Services vs Meghalaya Match Prediction SER 95 % Chance of Winning MEG 5 % Place a bet Batery 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services and Meghalaya will meet in the 3rd game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Services vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Services has never won the title before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team did not lose many games but also did not win either. They won two games, lost one while four of the games ended in a draw. They finished at the 3rd place of the Group A table and missed out to qualify for the play-offs. The team will be ready for a new season of the championship.

Meghalaya is a relatively new cricket team in the country. In July 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the team as one of the nine new sides that would compete in domestic tournaments for the 2018–19 season, including the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meghalaya did play in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, and qualified for the Elite Group after finishing as runners-up to Hyderabad in the Plate Group

Services's chance of winning: 95%

Meghalaya' chance of winning: 5%

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Services vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Meghalaya to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Meghalaya made it to the Elite group this season. The team has consistently performed well and earned themselves a spot here. Their batting was good last season. The team opened with Raj Biswa and Arien Sangma. The pair worked well and established opening partnerships of 39. 17 & 81 runs in the first innings of their last three Ranji innings. The team will be prepared against Services in the next game. That said, Meghalaya will be looking to score high before their first dismissal.

Services vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

At Palam A Ground in Delhi, toss decisions often hinge on pitch conditions and weather. Generally, teams might prefer to chase, especially in limited-overs formats, as the dew can affect the ball later in the match. If the pitch looks dry and there's some grass cover, captains might opt to bat first to put up a solid score. The conditions can also be influenced by the heat and humidity.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Delhi is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from 23°C in the early morning to a high of 33°C during the day. Humidity levels are moderate, and there is no significant chance of rainfall, making it a dry day.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Dippu Sangma (vc), Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Arpit Bhatewara, Aryan Bora, Akash Choudhary, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Chengkam Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Swarajeet Das

Predicted Playing XI

Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Balchander Anirudh Batter Jaskirat Sachdeva Batter Kishan Lyngdoh © Batter Bijon Dey All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Swarajeet Das All-rounder Chengkam Sangma Bowler Aryan Borah Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya is a newer team than Services. They contested in the Plate group last year and made it to an Elite Group this season. The team will be ready for their first game this season.

Services Players List

-squad not announced-

Predicted Playing XI

Batter Batter Batter Wicket-keeper All-rounder All-rounder All-rounder Bowler Bowler Bowler Batter

Services Recent Form

Services has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Services did well last season and will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

Services vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met before. This will be their first meeting.

Services Won: 0

Meghalaya Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Services vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Services clashed against Maharashtra in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Maharashtra scored 225 runs. Services batted well and secured 432 runs in a single innings. Maharashtra were 157/6 when the match duration ended and it was declared a draw. Shubham Rohilla (72), Nakul Sachdeva (87) & Rajat Paliwal (51) were the top batters in the game. Arjun Sharma picked 6 wickets for the team while Varun Choudhary bagged 5 wickets. Nitin Tanwar and Pulkit Narang also picked 2 wickets each in the second innings.

Meghalaya matched against Hyderabad in their last Ranji game in the plate group. Batting first in the game, Meghalaya scored 304 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad replied with 350 runs in the first innings. Meghalaya batted well and secured 243 runs in the next innings. Hyderabad comfortably chased the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Raj Biswa was phenomenal with the bat and scored 64 & 100 runs in the game. Chengkam Sangma was the best bowler with 6 wickets in the game. The team will be thrilled to play their first Ranji game this season.

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Services vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Raj Biswa to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Raj Biswa was phenomenal with the bat in the Ranji Trophy plate league. He scored 441 runs in 9 games at an average of 55.12. He scored a century in his last Ranji innings. Looking at his batting form, he should score high in the next game of the competition.

Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services

Rajat Paliwal was the best batter from Services last season. He scored 634 runs in 9 games and averaged at 79.25 in the competition. Pailwal will come in as the best batting pick from Services in the next game.

Services vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Akash Choudhary was impeccable with the ball in the Ranji Trophy Plate league last season. He managed to pick 34 wickets in 10 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services

Varun Choudhary is an excellent bowler from Services. He picked 30 wickets in 12 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Meghalaya.