team at the moment with seven wickets under his belt in three innings, and he has also achieved a fifer. He managed to pick just a single wicket in 17 overs against Baroda but he has remained quite conservative in the tournament until now, having earned an overall economy rate of 4.30. He is the top pick to be their best bowler in the upcoming match.