TN (Tamil Nadu) vs SAUR (Saurashtra) Match Prediction TN 60 % Chance of Winning SAUR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra will meet in the first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at SRF College Ground, Coimbatore. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu had a promising season in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. The team finished first in the Elite Group C with four wins, a loss and two draws. The team reached the semi finals but were eliminated by Mumbai by a loss. The team will be ready for a fresh start in the new season of the Ranji Trophy. The team has a number of strong names in the squad that will come in handy in this tournament.

Saurashtra had a fantastic season in the group games of the previous season of Ranji Trophy. The team finished in the second place of the Elite Group A with four wins, a loss and two draws. The team went on to the play-offs and contested in the quarterfinals against Tamil Nadu. Saurashtra lost the fixture and were eliminated from the competition. They will be ready to take on Tamil Nadu in the first game of the tournament.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 60%

Saurashtra' chance of winning: 40%

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Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Tamil Nadu is a very strong team. The team boasts a very strong bowling order but their batting performances were inconsistent last season. The opening order revolved around Vimal Khumar, Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudarshan who averaged at 12.80, 74.18 & 6.00 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 14, 9 & 0 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. Moreover, Saurashtra has a strong bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in their next game against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The pitch of Coimbatore's SNR College Cricket Ground is evenly balanced. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. On this wicket, pacers have an advantage in the early innings. In the middle overs, the spinners will surely prevail. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. So, we can expect a high-scoring contest between the sides.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the skies in Coimbatore on October 11 will be clear and there is no prediction of rain. The temperature will peak at 33 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Player List

Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kevin Jivrajani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Snell Patel (Wk), Aditya Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat ( c ), Yurajsinh Dodiya

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Kevin Jivrajani Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Parth Bhut All-rounder Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Jaydev Unadkar (c) Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has won the competition twice before. The team was knocked out in the quarterfinals last season. The team has a strong squad and will be looking to do well in their first Ranji game this season.

Tamil Nadu Players List

Baba Indrajith, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Boopathi Kumar, RS Mokit Hariharan, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Vimal Khumar, Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore ( c ), Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Suresh Lokeshwar (Wk), Ajay Krishna, H Trilok Nag, Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, S Mohamed Ali, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Vimal Khumar Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Sai Kishore © All-rounder Sai Sudarshan Batter Vijay Kumar Batter M Mohammed Bowler Ajith Ram Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu has won the title two times before. The team were knocked out by Mumbai in the semifinals of the last season. Tamil Nadu has a strong squad and boasts a very steady bowling order. They will be confident walking into the next game.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra, the tally is led by Tamil Nadu by 2-0.

Tamil Nadu Won: 2

Saurashtra Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

The sides last clashed in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Saurashtra won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Saurashtra gathered 183 runs in the 1st innings. Harvik Desai scored 83 runs while Prerak Mankad posted 35 runs. Tamil Nadu were impeccable with the ball. Sai Kishore took 5 wickets while Ajith Ram bagged 3 wickets in the game. Trailing the score, Tamil Nadu posted 388 runs in the game. Sai Kishore scored 60 runs while Baba Indrajith smashed 80 runs in the game. Boopathi Kumar added 65 runs. Chirag Jani was the best bowler from Saurashtra with 3 wickets in the 2nd innings.

Saurashtra were a lot behind in the game. Their batting order fell apart in the second innings as well. The team scored 122 runs while losing all their wickets. Tamil Nadu won the game by an innings and 33 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara was the best batter from Saurashtra that innings with 46 runs. Sai Kishore bowled well again with 4 wickets in the second innings.

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Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara specialises in the red ball format. He has been a prominent name in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 829 runs in 13 innings of the competition last year at an average of 69.08. He will come in as the best batting pick from Saurashtra in the next game.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Narayan Jagadeesan is a terrific batter in the squad. He was the top scorer from the side last season. He scored 816 runs in 13 innings last season at an average of 74.18. He scored two centuries and a fifty last season. He will walk in as the best batter from the squad in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is a terrific bowler. He picked 41 wickets in 13 innings last year. He picked 2 wickets in his last meeting with Tamil Nadu. He will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Sai Kishore is the bowling backbone of the team. The talented bowler was the best in the team and took 53 wickets in 15 innings of the competition. He picked 9 wickets in his last clash against Saurashtra. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.