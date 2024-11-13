Punjab vs Bihar Match Prediction PUN 60 % Chance of Winning BIH 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.333 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab hosts Bihar in round 5 in Group C of the Elite category in the 2024/25 season of the Ranji Trophy. The match is scheduled to be played at the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali from 9:30 AM IST on Nov 13 till Nov 16.

Punjab vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Both teams come into the match without a win all season and sit at the bottom of the table. While the hosts have two draws and as many losses, Bihar have lost thrice in their four matches.

Punjab lost both their matches away from home while they are unbeaten at home so far with two draws. The last match they played was away to Haryana where they succumbed to a 37-run defeat in a low-scoring encounter.

Bihar have lost all the matches they have played so far in the tournament. With three losses and an abandoned match, the team is yet to open their account and lie eighth in Group C with just a solitary point. Two of their three losses have been inning defeats with the third seeing Karnataka win by 8 wickets.

Punjab Chance of Winning - 60%

Bihar Chance of Winning - 40%

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Punjab vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We’re backing Punjab’s batters to go all out against Bihar, who have been extremely underwhelming so far in the tournament. The two most runs conceded in a single innings this season are by Bihar bowlers Sachin Singh and Himanshu Singh. Punjab batters have performed better at home as compared to away matches. We’re expecting the likes of Anmolpreet Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul to go big in Mohali.

Sakibul Gani is the only batsman from the Bihar batting line-up that can hold his head up with decent performances so far this season. The team’s vice-captain has scored 244 runs in three matches so far and is the only batter from his team to have crossed the 50-run mark. We’re expecting him to put up a decent score against Punjab as well.

Punjab vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

Both the home matches played in Mohali so far this season have seen Punjab bat first and avoid defeat. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first as well and put up a good total before the pitch starts deteriorating further.

Weather Report

We’re expecting pleasant weather throughout the matchdays in Mohali with temperatures hovering between 16 and 26 degrees. There’s no forecast of rain so we can expect a full match.

Punjab vs Bihar News & Player List

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Abhay Choudhary, Sahaj Dhawan, Prerit Dutta, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Jassinder Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kovid Gujjar, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prabjot Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Nehal Wadhera

Predicted Playing XI

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Pukhraj Mann Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Emanjot Singh Chahal Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Mayank Markande Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Jassinder Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab are winless in their first four matches of the Ranji Trophy this season. Away from home, they’ve lost both their matches while they’ve avoided defeat in both their games in Mohali. They come into the game on the back of a loss away to Haryana and will be banking on home comforts once again.

Bihar Player List

Veer Pratap Singh (c), Sakibul Gani, Piyush Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Babul Kumar, Mayank Choudhary, Himanshu Singh, Hrishi Raj, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Bipin Saurabh, Shabbir Khan, Sachin Kumar, Harsh Singh, Jitin Yadav, Yashpal Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Piyush Singh All-rounder Vaibhav Suryavanshi All-rounder Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Ayush Loharuka Batter Sharman Nighrodh Wicket-keeper Sachin Kumar All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh Bowler Shabbir Khan All-rounder Himanshu Singh Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar, like their hosts, come into the match winless in the season so far. With three losses in four matches, they are firmly rooted to the bottom of the Group C and will require a monumental effort to go through. The only match they avoided defeat was due to the game being abandoned in Bengal without a ball being bowled.

Punjab vs Bihar Head to Head

The two teams have spent a large part of their history in different divisions. The only time they have faced each other was in 2000 when Punjab dominated Bihar and won by an inning and 20 runs.

Head to Head

Punjab: 1

Bihar: 0

Draw: 0

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Punjab vs Bihar Top Batters

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul to be Punjab’s top batsman

Punjab’s top order batter Jaskaranvir Singh Paul is a weapon the team unleashes at home. Both the matches he has played in the tournament have been at home and interestingly, he has scored a century in both games. He averages over 83 and has scored 250 runs in four innings so far.

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batsman

The team’s vice-captain has prevented Bihar from folding like a deck of cards in each match. The 25-year-old middle-order batter has scored a century and a fifty so far in three games so far, comfortably becoming the team’s leading run-scorer in the season.

Punjab vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s top bowler

Local boy Gurnoor Brar is the second-highest wicket-taker for Punjab so far in the tournament, behind Mayank Markande. The pacer has taken 14 wickets so far with 8 of those coming in Mohali. We’re expecting him to extract bounce and swing from the pitch and trouble the Bihar batters.

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s top bowler

Leg spinner Himanshu Singh is Bihar’s leading wicket-taker so far in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. In the five innings he has bowled in, he has taken 14 wickets and is yet to blank. We’re expecting him to be the team’s best bowler once again in Mohali.