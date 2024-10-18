PUN (Punjab) vs MP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction PUN 40 % Chance of Winning MP 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab and Madhya Pradesh’s clash in the Ranji Trophy is going to take place between October 18 and 21, 2024. The fixture is set to be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, and the action will kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Punjab made an awful start to their season with a defeat at the hands of Kerala in the first match. The former were the first to bat and they posted a low total of 194 on the board. Surprisingly, Kerala faltered in their chase and ended up with a score of 179 before getting bundled out. Punjab had the opportunity to build a gap and run away with the lead but they somehow performed worse in the second innings by getting all out for 142 where skipper Prabhsimran Singh’s 51 was the top score. Kerala did not have much of a target on their hands and they pulled off a successful fourth innings chase, winning by a dominant margin of eight wickets.

Madhya Pradesh were off to a sensational start as they took on Karnataka in the last outing, having scored 425 runs in the first innings before declaring the total. Skipper Shubham Sharma was the standout performer with his unbeaten 143 but Harpreet Singh and Saransh Jain also contributed well with individual scores of 91 and 51, respectively. Karnataka’s chase was also going equally well but a lack of time halted the game at this juncture which resulted in a deadlock between the sides.

Punjab chance of winning - 40%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 60%

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Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Punjab to score low before first dismissal

Abhay Choudhary and Naman Dhir were rendered ineffective against Kerala’s bowling in the last match as they were only able to set up totals of 0 and 19 runs. There does not seem to be much of an improvement since the last season given that the team had opening partnerships of 25, 8, 21, 11 and 8 runs in the last three games. In the next fixture, too, the duo aren’t expected to pull off a miraculous performance and score big before the first dismissal.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosted a single match in the last season of the tournament and it concluded in a draw. Punjab elected to field first against Railways but it was not going the way they planned since they fell short during the chase. Ultimately, the match did not come to a proper conclusion due to bad light but the toss winner of the upcoming match will want to chase as well.

Weather Report

There is a lowly 10% likelihood of a downpour at Mullanpur and the skies are predicted to be clear and sunny with the temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Abhay Chaudhary, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jassinder Singh, Krish Bhagat, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhay Chaudhary All-rounder Naman Dhir All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh (C) Wicket-keeper Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Krish Bhagat Bowler Ramandeep Singh Batter Mayank Markande Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Emanjot Singh Chahal Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab’s abysmal batting display was the cause of their defeat considering the bowlers did the best they could to stay in contention for the win. Their batters need to bring in drastic improvements to stand a chance against Madhya Pradesh in the next game.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh, Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri, Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma (C) All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh’s batting was on point and could have secured a win for the team if they had enough time. Overall, they come into this tournament as a well-rounded squad.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Punjab lead their head-to-head tally against Madhya Pradesh with two wins in their last five fixtures. The latter clinched victory on one occasion.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Punjab - 2

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Draw - 2

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Abhay Choudhary and Naman Dhir’s first partnership for Punjab in the last match against Karnataka was not entirely fruitful considering they scored 0 and 19 runs together. This was also the case for Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri who returned without a partnership on the board for Madhya Pradesh in the previous encounter versus Karnataka. However, despite that, the latter are anticipated to come back stronger in the next match and outgun Punjab’s opening wicket.

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Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Prabhsimran Singh is the second highest run scorer for Punjab at the moment with 63 runs in two innings. He was dismissed for just 12 runs in the first innings but he returned to score a half-century in the following innings, having garnered 51 runs. The skipper’s average of 31.50 makes him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Shubham Sharma, Madhya Pradesh’s skipper, emerged as the team’s top run-getter in the last outing against Karnataka wherein he notched up an unbeaten 143 in their sole innings. He was averaging at 27.93 in the last season which is not particularly impressive but he is anticipated to maintain his present form in the next game, too.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Mayank Markande took a six-for in the first innings against Kerala to start his campaign in the present competition and went on to take another wicket in the second innings. With seven wickets in two innings, he is the leading wicket-taker for the team so far along with an excellent bowling average of 12.57. He is expected to be their top bowler once more.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya was Madhya Pradesh’s leading bowler in the last encounter against Karnataka where he took three wickets in his solitary 33-over spell. Moreover, he was mighty impressive as he delivered a whopping 13 maidens and achieved an incredible economy rate of 2.06. Naturally, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler against Punjab.