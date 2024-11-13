Services vs Mumbai Match Prediction SER 40 % Chance of Winning MUM 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services and Mumbai are going to lock horns at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, in the Ranji Trophy. Their encounter will take place between November 13 and 16, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Services vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Services achieved their second victory of the season in the previous outing against Maharashtra even though their batting display was mediocre at best. The former scored 293 runs while batting first but it was quite a middling score. Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan and Rajat Paliwal were the standouts in the innings with individual contributions of 79, 67, 59 and 57 runs, respectively. Maharashtra were expected to take the lead but by some miracle, they managed to get bowled out for 185. With a massive lead already on their hands, Services extended it by scoring an additional 230 runs which mounted a lot of pressure on their rivals. During Maharashtra’s second innings, they were bundled out for 303 and lost by a mere 35 runs.

Mumbai also secured a second win this season as they took on Odisha in the last match. Their performance while batting first was extremely dominant considering the entire batting order pitched in to mount 602 runs on the board and they only lost four wickets in the process. Shreyas Iyer’s impressive 233-run double century was the top score while Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Suryansh Shedge amassed 169*, 92 and 79* runs, respectively. Odisha had a tough time during their chase as they got bowled out for 285 runs in the first innings and 214 runs in the second. In the end, Mumbai achieved victory by a landslide margin of an innings and 103 runs.

Services chance of winning - 40%

Mumbai chance of winning - 60%

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Services vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Mumbai to score low before first dismissal

Mumbai’s opening partnerships have not progressed in the slightest from the start of the season and despite changes to the opening lineup, there has been virtually no improvement. Ayush Mhatre has been a constant at the front but his opening partner changed from Prithvi Shaw to Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the last two fixtures. Nevertheless, with opening totals of 19, 4, 7, 18, 36, 20 and 25 runs in the last four games, Mumbai’s openers are expected to set up another low score before the first dismissal in the next match.

Services vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

In both games held at Palam A Ground this season, the toss winners were quite clear that fielding first was an advantage. However, in both matches, the teams batting first emerged victorious by dominant margins. It is expected that the toss winning side will want to bat first in the next match and give themselves the upper hand.

Weather Report

A slight 10% chance of rainfall threatens Delhi on match day while sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius will be constant.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Amit Shukla, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Jayant Goyat, Pulkit Narang, Suraj Vashisht, Arun Kumar, Lovekesh Bansal, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Ravi Chauhan Batter Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Varun Choudhary Bowler Arun Kumar Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Amit Shukla Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Team Form

Services started their season on a strong note with an innings-and-65-run win over Meghalaya but lost the following two matches before registering their second win.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Shams Mulani, Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Siddhant Aadhhathrao, Himanshu Singh, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Siddhesh Lad All-rounder Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryansh Shedge Batter Shardul Thakur Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Himanshu Singh Bowler Shams Mulani All-rounder

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai lost their first match of the season but recuperated quite quickly as they won two fixtures and drew one game.

Services vs Mumbai Head-to-Head

Services and Mumbai have squared off once in the Ranji Trophy before back in the 2013 season where the match ended in a draw (Mumbai won on first innings).

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Services - 0

Mumbai - 0

Draw - 1

Services vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre have opened the last two matches for Mumbai but their partnerships have become stagnant with no improvement from the first two games of the season. In the last three matches, Mumbai has had opening scores of 19, 4, 7, 18 and 36 runs. Services have improved consistently over the course of the season and their upward climb shows that they are able to sustain their first partnership. With Suraj Vashisht and Shubham Rohilla opening together, the team has had first wicket stands of 128, 44, 14, 4, 0 and 3* runs. This steady improvement makes them the favorite opening pair in the upcoming match.

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Services vs Mumbai Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal was among the top scorers for Services in the last match against Maharashtra where he scored 57 and 28 runs, and the first innings marked his second half-century of the season. He is the top batter for the team so far with a total of 310 runs in seven innings and an average of 44.28, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Shreyas Iyer to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Shreyas Iyer scored an excellent double century in the last match against Odisha, having amassed 233 runs in their sole innings. He is currently the top scorer for Mumbai with 405 runs in four innings, which includes two centuries, and has an average of 101.25 in the tournament. He is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Services vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Amit Shukla to be Services’ Best Bowler

Amit Shukla took part in his first match of the season against Maharashtra and managed to emerge as the second highest bowler for the team overall with 11 wickets in two innings. He took a stunning seven-wicket haul in the first innings and added four to his tally in the second. With a brilliant bowling average of 14.45, he is the leading choice for the upcoming game.

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shams Mulani has been absolutely brilliant this season as he achieved two back-to-back fifers in the previous match, having picked five in the first innings and six in the following innings. With a total of 23 wickets in eight innings and an average of 25.47, he is anticipated to lead the way for the next match as well.