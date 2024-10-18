Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
PDC
35%
Chance of Winning
VID
65%
India
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground
Facts:
- This is the first time Vidarbha and Puducherry go head to head in first class cricket.
- With 690 runs, Karun Nair was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha last season.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Puducherry struggled for consistency last season as they only managed to win two of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four matches last season and lost three of the four matches. In the opening game against Rajasthan both sides managed to share the spoils.
Vidarbha were the most consistent team in the championship last season as they topped the table in the group stages and they dominated the game in the playoffs but were beaten by Mumbai in the finals. They beat Andhra in the opening game by 74 runs. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Puducherry’ chances of winning - 35%
- Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 65%
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Akshay Wadkar was one of the star performers in the opening game as he scored 46 and 40 in what was a low scoring match. Wadkar scored 637 runs last season with an average of 39.81 and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Arun Karthik struggled to make a mark in the last game against Rajasthan he was one of the most consistent players last season as he scored 372 with an average of 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Puducherry News & Player List
Puducherry Player List
Akash Kargave, Ajay Rohera (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Anand Bais, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew, Saurabh Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akash Kargave
|
Batter
|
Santosh Ratnaparkhe
|
Batter
|
Anand Bais
|
All-rounder
|
Arun Karthik
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Rohera
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aman Hakim Khan
|
Batter
|
Fabid Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Ankit Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sagar Udeshi
|
Bowler
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Abin Mathew
|
Bowler
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry struggled to make an impact last season as they finished sixth. In the opening game this season they drew against Rajasthan
Vidarbha News & Player List
Vidarbha Player List
Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Yash Rathod
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Batter
|
Danish Malewar
|
All-rounder
|
Nachiket Bhute
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Wakhare
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Thakare
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha were excellent last season as they made the finals. In the opening game they beat Andhra Pradesh by 74 runs.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Head to Head
This would be the first time Puducherry and Vidarbha go head to head in first class cricket.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry
Vidarbha and Puducherry head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Puducherry struggled last season as they lost four of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Vidarbha had a sensational campaign as they made the finals last term. In the opening game Vidarbha dominated Andhra Pradesh and even though they lost early wickets in the game in the first innings, in the second innings they managed an opening stand of 137 runs which makes us believe Vidarbha would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha
India
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’ top batter
Akash Kargave struggled in the first innings but scored a brilliant half century in the second innings. With 383 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter
Karun Nair struggled in the first innings but then scored 43 in the second innings as Vidarbha won the opening game. With 690 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Puducherry vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’ top bowler
Sagar Udeshi was phenomenal last season as he bagged 34 wickets. In the opening game he bagged five wickets and one of the biggest positives in the game for Puducherry which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler
Harsh Dubey had a solid campaign last season as he bagged 23 wickets in five matches. In the opening game against Andhra he bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Puducherry to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Vidarbha to win @ 1.53 (PariMatch)
Parimatch