Railways vs Jharkhand Match Prediction RLYS 65 % Chance of Winning JHKD 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways take on Jharkhand in the second round of fixtures of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 09:30 AM IST.

Railways vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Railways did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they were winless in the first three games but managed to turn things around as they won three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table. In the opening game against Chandigarh, they won the game by 181 runs.

Much like their opponents, Jharkhand missed the playoffs last season as they won only two games last season and ended up sixth on the table. In the opening game against Assam both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Railways are favourites in the upcoming game.

Railways’ chances of winning - 65%

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 35%

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Railways vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Virat Singh had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 415 runs and was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand last term. In the opening game he scored 26 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Upendra Yadav had a solid campaign last season as he scored 229 runs with an average of 32.71. In the opening game Yadav scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Railways vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Railways News & Player List

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Kunal Yadav, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh All-rounder Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won four of the last five matches in this tournament. In the opening game they beat Chandigarh by 181 runs.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Kumar Suraj, Nazim Siddiquie, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Aryaman Sen, Saurabh Shekhar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Vikas Kumar, Sudip Chatterjee, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Nazim Siddiquie Batter Aryaman Sen Batter Utkarsh Singh Batter Kumar Suraj All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Virat Singh Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Vivekanand Tiwari All-rounder Manishi Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler Saurabh Shekhar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand did not have a great season last season as they won two of the seven matches. This season they drew their opening game against Assam.

Railways vs Jharkhand Head to Head

Railways and Jharkhand have only played one first class game prior to this match and it was Railways who won the game.

Head to Head

Railways: 1

Jharkhand: 0

Railways vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Jharkhand and Railways head into this campaign after both sides struggled for consistency in the last campaign. Jharkhand had two wins in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Railways were brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they won three of the last four matches but still missed the playoffs last season. This season, Railways were brilliant in the opening game against Chandigarh and even though their openers did not fare well in the first innings they bounced back and had a 74 runs opening stand in the second innings which makes us believe Railways would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Railways vs Jharkhand India ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null Railways Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now!

Railways vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Pratham Singh to be Railways’ top batter

Even though Pratham Singh did not have a great start to the tournament this year, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last season and with 530 runs he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Kumar Suraj was one of the most consistent batsmen for Jharkhand last season and in the opening game Suraj scored a brilliant half century against Assam which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Railways vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ top bowler

Akash Pandey was sensational last season as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game against Chandigarh he bagged nine wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Utkarsh Singh did not have a great campaign last season as he bagged seven wickets in four matches. In the opening game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.