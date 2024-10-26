Tripura vs Mumbai Match Prediction TRI 13 % Chance of Winning MUM 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura and Mumbai will meet in the 42nd game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Tripura vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Tripura has never won the title before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team finished in the middle of the Elite Group C last season. The team had a fantastic start in the competition. Their first game was abandoned while they won their second outing. Tripura is placed at the second place of the Group A standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 2.618. The team looks strong but faces a massive challenge against Mumbai in the next game.

Mumbai is the most successful Ranji team with 42 titles to their name. They won the previous edition of the competition after beating Vidarbha in the finals. The team suffered a loss in their first game of the competition but returned with a win in the next game against Maharashtra. The team is loaded with several batting and bowling options. They are placed at the 4th place of the Group A standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.183.

Tripura 's chance of winning: 13%

Mumbai' chance of winning: 87%

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Tripura vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Mumbai to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Mumbai is a very strong team. They won the previous edition of the competition with flying colours. They boast a very strong batting order. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani opened for the side last season and did pretty well in the opening position. Ayush Mhatre and Prithvi Shaw opened for the side this season. Shaw and Mhatre average at 19.66 & 66.26 respectively in the competition. Shaw is yet to find his rhythm this season. The pair secured 20 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games they have played so far. Mumbai is a strong batting entity and shall bounce back strong in the next game against Tripura.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tripura’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Tripura vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

At Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala, toss predictions typically consider the pitch conditions and weather. The pitch here can be a bit on the slower side, which might encourage teams to bat first and set a target, especially in shorter formats. However, if the humidity is high or if there's potential for rain, teams might prefer to chase, as the conditions can change as the game progresses.

Weather Report

On October 26, Agartala is expected to have generally clear and sunny conditions, with temperatures ranging from around 24°C in the early morning to a high of about 31°C in the afternoon. Humidity levels will be moderately high, around 75% in the morning, but they are likely to decrease as the day progresses.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Shardul Thakur, Siddhant Addhatrao, Royston Dias, Himanshu Singh, Ayush Mhatre, Mohammad Juned Khan, Suryansh Shedge

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian All-rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Himanshu Singh Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai lost their first game against Baroda but made a stellar return with a win in their latest game against Maharashtra. The defending champions will be looking to win the next game and claim a higher position in the group standings.

Tripura Players List

Wriddhiman Saha (C), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha

Tripura Predicted Playing XI:

Jiwanjot Singh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Tejasvi Jaiswal Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) All-rounder Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura has never won the title before. The team had a fantastic start with a win in their last game against Meghalaya. The team will be prepared for a showdown against Mumbai.

Tripura vs Mumbai Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format before where Mumbai won the game.

Tripura Won: 0

Mumbai Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tripura vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Tripura matched against Meghalaya in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Tripura posted 377 runs in a single innings. Meghalaya scored 222 & 138 runs in the two innings and lost the game by an innings and 17 runs. Sridam Paul was the top scorer from the side with the score of 146 runs in the game. Manisankar Murasingh smashed 60 runs while Srinivas Sharath posted 72 runs in the game. Manisankar Murasingh collected 11 wickets in the game and made sure of a victory for the team.

Mumbai clashed against Maharashtra in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Maharashtra scored 126 & 388 runs in the two innings. Mumbai overpowered their batting strength. They scored 441 & chased a small target (75/1) and won the game by 9 wickets. Shreyas Iyer scored 142 while Ayush Mhatre smashed 176 runs in the first innings of the game. The bowling order was equally impressive in the game. Shams Mulani and Mohit Avasthi were the top wicket takers and managed to pick 6 wickets each in the game.

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Tripura vs Mumbai Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre to be the top batter for Mumbai

All eyes are on Ayush Mhatre in the Mumbai squad this season. He smashed 176 runs in the last game. He has a total of 265 runs in 4 innings of the competition and averages at 66.25. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Sridam Paul to be the top batter for Tripura

Sridam Paul is the best batter from Tripura this season. He scored 146 runs in the last game and will come in as the best batting pick from the side in the next game.

Tripura vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Shams Mulani was the best bowler from Mumbai in the last season of the competition. He took 35 wickets in the competition. He has bagged 9 wickets in 2 games. He took 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh is an excellent bowler from Tripura . He picked 30 wickets in 12 innings last season. He stunned everyone with his bowling spell in the last game. He took 11 wickets in a single game.