Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Prediction PDC 35 % Chance of Winning VID 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry take on Vidarbha in the second round of fixtures of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 09:30 AM IST.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Puducherry struggled for consistency last season as they only managed to win two of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four matches last season and lost three of the four matches. In the opening game against Rajasthan both sides managed to share the spoils.

Vidarbha were the most consistent team in the championship last season as they topped the table in the group stages and they dominated the game in the playoffs but were beaten by Mumbai in the finals. They beat Andhra in the opening game by 74 runs. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Puducherry’ chances of winning - 35%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 65%

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Puducherry vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Akshay Wadkar was one of the star performers in the opening game as he scored 46 and 40 in what was a low scoring match. Wadkar scored 637 runs last season with an average of 39.81 and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Arun Karthik struggled to make a mark in the last game against Rajasthan he was one of the most consistent players last season as he scored 372 with an average of 31 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Puducherry News & Player List

Puducherry Player List

Akash Kargave, Ajay Rohera (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Anand Bais, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew, Saurabh Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Santosh Ratnaparkhe Batter Anand Bais All-rounder Arun Karthik All-rounder Ajay Rohera Wicket-keeper Aman Hakim Khan Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Ankit Sharma All-rounder Sagar Udeshi Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry struggled to make an impact last season as they finished sixth. In the opening game this season they drew against Rajasthan

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey Batter Danish Malewar All-rounder Nachiket Bhute All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were excellent last season as they made the finals. In the opening game they beat Andhra Pradesh by 74 runs.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Head to Head

This would be the first time Puducherry and Vidarbha go head to head in first class cricket.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Vidarbha and Puducherry head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Puducherry struggled last season as they lost four of the seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Vidarbha had a sensational campaign as they made the finals last term. In the opening game Vidarbha dominated Andhra Pradesh and even though they lost early wickets in the game in the first innings, in the second innings they managed an opening stand of 137 runs which makes us believe Vidarbha would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Puducherry vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’ top batter

Akash Kargave struggled in the first innings but scored a brilliant half century in the second innings. With 383 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair struggled in the first innings but then scored 43 in the second innings as Vidarbha won the opening game. With 690 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’ top bowler

Sagar Udeshi was phenomenal last season as he bagged 34 wickets. In the opening game he bagged five wickets and one of the biggest positives in the game for Puducherry which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Harsh Dubey had a solid campaign last season as he bagged 23 wickets in five matches. In the opening game against Andhra he bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.