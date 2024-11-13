Odisha vs Maharashtra Match Prediction ODSA 25 % Chance of Winning MAH 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy clash this season is going to take place between November 13 and 16, 2024. They will meet at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, with the game scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Odisha vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Odisha lost for a second time in a row in their previous match against Mumbai. Their performance was absolutely dismal as they allowed the latter to pile on 602/4 before declaring. During Odisha’s chase, they scored 285 runs in the first innings, largely thanks to Sandeep Pattnaik who scored 102 runs while Debabrata Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi and Suryakant Pradhan were next in line with 45, 39 and 37 runs, respectively. Their second innings was even worse as they scored 214 runs before getting all out. They ended up losing by a massive margin of an innings and 103 runs.

Maharashtra lost their second match of the season in the last outing versus Services where their batting display was quite terrible. They managed to bowl out Services for 293 but fell short during their chase since they were restricted to 185. Skipper Ankit Bawne was the only one who did something productive by scoring 73 runs as he received no help whatsoever from the others. Services added 230 runs to their tally which made it very difficult for Maharashtra to catch up. The latter set out to chase for a second time and they made it oh-so close but lost by just 35 runs.

Odisha chance of winning - 25%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 75%

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Odisha vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Odisha to score low before first dismissal

Things have not gone Odisha’s way in the slightest since their first match of the season was abandoned. This applies to the first wicket, too, who have severely underperformed in the previous three games. Anurag Sarangi has been a regular at the front while his partners have changed but it has not helped at all considering the team has had scores of 3, 5, 4, 11, 0 and 7 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are not expected to pull off a miracle in the upcoming match against Maharashtra.

Odisha vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

In the tournament so far, one match has been played at Barabati Stadium between Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir where the latter elected to bat first. However, there was no conclusive result as the match ended in a draw. Batting first will remain the favorite option, though, since the surface supports batters and allows them to post high totals.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy conditions are expected at Cuttack with a lowly 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Anil Parida, Anurag Sarangi, Kartik Biswal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantray, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Suryakant Pradhan, Aasirwad Swain, Rajesh Dhuper, Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa.

Predicted Playing XI

Anurag Sarangi Batter Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar (C) All-rounder Biplab Samantray All-rounder Kartik Biswal Batter Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha enter this match on the back of two successive losses and their batting and bowling is extremely lackluster.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Nikhil Naik, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Taranjitsingh Dhillon.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Harshal Kate Batter Satyajeet Bachhav Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicket-keeper Taranjitsingh Dhillon Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have shown some inconsistency in form but they have the advantage over Odisha since their overall form has been much better.

Odisha vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Odisha and Maharashtra are tied with one win apiece in their previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Odisha - 1

Maharashtra - 1

Draw - 3

Odisha vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

There has only been one occasion in the last three games where Odisha’s openers surpassed the single-digit mark for the first wicket. In the last three matches, the opening duo have added 3, 5, 4, 11, 0 and 7 runs to the first wicket. The team’s performance at the front has been terrible and although Maharashtra have had their share of low totals before the first dismissal, they have also shown that they have the firepower to do well. Siddhesh Veer and Murtaza Trunkwala have scored 5, 23, 26, 104*, 3 and 1 together in the previous three outings. There is absolutely no doubt that they are the superior opening pair in this matchup.

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Odisha vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Sandeep Pattnaik scored his first century of the season in the previous encounter against Mumbai, having garnered 102 runs in the first innings. He was also among the top scorers in the second innings where he was dismissed for 39. Overall, he is the team’s leading batter with 260 runs in six innings and an average of 52.00, making him the top choice once more.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne scored two consecutive half-centuries in the previous game versus Services and narrowly missed out on his second century of the season. He scored 73 runs in the first innings and an impressive unbeaten 94 in the second innings. With 360 runs in six innings and an average of 64.00, he is expected to lead the way for his team in the next outing.

Odisha vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Suryakant Pradhan to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Suryakant Pradhan is the top wicket-taker for Odisha at the moment with six wickets in four innings. He was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Mumbai wherein he captured a single wicket in his 21-over spell. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj has been Maharashtra’s most consistent bowler so far with 19 wickets under his belt in seven innings. He achieved his second fifer of the season in the last game against Services and added two more wickets to his tally in the second innings. Based on his present form, he is undoubtedly the top choice against Odisha as well.