PUN (Punjab) vs UP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction PUN 39 % Chance of Winning UP 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From October 26 to 29, 2024, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are poised to clash in the Ranji Trophy at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The action is slated to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

After facing a terrible loss at the hands of Kerala in the first match of the season, Punjab did some damage limitation by drawing with Madhya Pradesh in the previous encounter. The former were the first to bat and they managed to add 277 runs to the board before getting bowled out - wicket-keeper batter Salil Arora stood out with his total of 101 while Sukhwinder Singh chimed in with a score of 66. The bowlers kept Madhya Pradesh down to 207 which allowed Punjab to build a major lead over the opposition. This time, it was opener Jaskaranvir Singh Paul who topped the charts for Punjab with 116, followed by Anmolpreet Singh who scored 72 runs. With an additional 329 runs on the scoreboard, Punjab were on course for a smooth sailing victory before their chances were thwarted by a lack of time, resulting in a draw.

Uttar Pradesh drew for a second time in a row as they went up against Haryana in the last match. The latter put pressure early on by posting a target of 453 and Uttar Pradesh responded with 364 runs. Skipper, opener and wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal was the top scorer for the team with his contribution of 119 and Rinku Singh was next in line, having amassed 89 runs and falling short of a century. Haryana were starting to struggle in their second innings considering they were 72/3 but Uttar Pradesh’s aspirations of a victory were curbed well before it was within their sights as the match ended at this juncture which forced a stalemate between the sides.

Punjab chance of winning - 39%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 61%

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Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Aryan Juyal and Swastik Chikara have set the tone for the season with great opening stands in the tournament so far, having scored 31, 83 and 9 runs together in the last two games. Although there is certainly room for advancement, they have been a promising pair whose partnerships are only expected to evolve here on out. Skipper Juyal and Chikara have garnered averages of 72.00 and 24.66, respectively, and their partnership is anticipated to benefit the team a great deal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The previous game between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh was held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. It was the right decision as the batters were able to make use of the surface to score big runs but the game was drawn due to a shortage of time. Nevertheless, the toss winning side in the next match will want to do the same and set a competitive target.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% possibility of a downpour at Mullanpur on match day and the skies are predicted to be rather sunny. The temperature is projected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, making it highly conducive for the game.

Punjab Player List

Mayank Markande (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Abhay Chaudhary, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jassinder Singh, Krish Bhagat, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Arshdeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul Batter Abhay Chaudhary All-rounder Naman Dhir All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Pukhraj Mann Batter Krish Bhagat Bowler Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Mayank Markande (C) Bowler Sukhwinder Singh Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab turned their form on its head almost instantaneously after a substandard showing against Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Siddarth Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Kritagya Singh, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Bihari Rai, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal (C) Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara Batter Priyam Garg Batter Siddarth Yadav Batter Rinku Singh Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Shivam Sharma Batter Vipraj Nigam Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have not made a wrong step so far even though they have drawn both games. They are a well-rounded squad with the potential to give Punjab a run for their money.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the tournament, the teams drew four successive games before the former broke the streak with a win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Punjab - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 0

Draw - 5

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Out of the four innings that Punjab have played until now, the first partnership was only successful once. With Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Abhay Choudhary opening the innings, Punjab have scored opening totals of 6, 109, 0 and 19 in the previous two games. Although Uttar Pradesh have not been entirely prolific either, their consistency makes their opening pair superior in this matchup as Aryan Juyal and Swastik Chikara have added 31, 83 and 9 runs to the first wicket in the last two fixtures.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh India Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul took part in his first match of the season against Madhya Pradesh and after a disheartening first innings where he departed for 15, he returned and thrashed the opposition with a stellar knock of 116. He stands as the second highest run scorer for the team overall with 131 runs in two innings and a remarkable average of 65.50, making him the top choice for the next fixture.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Aryan Juyal was the top scorer for Uttar Pradesh in their last outing against Haryana where the skipper and opening batter scored a well-crafted 119 runs in their solitary innings. Overall, he is the leading batter for the team, having accumulated 216 runs in three innings so far while averaging at 72.00 which makes him the top pick to be their standout batter.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Mayank Markande leads Punjab’s bowling unit with ten wickets in four innings so far and a brilliant average of 14.70. He only managed to take three of those across two innings in the last game versus Madhya Pradesh but the skipper is expected to lead the way once more, especially since he already has a fifer under his belt this season.

Vipraj Nigam to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vipraj Nigam currently tops Uttar Pradesh’s bowling attack with nine wickets in four innings. He picked three in the first innings against Haryana during their previous encounter but failed to add any more to the tally in the second spell. Regardless, he is anticipated to come back stronger in the upcoming match and outdo the others.