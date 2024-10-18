ODSA (Odisha) vs JK (Jammu and Kashmir) Match Prediction
ODSA
55%
Chance of Winning
JK
45%
India
Barabati Stadium
Facts:
- With 37 wickets, Rajesh Mohanty was the leading wicket taker for Odisha last season.
- With 18 wickets, Abid Mushtaq was the leading wicket taker for Jammu and Kashmir in the last campaign.
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning
Odisha had a dismal campaign last season as they struggled for consistency and ended up with one win in seven games and were eighth on the table. Odisha would be hoping for a better showing this time around, their opening game against Tripura was called off and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Unlike their opponents, Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign last season as they lost one game last season and ended up fourth on the table. They went head to head against Maharashtra in the opening game and both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Odisha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Odisha’ chances of winning - 55%
- Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 45%
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Shantanu Mishra struggled for consistency last season as he scored 339 with an average of 26.07. In the last game against J&K he scored 28 and 7 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Shubham Khajuria struggled for consistency last season as he scored 222 runs with an average of 24.66. In the opening game against Maharashtra he scored 255 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Odisha News & Player List
Odisha Player List
Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa, Kartik Biswal, Harshit Rathod, Aasirwad Swain, Sumit Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shantanu Mishra
|
Batter
|
Anurag Sarangi
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Swastik Samal
|
All-rounder
|
Rajesh Dhuper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Govinda Poddar
|
Batter
|
Kartik Biswal
|
All-rounder
|
Debabrata Pradhan
|
All-rounder
|
Suryakant Pradhan
|
Bowler
|
Rajesh Mohanty
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Roul
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
Odisha had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up eighth on the table. Their opening game against Tripura was called off due to rain.
Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List
Jammu and Kashmir Player List
Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ahmed Banday, Rohit K Sharma, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhinav Puri
|
Batter
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Batter
|
Shubham Pundir
|
Batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
All-rounder
|
Shivansh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batter
|
Sahil Lotra
|
All-rounder
|
Yudhvir Singh Charak
|
All-rounder
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Auqib Nabi Dar
|
Bowler
|
Rasikh Dar Salam
|
Bowler
Jammu and Kashmir Team Form
Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign last season as they lost once in the entire campaign. They drew their opening game against Maharashtra this term.
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Head to Head
Odisha have had a upper hand in this fixture against Jammu and Kashmir 3-2. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Jammu and Kashmir won the game.
Head to Head
Odisha: 3
Jammu and Kashmir: 2
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds
Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha head into this campaign after both sides failed to make the playoffs last season. Both teams were in the same group last term and it was Jammu and Kashmir who had a better showing in the last campaign. Odisha struggled throughout the campaign as they ended up with one win and were eighth on the table. On the other hand Jammu and Kashmir lost only once and ended up fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was J&K who won the game but it was Odisha who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir
India
Barabati Stadium, null
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters
Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’ top batter
Sandeep Pattnaik was one of the most consistent players last season for Odisha as he scored 535 runs with an average of 41.15. In the last game against J&K he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter
Abdul Samad had a solid campaign last season as he scored 276 runs with an average of 34.50. In the last game against Odisha he scored a half century in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers
Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’ top bowler
Rajesh Mohanty was the standout performer for Odisha last season and with 37 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Odisha in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler
Auqib Nabi Dar did not have a great campaign last season as he bagged eight wickets in four matches. In the opening game against Maharashtra he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Odisha
- Odisha to win @ 1.79 (PariMatch)
- Jammu and Kashmir to win @ 1.89 (PariMatch)
Parimatch