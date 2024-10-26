TN (Tamil Nadu) vs CG (Chhattisgarh) Match Prediction TN 74 % Chance of Winning CG 26 % Place a bet Batery 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh will clash in the 53rd game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu had a promising season in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. The team finished first in the Elite Group C with four wins, a loss and two draws. The team reached the semi finals but were eliminated by Mumbai by a loss. The team started on a similar note this season. They started their campaign with a win while their second game ended in a draw. With that, they are placed at the top of the Elite Group D. Tamil Nadu has 10 points and a net run rate of 3.184.

Chhattisgarh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the Group B table with the majority of their games being drawn. They had a similar start this season as both of their matches were drawn. With that, the team is placed at the 6th place of the Group D table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.031.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 74%

Chhattisgarh' chance of winning: 26%

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Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Tamil Nadu is a very strong team. The team boasts a very strong bowling order but their batting performances were inconsistent last season. However, things have changed this season as the team came prepared with a stellar opening order. Sai Sudarshan opens alongside Narayan Jagadeesan this season. Sudarshan and Jagadeesan average at 147.50 & 82.50 respectively after 2 games. The team posted 172 & 168 runs before losing their first wicket in the first innings of the two games so far. That said, Tamil Nadu will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tamil Nadu’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Chhattisgarh’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, like all cricket tosses, is purely based on chance, with a 50-50 probability for either team to win. However, match conditions, pitch behaviour, and weather can influence the captain's decision after winning the toss. Typically, teams batting first are often at an advantage on newer pitches, especially if they are dry or start to show signs of wear, which can benefit spin bowlers later in the game. In contrast, if conditions favour a bit of swing or seam early on, the winning captain might prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

On October 26 in Coimbatore, expect typical post-monsoon weather, with temperatures likely around 31.8°C during the day and around 22.3°C at night. October is one of the wetter months here, averaging 125 mm (about 4.92 inches) of rainfall spread over roughly 20 days, which may bring some intermittent showers.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ashish Chouhan, Bhupen Lalwani, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Anuj Tiwary, Vishvas Malik, Vashudev Bareth, Jivesh Butte

Predicted Playing XI

Bhupen Lalwani Batter Aayush Pandey Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh have drawn both their games in the current season of the competition. They clashed against Saurashtra in the last game that yielded no result after a stunning batting display from both the sides.

Tamil Nadu Players List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Suresh Lokeshwar, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, Lakshay Jain S

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Andre Siddarth C All-rounder Sonu Yadav Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler M Mohammed Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu has won the title two times before. They intend to win for the third time this season. They are at the top of the standings with a win and a draw.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format before which yielded no result.

Tamil Nadu Won: 0

Chhattisgarh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu met with Delhi in their last outing. Tamil Nadu went in to bat first and scored 674 runs in the first innings. Sai Sudarshan smashed his way to post 213 runs while Washington Sundar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul also chipped in a century. Narayan Jagadeesan also scored 65 runs in that innings. Delhi batted two continuous innings scoring 266 & 193/8 before the game duration ended, resulting in a draw. Washington Sundar picked 6 wickets in the game while Ajith Ram and Sonu Yadav picked 3 wickets each.

Chhattisgarh and Saurashtra clashed in their last Ranji outing. Chhattisgarh batted first in the game and scored 578 runs in the game. Amandeep Khare was the standout batter with an unbeaten score of 203 runs in the game. Sanjeet Desai smashed 246 runs while Eknath Kerkar (50), Aayush Pandey (52) and Shubham Agarwal (52) got their fifties in the game. Saurashtra replied in a similar fashion, scoring 478 runs. The game had to end in a draw. Shashank Singh picked 3 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from the side.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh India Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.00 Bet Now!

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare was impeccable in his last outing against Saurashtra. He smashed an unbeaten 203 runs in the game and was the top run getter in the game from his side. Looking at his form, he shall score high in the next game.

B Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudarshan is a terrific batter in the squad. He has mustered 295 runs in 2 innings of the competition. He has scored 82 & 213 runs in the two innings of the competition so far. He averages at 147.50 and will be looking to strike hard again in the next game.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Shashank Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Shashank Singh is a very talented bowler and has picked 4 wickets for the team in the competition. He has been economic with his deliveries and shall bowl well in the next game.

Gurjapneet Singh to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Gurjapneet Singh is a terrific bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.