Tripura vs Mumbai Match Prediction
TRI
13%
Chance of Winning
MUM
87%
India
Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium
Facts:
- Mumbai leads the tally by 1-0 in the only meeting with Tripura in the format.
- Mumbai are at the 4th place while Tripura are placed at the 2nd place of the group table.
Tripura vs Mumbai Chance of Winning
Tripura has never won the title before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team finished in the middle of the Elite Group C last season. The team had a fantastic start in the competition. Their first game was abandoned while they won their second outing. Tripura is placed at the second place of the Group A standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 2.618. The team looks strong but faces a massive challenge against Mumbai in the next game.
Mumbai is the most successful Ranji team with 42 titles to their name. They won the previous edition of the competition after beating Vidarbha in the finals. The team suffered a loss in their first game of the competition but returned with a win in the next game against Maharashtra. The team is loaded with several batting and bowling options. They are placed at the 4th place of the Group A standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.183.
Tripura 's chance of winning: 13%
Mumbai' chance of winning: 87%
Tripura vs Mumbai Betting Tips
Mumbai to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Mumbai is a very strong team. They won the previous edition of the competition with flying colours. They boast a very strong batting order. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani opened for the side last season and did pretty well in the opening position. Ayush Mhatre and Prithvi Shaw opened for the side this season. Shaw and Mhatre average at 19.66 & 66.26 respectively in the competition. Shaw is yet to find his rhythm this season. The pair secured 20 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games they have played so far. Mumbai is a strong batting entity and shall bounce back strong in the next game against Tripura.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tripura’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Mumbai’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Tripura vs Mumbai Toss Prediction
At Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala, toss predictions typically consider the pitch conditions and weather. The pitch here can be a bit on the slower side, which might encourage teams to bat first and set a target, especially in shorter formats. However, if the humidity is high or if there's potential for rain, teams might prefer to chase, as the conditions can change as the game progresses.
Weather Report
On October 26, Agartala is expected to have generally clear and sunny conditions, with temperatures ranging from around 24°C in the early morning to a high of about 31°C in the afternoon. Humidity levels will be moderately high, around 75% in the morning, but they are likely to decrease as the day progresses.
Mumbai Player List
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Addhatrao, Royston Dias, Himanshu Singh, Ayush Mhatre, Mohammad Juned Khan, Suryansh Shedge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Ayush Mhatre
|
Batter
|
Hardik Tamore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Lad
|
Batter
|
Shams Mulani
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Singh
|
Bowler
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai lost their first game against Baroda but made a stellar return with a win in their latest game against Maharashtra. The defending champions will be looking to win the next game and claim a higher position in the group standings.
Tripura Players List
Wriddhiman Saha (C), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha
Tripura Predicted Playing XI:
|
Jiwanjot Singh
|
Batter
|
Bikramkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Tejasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sridam Paul
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Srinivas Sharath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Manisankar Murasingh
|
All-rounder
|
Bikramjit Debnath
|
All-rounder
|
Abhijit Sarkar
|
Bowler
|
Rana Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Parvez Sultan
|
Bowler
Tripura Recent Form
Tripura has never won the title before. The team had a fantastic start with a win in their last game against Meghalaya. The team will be prepared for a showdown against Mumbai.
Tripura vs Mumbai Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once in the format before where Mumbai won the game.
Tripura Won: 0
Mumbai Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Tripura vs Mumbai Betting Odds
Tripura matched against Meghalaya in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Tripura posted 377 runs in a single innings. Meghalaya scored 222 & 138 runs in the two innings and lost the game by an innings and 17 runs. Sridam Paul was the top scorer from the side with the score of 146 runs in the game. Manisankar Murasingh smashed 60 runs while Srinivas Sharath posted 72 runs in the game. Manisankar Murasingh collected 11 wickets in the game and made sure of a victory for the team.
Mumbai clashed against Maharashtra in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Maharashtra scored 126 & 388 runs in the two innings. Mumbai overpowered their batting strength. They scored 441 & chased a small target (75/1) and won the game by 9 wickets. Shreyas Iyer scored 142 while Ayush Mhatre smashed 176 runs in the first innings of the game. The bowling order was equally impressive in the game. Shams Mulani and Mohit Avasthi were the top wicket takers and managed to pick 6 wickets each in the game.
Tripura vs Mumbai
India
Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, null
Tripura vs Mumbai Top Batters
Ayush Mhatre to be the top batter for Mumbai
All eyes are on Ayush Mhatre in the Mumbai squad this season. He smashed 176 runs in the last game. He has a total of 265 runs in 4 innings of the competition and averages at 66.25. He will be expected to do well in the next game.
Sridam Paul to be the top batter for Tripura
Sridam Paul is the best batter from Tripura this season. He scored 146 runs in the last game and will come in as the best batting pick from the side in the next game.
Tripura vs Mumbai Top Bowlers
Shams Mulani to be the top bowler for Mumbai
Shams Mulani was the best bowler from Mumbai in the last season of the competition. He took 35 wickets in the competition. He has bagged 9 wickets in 2 games. He took 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well.
Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura
Manisankar Murasingh is an excellent bowler from Tripura . He picked 30 wickets in 12 innings last season. He stunned everyone with his bowling spell in the last game. He took 11 wickets in a single game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
Tripura to win the match @ 4.48 (Parimatch)
Mumbai to win the match @ 1.15 (Parimatch)
Parimatch