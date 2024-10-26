Rajasthan vs Gujarat Match Prediction RAJ 60 % Chance of Winning GUJ 40 % Place a bet Batery 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Gujarat will meet in the 43rd game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Rajasthan had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished 5th in the Elite Group A table. However, the team is doing fairly well in the current competition. They started their campaign with a draw but went on to win their next game against Himachal Pradesh. The team is placed 3rd in the Group B points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 1.354.

Gujarat had a fantastic season last season. Gujarat finished third in their group table last season and are on a similar path in the current season. The team won both their games in this season. Their last win came against Andhra. With two wins currently, they are placed second in the group table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.166. The team will be confident in the next game against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan's chance of winning: 60%

Gujarat' chance of winning: 40%

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Rajasthan vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Gujarat had a fantastic season last season. The team is doing very well so far in the competition currently. The team has a very strong batting order featuring Rishi Patel and Priyank Panchal in the competition. The pair took their time to settle in the competition and could muster any run in the first innings of the first game. However, the duo went on to post 48 runs before their first wicket in the first innings of the next game of the competition. Patel and Panchal average at 9.50 & 12.50 respectively in the current season but will be looking to do better in the next game. That said, Gujarat will be expected to score well in the next game before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Gujarat’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, toss predictions often depend on the pitch and weather conditions. Typically, the pitch tends to be batting-friendly, especially in the early stages of the match. Teams might prefer to bat first to set a solid target, particularly in the longer formats. However, if it's a limited-overs game and dew is expected later in the evening, captains might choose to chase.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Jaipur on October 26, 2024, is expected to be sunny with a high of around 33°C (91°F) and a low of 20°C (68°F). There is very little chance of rain, and the day should remain clear and dry, making for pleasant outdoor conditions

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar (vc), Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Vishal Jayswal, Aarya Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel All-rounder Priyank Panchal Batter Siddhart Desai All-rounder Manan Hingrajia Batter Umang Kumar All-rounder Jaymeet Patel Bowler Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Chintan Gaja (captain) Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are having a great season. The team won their first game against Hyderabad followed by a fantastic win over Andhra in their last outing. Gujarat will be prepared for a clash against Rajasthan in the next game.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Abhijeet Tomar, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Manav Suthar, Bharat Sharma (wk), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ram Mohan Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Salman Khan Batter Deepak Hooda (captain) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicketkeeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Manav Suthar All-rounder Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan started their campaign with a draw but they went on to win their next game against Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan will face a huge challenge against Gujarat in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Gujarat leads the tally by 3-0.

Rajasthan Won: 0

Gujarat Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Rajasthan faced Himachal Pradesh in their last game of the competition. Rajasthan batted first in the game and scored 334 runs in the first innings. Yash Kothari (84) and Mahipal Lomror (99) were the top scorers in the first innings of the game. Himachal Pradesh were very poor in the first innings and bundled out for 98 runs in the 1st innings. Deepak Chahar picked 5 wickets while Aniket Choudhary took 3 wickets in the game. Himachal Pradesh went on to carry on in the second innings and mustered 260 runs. Aniket Choudhary picked 5 wickets this time while Manav Suthar took 4 wickets in the game. It was an easy chase for the team and with the score of 26/2, Rajasthan won the game by 8 wickets.

Gujarat registered their second win against Andhra in their last outing. Gujarat scored 367 & 144 runs in the two innings. Chintan Gaja was the top scorer with 92 & 30 runs in the two innings. Andhra replied with 213 & 297 runs in the two innings. Gujarat were exquisite with their bowling performance. Chintan Gaja (4), Arzan Nagwaswalla (5) and Siddharth Desai (4) were the top wicket takers in the fixture. Gujarat won the game by 1 wicket.

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Rajasthan vs Gujarat Top Batters

Manan Hingrajia to be the top batter for Gujarat

Mana Hingrajia is the best batter from Gujarat this season. He has scored 268 runs in 4 innings so far at an average of 67.00. He struck 48 & 14 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda is the best batting pick from Rajasthan. He has scored 182 runs in 3 innings of the competition so far. He averages at 60.66 in the current season. He will be expected to bat first in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla is bowling extremely well in the current competition. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. Nagwaswalla took 5 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture of the competition.

Aniket Choudhary to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary is an excellent bowler from Rajasthan. He picked 22 wickets in 11 innings last season. He is doing well this season as well. He has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He took 8 wickets in the last game.