Services vs Baroda Match Prediction SER 41 % Chance of Winning BRD 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services take on Baroda in the second round of fixtures of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at Palam A Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 09:30 AM IST.

Services vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Baroda had a brilliant start to the campaign last season as they won the first three games and even though they failed to win a single game in the second half of the campaign they made the playoffs where they were beaten by Mumbai. In the opening game they managed to avenge the loss against Mumbai as they beat them 84 runs.

Services lost their opening game last season but went on an unbeaten run in the last six matches and ended up third on the table, three points off the playoff spot. They beat Meghalaya in the opening game this season. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.

Services’ chances of winning - 41%

Baroda’ chances of winning - 59%

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Services vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ravi Chauhan was one of the most consistent batsmen for Services last season as he scored 405 runs with an average of 45. In the last game he scored 113 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jyotsnil Singh had a difficult game against Mumbai in the season opener but that doesn’t change the fact he was brilliant last season as he scored 645 with an average of 53.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Services vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Services News & Player List

Services Player List

Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), Lovekesh Bansal (wk), Pulkit Narang, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Amit Shukla, Nitin Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Ravi Chauhan All-rounder Lovekesh Bansal Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Varun Choudhary All-rounder Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Jayant Goyat Bowler

Services Team Form

Services only lost once in the group stages last season and ended up third on the table. In the opening game this season they beat Meghalaya by an innings and 65 runs.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Mitesh Patel (wk), Raj Limbani, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Raj Limbani All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Abhimanyu Singh Rajput Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda were winless in the last five matches last season. This year they beat Mumbai in the opening game by 84 runs.

Services vs Baroda Head to Head

Baroda have dominated this fixture against Services with the red ball as they have two wins in three games in this tournament.

Head to Head

Services: 0

Baroda: 2

Services vs Baroda Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Services

Baroda and Services head into this campaign after a solid campaign last season as both sides lost just one game throughout the campaign last season and had an impressive run in the tournament. Baroda could not have hoped for a better start to the tournament this season as they beat the defending champions Mumbai in the opening game but they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the first innings in the game. On the other hand Services dominated their opening game against Meghalaya and even though they had a better opening stand in the game we expect them to struggle against a brilliant bowling attack of Baroda. We believe Baroda will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Services vs Baroda Top Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ top batter

Rajat Paliwal had a brilliant season last year as he scored 634 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’ top batter

Shashwat Rawat did not have a great outing in the last game against Mumbai regardless we are going to stick with him as with 784 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Services vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ top bowler

Varun Choudhary was exceptional last season as he bagged 30 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhargav Bhatt to be Baroda’ top bowler

Bhargav Bhatt had a brilliant season last year as he bagged 41 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game against Mumbai he bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.