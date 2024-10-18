Services vs Baroda Match Prediction
SER
41%
Chance of Winning
BRD
59%
India
Palam A Stadium
Facts:
- With 634 runs, Rajat Paliwal was the leading run scorer for Services last season.
- Baroda are unbeaten in this fixture against Services having won two of the three games thus far.
Services vs Baroda Chance of Winning
Baroda had a brilliant start to the campaign last season as they won the first three games and even though they failed to win a single game in the second half of the campaign they made the playoffs where they were beaten by Mumbai. In the opening game they managed to avenge the loss against Mumbai as they beat them 84 runs.
Services lost their opening game last season but went on an unbeaten run in the last six matches and ended up third on the table, three points off the playoff spot. They beat Meghalaya in the opening game this season. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Services’ chances of winning - 41%
- Baroda’ chances of winning - 59%
Services vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Ravi Chauhan was one of the most consistent batsmen for Services last season as he scored 405 runs with an average of 45. In the last game he scored 113 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jyotsnil Singh had a difficult game against Mumbai in the season opener but that doesn’t change the fact he was brilliant last season as he scored 645 with an average of 53.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Services vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Services News & Player List
Services Player List
Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), Lovekesh Bansal (wk), Pulkit Narang, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Amit Shukla, Nitin Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suraj Vashisht
|
Batter
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batter
|
Nitin Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
All-rounder
|
Lovekesh Bansal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batter
|
Varun Choudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Pulkit Narang
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Poonia
|
Bowler
|
Jayant Goyat
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
Services only lost once in the group stages last season and ended up third on the table. In the opening game this season they beat Meghalaya by an innings and 65 runs.
Baroda News & Player List
Baroda Player List
Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Mitesh Patel (wk), Raj Limbani, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Lakshit Toksiya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batter
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Batter
|
Mitesh Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
Batter
|
Atit Sheth
|
All-rounder
|
Raj Limbani
|
All-rounder
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Bowler
|
Bhargav Bhatt
|
Bowler
|
Abhimanyu Singh Rajput
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Baroda were winless in the last five matches last season. This year they beat Mumbai in the opening game by 84 runs.
Services vs Baroda Head to Head
Baroda have dominated this fixture against Services with the red ball as they have two wins in three games in this tournament.
Head to Head
Services: 0
Baroda: 2
Services vs Baroda Betting Odds
Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Services
Baroda and Services head into this campaign after a solid campaign last season as both sides lost just one game throughout the campaign last season and had an impressive run in the tournament. Baroda could not have hoped for a better start to the tournament this season as they beat the defending champions Mumbai in the opening game but they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the first innings in the game. On the other hand Services dominated their opening game against Meghalaya and even though they had a better opening stand in the game we expect them to struggle against a brilliant bowling attack of Baroda. We believe Baroda will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Services vs Baroda
India
Palam A Stadium, null
Services vs Baroda Top Batters
Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ top batter
Rajat Paliwal had a brilliant season last year as he scored 634 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’ top batter
Shashwat Rawat did not have a great outing in the last game against Mumbai regardless we are going to stick with him as with 784 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Services vs Baroda Top Bowlers
Varun Choudhary to be Services’ top bowler
Varun Choudhary was exceptional last season as he bagged 30 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bhargav Bhatt to be Baroda’ top bowler
Bhargav Bhatt had a brilliant season last year as he bagged 41 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game against Mumbai he bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Services to win @ 2.02 (PariMatch)
- Baroda to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch