Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Prediction RAJ 54 % Chance of Winning HYD 46 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From November 6 to 9, 2024, Rajasthan and Hyderabad are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Their game will begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Rajasthan drew with Gujarat in their last match after taking their first win of the season against Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat were the first to bat and they left Rajasthan to chase after a total of 335. Rajasthan fell slightly short in their quest as they notched up 319 before getting bundled out. Opener Abhijeet Tomar was the top batter with 77 runs while Kukna Ajay Singh, Zubair Ali and Arafat Khan missed out on half-centuries as they scored 47, 44 and 42 runs, respectively. Gujarat were well on their way to victory since they scored an additional 314 runs which would’ve been a monumental fourth-innings chase. Thankfully for Rajasthan, their four days were up and the sides had no option but to draw.

Hyderabad kicked off their season with two back-to-back losses but they finally tasted redemption when they beat Puducherry in their previous outing. The former batted first on home soil and they were absolutely phenomenal, having secured a total of 536/8 before declaring. Opener Tanmay Agarwal set the tone for this brilliant innings with a sensational 173, while Rohit Rayudu, Abhirath Reddy, Kodimela Himateja and Tanay Thyagarajan scored 84, 68, 60 and 53* runs, respectively. Puducherry were under a great deal of pressure and they failed to withstand it, having been dismissed for 153 and 333 runs. Hyderabad enjoyed a dominant triumph by an innings and 50 runs.

Rajasthan chance of winning - 54%

Hyderabad chance of winning - 46%

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Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before first dismissal

After a rough start to the season for Hyderabad’s openers, Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy picked up the pace and started going hammer and tongs. Together, they have added 111, 1, 62, 2 and 12 runs to the first wicket in the three matches they have played thus far. To add to that, Agarwal and Reddy are currently averaging at 48.40 and 31.20, respectively, which makes it highly likely that another big partnership will be on the board.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium so far this season where Rajasthan, the home team, won the toss and elected to field first both times. Chasing is likely to be a better prospect since the first innings totals have not been particularly compelling. The teams will be keen to field first in the next match, too.

Weather Report

The forecast at Jaipur suggests absolutely no likelihood of rainfall with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. The conditions are going to remain sunny.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Zubair Ali, Bharat Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Salman Khan Batter Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Zubair Ali All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Kukna Ajay Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan have two draws and a win this season and they have shown good batting form. They were, however, at risk of losing their last game against Gujarat before the time ran out.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, K Himateja, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Dheeraj Goud, Rahul Radesh, Aniketh Reddy, Chama Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Rakshan Readdi, Saranu Nishanth.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder K Himateja Batter Rahul Singh (C) Batter Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper Chama Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Although Hyderabad have maintained a decent net run rate of 1.129, the fact that they have lost two out of three fixtures is not particularly promising.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

The last five matches between the sides saw Rajasthan come out on top with two wins while the other three fixtures were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Rajasthan - 2

Hyderabad - 0

Draw - 3

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

With Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari opening the innings for Rajasthan this season, they have done an adequate job for the team’s first wicket so far. Together, the duo have set up partnerships of 50, 3, 0, 20 and 40 runs in the previous three fixtures. While this is quite good, Hyderabad’s openers have been even better with partnerships of 111, 1, 62, 2 and 12 runs in the last three games. There is certainly a need for consistency on their side but for the next match, Hyderabad’s first wicket has the upper hand.

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Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Best Batters

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Deepak Hooda was out on a four-ball duck in the last outing against Gujarat but he continues to be the team’s top run scorer with 182 runs in four innings, including a century. He has an average of 45.50 in the tournament so far and will be expected to bounce back and come good against Hyderabad.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal was exceptional in the previous season of the tournament and he seems to have brought the same form into the ongoing season. He got his first century of the season in the last match against Puducherry, having scored 173 runs. Overall, with 242 runs in five innings and an average of 48.40, he is the second highest run-getter for Hyderabad and will be endorsed to emerge as their standout batter once more.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Aniket Choudhary stands as Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker, having taken 14 wickets in six innings. In the last game against Gujarat, he took a single wicket in the first innings but returned much stronger to take three more in the following innings. Averaging at 19.14, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Tanay Thyagarajan is the top wicket-taker for Hyderabad at the moment with a grand total of 20 wickets in six innings. After taking two wickets during his first spell against Puducherry, he went on to capture a mighty impressive seven-for in the second innings. With a stellar bowling average of 19.95, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler against Rajasthan.