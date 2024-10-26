Saurashtra vs Railways Match Prediction SAUR 45 % Chance of Winning RLYS 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saurashtra and Railways will meet in the 54th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Saurashtra vs Railways Chance of Winning

Saurashtra had a fantastic season in the group games of the previous season of Ranji Trophy. The team finished in the second place of the Elite Group A. The team went on to the play-offs and contested in the quarterfinals against Tamil Nadu. Saurashtra. They started this year’s campaign with a loss over Tamil Nadu. Their last game against Chhattisgarh. With a draw and a loss, they are placed at the bottom of Group D standings. They have a point and net run rate of 0.498.

Railways missed out narrowly to qualify for the playoffs last season. The team started this season with a win over Chandigarh. Their next game ended in a draw against Jharkhand. The team is placed in the second position of the group table with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.273. They will be up against Saurashtra in the next game and a win shall strengthen their position in the points table.

Saurashtra's chance of winning: 45%

Railways' chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Saurashtra vs Railways Betting Tips

Railways to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Railways always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featured Suraj Ahuja and Pratham Singh in the opening order last season. The order changed around Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh this season. However, the pair looked inconsistent in the last two games. The team scored 4 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. Shivam Chaudhary looks out of form and averages at 13.33 whereas Vivek Singh averages at 52.33 in the current competition. That said, Railways will be susceptible to losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saurashtra’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Railways’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Saurashtra vs Railways Toss Prediction

Toss prediction at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, like all cricket tosses, is a 50-50 chance, purely dependent on luck. However, historically at this venue, teams that win the toss often opt to bat first. The pitch in Rajkot is known to be batting-friendly, offering minimal assistance to bowlers. Captains generally prefer to put up a big score on the board and let their bowlers defend it.

Weather Report

On October 26, 2024, Rajkot is expected to have sunny weather with a high temperature around 35°C (95°F) and a low of 25°C (77°F). The humidity will be moderate at about 43%, and there is little chance of rain.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Kunal Yadav, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh All-rounder Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways are doing well for themselves. They are coming after a draw against Jharkhand in the last game. The team will be looking to win their next game against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Navneet Vora, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Tarang Gohel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Hiten Kanbi

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Chirag Jani Batter Parswaraj Rana Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra looks out of form this season. They are placed at the bottom with no success so far. They are coming after a draw against Chhattisgarh.

Saurashtra vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Saurashtra leads the tally by 3-0.

Saurashtra Won: 3

Railways Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Saurashtra vs Railways Betting Odds

In their last match, Saurashtra faced Chhattisgarh, who put up a commanding total of 578 runs in the first innings. Saurashtra's bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs, but Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja each managed to pick up 2 wickets. In response, Saurashtra put up a competitive score of 478 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara anchoring the innings with a stellar 234. Sheldon Jackson contributed 62 runs, while Arpit Vasavada added 73. Despite the high scores from both sides, time ran out and the game ended in a draw. Saurashtra must win the next game and climb the standings.

Railways had a strong start to their campaign but faced a draw in their recent match against Jharkhand. In this game, Jharkhand posted a significant total of 417 runs in the first innings. Railways responded almost equally with a score of 414, thanks to standout performances from Mohammad Saif, who scored 113 runs, and contributions from Upendra Yadav (82) and Vivek Singh (75). In the bowling department, Himanshu Sangwan was the key player for Railways, taking 5 wickets. As Jharkhand added 38 more runs in their second innings, time ran out, leading to the match being declared a draw. Railways will be preparing for their next match against Saurashtra, hoping to capitalise on their form.

Saurashtra vs Railways India Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.94 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Saurashtra vs Railways Top Batters

Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways

Upendra Yadav batted very well for the team so far in the competition. He has mustered 217 runs in 3 innings of the competition. He scored 82 runs in the last game. He averages at 72.33 and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara is a prominent name in Saurashtra. He was fantastic in the last game and scored 234 runs in the fixture. With that, he has 250 runs in 3 innings and averages at 83.33. He will come in as the best batting pick from Saurashtra in the next game.

Saurashtra vs Railways Top Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

Akash Pandey was impeccable with the ball last season for Railways. He managed to pick 51 wickets in 13 games of the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in 4 innings this season so far. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Jaydev Unadkat to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Saurashtra relied on Jaydev Unadkat to do their bowling. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.