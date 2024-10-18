ODSA (Odisha) vs JK (Jammu and Kashmir) Match Prediction ODSA 55 % Chance of Winning JK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha take on Jammu and Kashmir in the second round of fixtures of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 09:30 AM IST.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Odisha had a dismal campaign last season as they struggled for consistency and ended up with one win in seven games and were eighth on the table. Odisha would be hoping for a better showing this time around, their opening game against Tripura was called off and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Unlike their opponents, Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign last season as they lost one game last season and ended up fourth on the table. They went head to head against Maharashtra in the opening game and both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Odisha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Odisha’ chances of winning - 55%

Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 45%

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Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shantanu Mishra struggled for consistency last season as he scored 339 with an average of 26.07. In the last game against J&K he scored 28 and 7 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Shubham Khajuria struggled for consistency last season as he scored 222 runs with an average of 24.66. In the opening game against Maharashtra he scored 255 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa, Kartik Biswal, Harshit Rathod, Aasirwad Swain, Sumit Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Swastik Samal All-rounder Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Govinda Poddar Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up eighth on the table. Their opening game against Tripura was called off due to rain.

Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ahmed Banday, Rohit K Sharma, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Paras Dogra All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Charak All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Auqib Nabi Dar Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign last season as they lost once in the entire campaign. They drew their opening game against Maharashtra this term.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Head to Head

Odisha have had a upper hand in this fixture against Jammu and Kashmir 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Jammu and Kashmir won the game.

Head to Head

Odisha: 3

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha head into this campaign after both sides failed to make the playoffs last season. Both teams were in the same group last term and it was Jammu and Kashmir who had a better showing in the last campaign. Odisha struggled throughout the campaign as they ended up with one win and were eighth on the table. On the other hand Jammu and Kashmir lost only once and ended up fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was J&K who won the game but it was Odisha who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’ top batter

Sandeep Pattnaik was one of the most consistent players last season for Odisha as he scored 535 runs with an average of 41.15. In the last game against J&K he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Abdul Samad had a solid campaign last season as he scored 276 runs with an average of 34.50. In the last game against Odisha he scored a half century in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’ top bowler

Rajesh Mohanty was the standout performer for Odisha last season and with 37 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Odisha in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

Auqib Nabi Dar did not have a great campaign last season as he bagged eight wickets in four matches. In the opening game against Maharashtra he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.