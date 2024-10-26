TN (Tamil Nadu) vs CG (Chhattisgarh) Match Prediction
TN
74%
Chance of Winning
CG
26%
India
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Facts:
- The only game between Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh ended in a draw.
- Tamil Nadu are placed at the top of the Group D standings whereas Chhattisgarh are placed at the 6th position.
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning
Tamil Nadu had a promising season in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. The team finished first in the Elite Group C with four wins, a loss and two draws. The team reached the semi finals but were eliminated by Mumbai by a loss. The team started on a similar note this season. They started their campaign with a win while their second game ended in a draw. With that, they are placed at the top of the Elite Group D. Tamil Nadu has 10 points and a net run rate of 3.184.
Chhattisgarh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the Group B table with the majority of their games being drawn. They had a similar start this season as both of their matches were drawn. With that, the team is placed at the 6th place of the Group D table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.031.
Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 74%
Chhattisgarh' chance of winning: 26%
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips
Tamil Nadu to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Tamil Nadu is a very strong team. The team boasts a very strong bowling order but their batting performances were inconsistent last season. However, things have changed this season as the team came prepared with a stellar opening order. Sai Sudarshan opens alongside Narayan Jagadeesan this season. Sudarshan and Jagadeesan average at 147.50 & 82.50 respectively after 2 games. The team posted 172 & 168 runs before losing their first wicket in the first innings of the two games so far. That said, Tamil Nadu will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tamil Nadu’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Chhattisgarh’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction
The toss outcome at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, like all cricket tosses, is purely based on chance, with a 50-50 probability for either team to win. However, match conditions, pitch behaviour, and weather can influence the captain's decision after winning the toss. Typically, teams batting first are often at an advantage on newer pitches, especially if they are dry or start to show signs of wear, which can benefit spin bowlers later in the game. In contrast, if conditions favour a bit of swing or seam early on, the winning captain might prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
On October 26 in Coimbatore, expect typical post-monsoon weather, with temperatures likely around 31.8°C during the day and around 22.3°C at night. October is one of the wetter months here, averaging 125 mm (about 4.92 inches) of rainfall spread over roughly 20 days, which may bring some intermittent showers.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ashish Chouhan, Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vishvas Malik, Vashudev Bareth, Jivesh Butte
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bhupen Lalwani
|
Batter
|
Aayush Pandey
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
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All-rounder
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Eknath Kerkar
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Wicket-keeper
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Ajay Mandal
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All-rounder
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Shubham Agarwal
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Bowler
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Ravi Kiran
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Bowler
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Ashish Chouhan
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Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh have drawn both their games in the current season of the competition. They clashed against Saurashtra in the last game that yielded no result after a stunning batting display from both the sides.
Tamil Nadu Players List
Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Suresh Lokeshwar, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, Lakshay Jain S
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
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N Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pradosh Paul
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Batter
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Siddarth C
|
All-rounder
|
Sonu Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
M Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Recent Form
Tamil Nadu has won the title two times before. They intend to win for the third time this season. They are at the top of the standings with a win and a draw.
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once in the format before which yielded no result.
Tamil Nadu Won: 0
Chhattisgarh Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu met with Delhi in their last outing. Tamil Nadu went in to bat first and scored 674 runs in the first innings. Sai Sudarshan smashed his way to post 213 runs while Washington Sundar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul also chipped in a century. Narayan Jagadeesan also scored 65 runs in that innings. Delhi batted two continuous innings scoring 266 & 193/8 before the game duration ended, resulting in a draw. Washington Sundar picked 6 wickets in the game while Ajith Ram and Sonu Yadav picked 3 wickets each.
Chhattisgarh and Saurashtra clashed in their last Ranji outing. Chhattisgarh batted first in the game and scored 578 runs in the game. Amandeep Khare was the standout batter with an unbeaten score of 203 runs in the game. Sanjeet Desai smashed 246 runs while Eknath Kerkar (50), Aayush Pandey (52) and Shubham Agarwal (52) got their fifties in the game. Saurashtra replied in a similar fashion, scoring 478 runs. The game had to end in a draw. Shashank Singh picked 3 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the side.
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
India
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters
Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Amandeep Khare was impeccable in his last outing against Saurashtra. He smashed an unbeaten 203 runs in the game and was the top run getter in the game from his side. Looking at his form, he shall score high in the next game.
B Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu
Sai Sudarshan is a terrific batter in the squad. He has mustered 295 runs in 2 innings of the competition. He has scored 82 & 213 runs in the two innings of the competition so far. He averages at 147.50 and will be looking to strike hard again in the next game.
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers
Shashank Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Shashank Singh is a very talented bowler and has picked 4 wickets for the team in the competition. He has been economic with his deliveries and shall bowl well in the next game.
Gurjapneet Singh to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu
Gurjapneet Singh is a terrific bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu to win the match @ 1.38 (Batery)
Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 3.05 (Batery)
Batery