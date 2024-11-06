Tripura vs Baroda Match Prediction TRI 26 % Chance of Winning BRD 74 % Place a bet Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura and Baroda are set to face off in the Ranji Trophy for the first time since the 2017 season at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala. Their match is scheduled to take place between November 6 and 9, 2024, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Tripura vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Tripura were saved from the clutches of a defeat at the hands of Mumbai before a lack of time forced a draw between the sides. Mumbai piled on an impressive score of 450 in the first innings which put early pressure on Tripura. The latter were unable to deliver, seeing as they were all out for 302. At this point, victory was already slipping away from them and matters got worse for the home side who had an additional 123 runs to chase down over and above the deficit of the first innings total. Even though the openers were doing well to score 48 runs without loss, their four days came to an end and the match came to a standstill.

Baroda took their third victory in a row as they took on Odisha in the last encounter where they won by a comfortable margin. Odisha’s batting display was terrible and they could not withstand Baroda’s bowling attack, resulting in a total of 193 before getting bowled out. Baroda swooped in and notched up 456 runs, courtesy of Krunal Pandya, Vishnu Solanki and Shivalik Sharma who each scored 119, 98 and 96 runs, respectively. Odisha certainly had their work cut out for them but their attempt to chase down the target was halted after they scored 165 runs, leading to a triumph for Baroda by an innings and 98 runs.

Tripura chance of winning - 26%

Baroda chance of winning - 74%

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Tripura vs Baroda Betting Tips

Tripura to score high before first dismissal

Bikramkumar Das and Jiwanjot Singh make for a great first partnership for Baroda, considering they have done a brilliant job for the team so far. It took them some time to find their footing after an abandoned match in the first innings since they settled for a one-run stand against Meghalaya in the second match. They turned things around rather quickly when they took on Mumbai and posted opening totals of 55 and 48* runs. They have the potential to amp it up further and keep up the consistency from the last game.

Tripura vs Baroda Toss Prediction

Two matches were scheduled at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium until now where the first match was abandoned without a ball bowled and the second game ended in a draw. Between Mumbai and Tripura, the former won the toss and chose to bat first which turned out to be the right decision since they nearly beat Tripura in doing so. It was only a time constraint which prevented a result but the pitch was quite batting-friendly. The toss winning side in the next outing will want to bat first as well and give themselves the upper hand.

Weather Report

There is a slight 20% possibility of rain at Agartala and partly cloudy skies are expected to loom. This should not be a major hindrance to the game and the temperature is likely to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Rajat Dey, Sridam Paul, Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Joydeep Banik, Srinivas Sharath, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Sandip Sarkar, Sankar Paul, Saurabh Das, Tejasvi Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Parvez Sultan All-rounder Tejasvi Jaiswal All-rounder Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Sandip Sarkar Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura have had a mixed bag of results with an abandoned game, a win and a draw. From their last game, it became clear that their batting needs a revamp.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Abhimanyusingh Rajput All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Ninad Rathva Bowler Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have not misstepped a single time this season and it is clear that all three of their dominant wins were a result of their merit.

Tripura vs Baroda Head-to-Head

Tripura and Baroda’s solitary encounter in the Ranji Trophy dates back to the 2017 season which concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Tripura - 0

Baroda - 0

Draw - 1

Tripura vs Baroda Betting Odds

Tripura to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh and Shivalik Sharma have been mainstay openers for Baroda in the ongoing season but there has only been one instance where they have succeeded. During the last three games, the team has posted opening stands of 5, 14, 73, 5 and 16 runs, and there is clearly room for improvement here. On the other hand, Bikramkumar Das and Jiwanjot Singh have done a better job opening for Tripura. After an abandoned game in their first outing, they secured a single-run partnership in the second match. They turned up the heat in the previous encounter against Mumbai, though, where they added 55 and 48* runs to the first wicket. Given this recent upswing in performance, Tripura’s openers are favored to outclass that of Baroda.

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Tripura vs Baroda Best Batters

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Sridam Paul leads Tripura’s run charts at the moment with 198 runs in two innings which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. He scored 52 runs for the team in the previous outing against Mumbai and did not get an opportunity to bat in the second innings. Nonetheless, he retains a brilliant lead with an average of 99.00 which makes him the top choice against Baroda as well.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Skipper Krunal Pandya is the second highest run-getter for Baroda at present with 281 runs in four innings, including a century and two half-centuries. His first ton of the season came in the last encounter against Odisha where he secured 119 runs and emerged as the team’s leading batter. The same is expected of him in the next game against Tripura.

Tripura vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh has a dominant lead over the other bowlers from the team with a grand total of 16 wickets in four innings. Overall, he took five wickets in the last game against Mumbai, having captured three in the first innings and two more in the second innings. He also has an impressive bowling average of 14.00 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture, too.

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is the top bowler for Baroda at the moment, having claimed a whopping 20 wickets in six innings with a bowling average of 20.75. He achieved his second fifer of the season in the previous game against Odisha during the first innings and added two more wickets to his tally in the second innings. Based on his promising trajectory, he is the leading choice for the next outing.