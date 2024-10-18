Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction SAUR 75 % Chance of Winning CG 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second round of the Elite Group D encounter, Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh will take on each other at the former’s home ground of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, starting on October 18, 2024 (Friday). While Saurashtra lost the opening clash by an innings margin to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh drew their clash against Delhi.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

You could say it was just an aberration because Saurashtra, under Jaydev Unadkat, don’t underperform like that. However, that was the reality as the likes of Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, and Pradosh Ranjan Paul ensured things were more even for Tamil Nadu. Do Saurashtra have it in them to make a roaring comeback? Of course, they do.

However, despite the promise in the last game, the Amandeep Khare-led Chhattisgarh may not have it easy in the Saurashtra clash. Sure, they have the likes of Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, and Ajay Mandal, who perform to the best of their abilities, but to stop Saurashtra, they need to punch weight above their weights.

SAU’s chance of winning is 75%

CTGH’s chance of winning is 25%

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Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Bet on Jaydev Unadkat. Whenever the chips are down, the skipper invariably turns up and how! Arpit Vasavada continues to be an indomitable force for two-time champions - and will hope to add another year of success to his resume. How can you discount Amandeep Khare? He has the ability to deliver precision time and time again, and we can hope he gets enough support from Bhupen Lalwani to hit the crescendo.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, with the average first-innings score being a massive 392. The fact that the average first innings winning score is 375 here, means batting first is always advisable. As a matter of fact, 43 out of 51 times, captains have decided to bat first here, with the batting first team winning 21 games as compared to seven wins by the batting second side.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for the clash between Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh in Rajkot, with all four days promising clean weather. What may get tricky is the fact that the north-western wind has created a low depression over the Arabian sea, and even though it is slated to move past Rajasthan, some rain may pour over.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Navneet Vora, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Tarang Gohel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Hiten Kanbi

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Chirag Jani Batter Parswaraj Rana Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

In seven matches last season, Saurashtra won four and lost only one encounter, accumulating 29 points in total. They lost the quarter-final to Tamil Nadu with the same result being repeated in the first game of the 2024-25 season in which Tamil Nadu beat them by an innings margin.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ashish Chouhan, Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vishvas Malik, Vashudev Bareth, Jivesh Butte

Predicted Playing XI

Bhupen Lalwani Batter Aayush Pandey Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

In the 2023-24 season, Chhattisgarh secured one win and one loss, but after five no-result games, they roared back to secure a total of 16 points. They drew the first match of the ongoing season against Delhi.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Head-To-Head

Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh have faced each other only once in first-class cricket, with the match ending in a draw. Incidentally, the match was played in 2018 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Saurashtra openers to shine big (Parimatch)

Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani are the heartthrobs of this side, and their batting is often the biggest denominator for Saurashtra. In the last two seasons, they have averaged 46.92 as an opening pair, making sure their middle order have a very good base to work upon. So this works out, yeah?

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Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Best Batters

Arpit Vasavada to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arpit Vasavada is a legend of Saurashtra cricket, having scored 5162 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.64, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties to go with his name. In the last game, he scored 62* and 22, which tells you form is not really a concern for him. Trust him to deliver big for his side in the next game against Chhattisgarh.

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Amandeep Khare has the propensity to deliver for the side each time the chips are down. With 3349 runs at an average of 46.51 in FC cricket, the Chhattisgarh skipper is their best batter across formats and there is no doubt about that. He already has 13 centuries and 10 half-centuries in the format, which means he knows how to bat long.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Best Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jaydev Unadkat is a tireless workhorse in the shortest format of the game, having taken 431 wickets at an average of 22.70 and an economy rate of 2.93. His record at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot is impeccable as he has taken 80 wickets at the venue at an average of 23.5. That settles it, doesn’t it?

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ajay Mandal’s ability to take wickets helped him become a mainstay in the Chhattisgarh line-up, not to mention his supreme ability to bat long as well. He has already grabbed 117 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 26.53 with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls. So bet on him and it won’t hurt.