Saurashtra vs Railways Match Prediction
SAUR
45%
Chance of Winning
RLYS
55%
India
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- In the last five clashes between the sides, Saurashtra leads the tally by 3-0.
- Railways are placed 2nd in the group table whereas Saurashtra are placed at the 8th position.
Saurashtra vs Railways Chance of Winning
Saurashtra had a fantastic season in the group games of the previous season of Ranji Trophy. The team finished in the second place of the Elite Group A. The team went on to the play-offs and contested in the quarterfinals against Tamil Nadu. Saurashtra. They started this year’s campaign with a loss over Tamil Nadu. Their last game against Chhattisgarh. With a draw and a loss, they are placed at the bottom of Group D standings. They have a point and net run rate of 0.498.
Railways missed out narrowly to qualify for the playoffs last season. The team started this season with a win over Chandigarh. Their next game ended in a draw against Jharkhand. The team is placed in the second position of the group table with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.273. They will be up against Saurashtra in the next game and a win shall strengthen their position in the points table.
Saurashtra's chance of winning: 45%
Railways' chance of winning: 55%
Saurashtra vs Railways Betting Tips
Railways to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Railways always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featured Suraj Ahuja and Pratham Singh in the opening order last season. The order changed around Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh this season. However, the pair looked inconsistent in the last two games. The team scored 4 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. Shivam Chaudhary looks out of form and averages at 13.33 whereas Vivek Singh averages at 52.33 in the current competition. That said, Railways will be susceptible to losing an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Saurashtra’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Railways’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Saurashtra vs Railways Toss Prediction
Toss prediction at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, like all cricket tosses, is a 50-50 chance, purely dependent on luck. However, historically at this venue, teams that win the toss often opt to bat first. The pitch in Rajkot is known to be batting-friendly, offering minimal assistance to bowlers. Captains generally prefer to put up a big score on the board and let their bowlers defend it.
Weather Report
On October 26, 2024, Rajkot is expected to have sunny weather with a high temperature around 35°C (95°F) and a low of 25°C (77°F). The humidity will be moderate at about 43%, and there is little chance of rain.
Railways Player List
Pratham Singh (c), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan, Bhargav Merai, Suraj Ahuja, Kunal Yadav, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Vivek Singh
|
Batter
|
Pratham Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saif
|
All-rounder
|
Upendra Yadav
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Sangwan
|
Bowler
|
Adarsh Singh
|
Bowler
Railways Team Form
Railways are doing well for themselves. They are coming after a draw against Jharkhand in the last game. The team will be looking to win their next game against Saurashtra.
Saurashtra Player List
Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Navneet Vora, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Tarang Gohel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Hiten Kanbi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harvik Desai
|
Batter
|
Chirag Jani
|
Batter
|
Parswaraj Rana
|
Batter
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Arpit Vasavada
|
Batter
|
Prerak Mankad
|
All-rounder
|
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
|
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
|
Bowler
|
Navneet Vora
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Recent Form
Saurashtra looks out of form this season. They are placed at the bottom with no success so far. They are coming after a draw against Chhattisgarh.
Saurashtra vs Railways Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Saurashtra leads the tally by 3-0.
Saurashtra Won: 3
Railways Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Saurashtra vs Railways Betting Odds
In their last match, Saurashtra faced Chhattisgarh, who put up a commanding total of 578 runs in the first innings. Saurashtra's bowlers struggled to make breakthroughs, but Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja each managed to pick up 2 wickets. In response, Saurashtra put up a competitive score of 478 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara anchoring the innings with a stellar 234. Sheldon Jackson contributed 62 runs, while Arpit Vasavada added 73. Despite the high scores from both sides, time ran out and the game ended in a draw. Saurashtra must win the next game and climb the standings.
Railways had a strong start to their campaign but faced a draw in their recent match against Jharkhand. In this game, Jharkhand posted a significant total of 417 runs in the first innings. Railways responded almost equally with a score of 414, thanks to standout performances from Mohammad Saif, who scored 113 runs, and contributions from Upendra Yadav (82) and Vivek Singh (75). In the bowling department, Himanshu Sangwan was the key player for Railways, taking 5 wickets. As Jharkhand added 38 more runs in their second innings, time ran out, leading to the match being declared a draw. Railways will be preparing for their next match against Saurashtra, hoping to capitalise on their form.
Saurashtra vs Railways
India
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null
Saurashtra vs Railways Top Batters
Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways
Upendra Yadav batted very well for the team so far in the competition. He has mustered 217 runs in 3 innings of the competition. He scored 82 runs in the last game. He averages at 72.33 and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra
Cheteshwar Pujara is a prominent name in Saurashtra. He was fantastic in the last game and scored 234 runs in the fixture. With that, he has 250 runs in 3 innings and averages at 83.33. He will come in as the best batting pick from Saurashtra in the next game.
Saurashtra vs Railways Top Bowlers
Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways
Akash Pandey was impeccable with the ball last season for Railways. He managed to pick 51 wickets in 13 games of the competition. He has picked 11 wickets in 4 innings this season so far. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.
Jaydev Unadkat to be the top bowler for Saurashtra
Saurashtra relied on Jaydev Unadkat to do their bowling. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 innings of the competition. He will walk in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Railways
Saurashtra to win the match @ 1.94 (Batery)
Railways to win the match @ 1.74 (Batery)
Batery