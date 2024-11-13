RLYS (Railways) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction RLYS 30 % Chance of Winning TN 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From November 13 to 16, 2024, Railways and Tamil Nadu will go head-to-head in the Ranji Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The action is going to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Railways had to settle for a second draw this season after their victory over Saurashtra as they played against Chhattisgarh last time out. However, this time, they were on the verge of losing but were saved by the bell as their allotted four days were up. The latter were the first to bat and they were nothing short of brilliant with a score of 500 on the board before they declared. Railways had their work cut out for them and they scored 351 runs during their chase where Suraj Ahuja, Vivek Singh and Upendra Yadav were the top scorers with 135, 86 and 52 runs, respectively. Chhattisgarh made life harder for Railways by piling on 129 more runs. Railways had virtually no chance of winning but were saved from the clutches of a defeat with a draw.

Tamil Nadu drew their third match in a row against Assam last time around where they batted first and posted a competent total of 338 runs - C Andre Siddarth, Vijay Shankar and Mohamed Ali were the top scorers with 94, 76 and 49 runs. However, they were surpassed by Assam who managed to build a massive lead with 445 runs during their chase. Tamil Nadu were on tenterhooks at this point but their second innings was significantly better as they scored 217/2 before the match was stopped and a stalemate was reached.

Railways chance of winning - 30%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 70%

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Railways vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Railways to score low before first dismissal

Railways have played four matches in the tournament until now and there have only been two instances where the opening partnership has been successful. Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh opened the innings for the first three matches before the former was replaced by skipper Pratham Singh in the last outing. The team has had first partnerships of 79, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4 and 74 runs until now. Even though the arrival of the skipper has brought a positive development to the opening order, they will take time to settle in and sustain their partnership.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Narendra Modi Stadium is known to be a fielding pitch through and through as the surface offers assistance to the bowlers. Puducherry and Gujarat played at this venue earlier this season where the home side won the toss and elected to field first. Although a high scoring chase was on the cards, the match ended in a draw due to a lack of time. Both teams will certainly vie to field first in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

There is no chance of a downpour at Ahmedabad and the conditions will be sunny with the temperature reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Yuvraj Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Vivek Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Pratham Singh (C) Batter Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma Bowler Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways were on the money in the first two games of the season but they certainly had some luck on their side for the last two games as they beat Saurashtra by the skin of their teeth and narrowly escaped a defeat against Chhattisgarh.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore (c), Narayan Jagadeesan, Andre Siddharth, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Pranav Raghavendra, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Suresh Lokeshwar, C V Achyuth, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, S Mohamed Ali, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth.

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Lokeshwar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Vijay Shankar Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Andre Siddharth Batter Shahrukh Khan Bowler S Mohamed Ali Bowler Sai Kishore (C) Bowler Sonu Yadav Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler Pranav Raghavendra All-rounder

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Until now, Tamil Nadu have had a dominant batting lineup but for the next game they have chosen to go heavy on bowling. Their bowling attack needs some strengthening since the batters have done most of the work so far.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Tamil Nadu are incredibly dominant over Railways with four back-to-back wins leading up to this meeting.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Railways - 0

Tamil Nadu - 4

Draw - 1

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Railways

Tamil Nadu and Railways have both had a single highly successful innings in the last three games with scant opening totals in the other innings. For Railways, Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh opened together in the last match and the team set up first wicket stands of 79, 4, 6, 6 and 4 runs in the previous three outings. Suresh Lokeshwar and Narayan Jagadeesan have been the mainstay openers for Tamil Nadu and they have added 13, 19, 12, 7 and 168 runs to the first wicket in the previous three fixtures. Although Tamil Nadu’s openers are only marginally better, they are relied upon to secure a better stand than Railways’ opening duo.

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Railways vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Vivek Singh to be Railways’ Best Batter

Vivek Singh notched up his fourth half-century of the season in the last match against Chandigarh, having amassed 86 runs in the first innings. He scored an unbeaten 19 in the second innings and was on course for another great knock before they ran out of time. He is the team’s top batter overall with 328 runs in seven innings and an average of 54.66, making him the top choice for the next match.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Narayan Jagadeesan is miles ahead of the other batters from his team with 397 runs in six innings and an average of 79.40. After getting dismissed for a mere five runs in the first innings against Assam, he notched up a highly impressive unbeaten 118. Seeing as the opener has consistently stood at the top with two centuries and two half-centuries, he is undoubtedly the leading contender to top the charts again.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Karn Sharma is currently tied as the leading bowler for Railways with 17 wickets in six innings and a phenomenal bowling average of 17.05. He picked three wickets in his solitary spell against Chandigarh in the last outing and emerged as the top bowler during the innings. His consistency makes him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Sonu Yadav to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sonu Yadav is the joint highest wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 28.10. In his previous match against Assam, he delivered 24 overs in their solitary innings, out of which three were maidens, and he picked up a single wicket with an economy rate of 3.16. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the match against Railways.