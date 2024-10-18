Railways vs Jharkhand Match Prediction
RLYS
65%
Chance of Winning
JHKD
35%
India
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 530 runs, Pratham Singh was the leading run scorer for Railways last season.
- With 415 runs, Virat Singh was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand in the last campaign.
Railways vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning
Railways did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they were winless in the first three games but managed to turn things around as they won three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table. In the opening game against Chandigarh, they won the game by 181 runs.
Much like their opponents, Jharkhand missed the playoffs last season as they won only two games last season and ended up sixth on the table. In the opening game against Assam both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Railways are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Railways’ chances of winning - 65%
- Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 35%
Railways vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Virat Singh had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 415 runs and was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand last term. In the opening game he scored 26 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Upendra Yadav had a solid campaign last season as he scored 229 runs with an average of 32.71. In the opening game Yadav scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Railways vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Railways News & Player List
Railways Player List
Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Kunal Yadav, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Vivek Singh
|
Batter
|
Pratham Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saif
|
All-rounder
|
Upendra Yadav
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Sangwan
|
Bowler
|
Adarsh Singh
|
Bowler
Railways Team Form
Railways have won four of the last five matches in this tournament. In the opening game they beat Chandigarh by 181 runs.
Jharkhand News & Player List
Jharkhand Player List
Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Kumar Suraj, Nazim Siddiquie, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Aryaman Sen, Saurabh Shekhar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Vikas Kumar, Sudip Chatterjee, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nazim Siddiquie
|
Batter
|
Aryaman Sen
|
Batter
|
Utkarsh Singh
|
Batter
|
Kumar Suraj
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Virat Singh
|
Batter
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Vivekanand Tiwari
|
All-rounder
|
Manishi
|
Bowler
|
Vikas Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Shekhar
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand did not have a great season last season as they won two of the seven matches. This season they drew their opening game against Assam.
Railways vs Jharkhand Head to Head
Railways and Jharkhand have only played one first class game prior to this match and it was Railways who won the game.
Head to Head
Railways: 1
Jharkhand: 0
Railways vs Jharkhand Betting Odds
Railways to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand
Jharkhand and Railways head into this campaign after both sides struggled for consistency in the last campaign. Jharkhand had two wins in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Railways were brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they won three of the last four matches but still missed the playoffs last season. This season, Railways were brilliant in the opening game against Chandigarh and even though their openers did not fare well in the first innings they bounced back and had a 74 runs opening stand in the second innings which makes us believe Railways would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Railways vs Jharkhand
India
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null
Railways vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Pratham Singh to be Railways’ top batter
Even though Pratham Singh did not have a great start to the tournament this year, we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last season and with 530 runs he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand’ top batter
Kumar Suraj was one of the most consistent batsmen for Jharkhand last season and in the opening game Suraj scored a brilliant half century against Assam which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Railways vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Akash Pandey to be Railways’ top bowler
Akash Pandey was sensational last season as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game against Chandigarh he bagged nine wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’ top bowler
Utkarsh Singh did not have a great campaign last season as he bagged seven wickets in four matches. In the opening game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Railways
Parimatch