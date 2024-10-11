Rajasthan vs Puducherry Match Prediction RAJ 99 % Chance of Winning PDC 1 % Place a bet Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Puducherry will meet in the 7th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Rajasthan vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Rajasthan had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished 5th in the Elite Group A table. The team won two games, lost two and faced three draws in the competition. The team did not have a good season and will be better prepared in this season of the competition. The team will face Puducherry in their first game and will be confident going into this affair.

Puducherry finished pretty low in the group standings last season. They won two games, lost four matches while one of their games ended in a draw. The team finished at the 6th place of the Elite Group D standings. They had a good start but faced continuous losses afterwards. Puducherry will be ready for a brand new season of the competition.

Rajasthan's chance of winning: 99%

Puducherry' chance of winning: 1%

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Rajasthan vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Rajasthan to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Rajasthan had a decent season last year. Despite winning two games, the team faced two losses in the competition. However, their batting order looked seamless in the competition. The opening order revolved around Abhijeet Tomar, Yash Kothari and Sumit Godara in the last season of the competition. The team posted 33, 15 & 7 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. Although these scores look low, the batters hold a good batting skill and will be confident against Puducherry bowlers. That said, Rajasthan is expected to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, toss predictions often depend on the pitch and weather conditions. Typically, the pitch tends to be batting-friendly, especially in the early stages of the match. Teams might prefer to bat first to set a solid target, particularly in the longer formats. However, if it's a limited-overs game and dew is expected later in the evening, captains might choose to chase.

Weather Report

October in Jaipur tends to be warm and dry, with daytime temperatures ranging from the mid-30s Celsius (around 90°F) and cooling down in the evenings. There’s usually low humidity, making it relatively comfortable for a game of cricket.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Jay Pande, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal, Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batsman Kothandapani Aravind Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Damodaran Rohit (c) All-rounder Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Pacer Marimuthu Vikneshwaran All-rounder Abin Mathew Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Sridhar Ashwath Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry finished at the 6th place of their group table. They won only two games while losing on four occasions. The team has a weak squad and will be the underdogs in the next game against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Players List

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror Batsman Deepak Hooda All-rounder Ashok Menaria (c) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and wicket-keeper Salman Khan Batsman Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan has won the title twice before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Rajasthan will be the stronger team going against Puducherry in the next game. They must do better this season.

Rajasthan vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

The sides have only met once before where the game ended in Rajasthan’s favour.

Rajasthan Won: 1

Puducherry Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Rajasthan vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Rajasthan is a decent team but did not do very well last season. They went against Jharkhand in their last Ranji game. Jharkhand scored 188 & 269 runs in the two innings. Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary and Kukna Ajay Singh picked 3 wickets each in the game. Rajasthan replied with 210 & 158 runs in two innings, losing the game by 89 runs. Salman Khan batted well in the first innings and scored 52 runs in the game.

Puducherry played their last Ranji game against Himachal Pradesh. Puducherry were very poor with their performance in that match. Himachal posted 463 runs in a single innings. Puducherry were very loose with their bowling. Sidak Singh was the best bowler with 4 wickets in the game. Puducherry were poor with the bat as well. They scored 202 & 198 runs in the two innings, losing the game by an innings and 63 runs. Akash Kargave was the best batter with the score of 111 & 24 runs in the two innings.

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Rajasthan vs Puducherry Top Batters

Akash Kargave to be the top batter for Puducherry

Akash Kargave was the best batter from Puducherry last season. He scored 383 runs in 14 innings last season at an average of 27.35. He struck 111 runs in his last Ranji game. He will come in as the best batter from Puducherry.

Mahipal Lomror to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror was the best batter from Rajasthan last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 301 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43.00. Lomror will come in as the best batting pick from Rajasthan in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Gaurav Yadav was impeccable with the ball last season for Puducherry. He managed to pick 41 wickets in 11 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Aniket Choudhary to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary is an excellent bowler from Rajasthan. He picked 22 wickets in 11 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Puducherry.