Tripura vs Odisha Match Prediction TRI 5 % Chance of Winning ODSA 95 % Place a bet Batery 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura and Odisha will meet in the 4th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Tripura vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Tripura has never won the title before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team finished in the middle of the Elite Group C last season. The team won two games, lost as many while three of their games ended in a draw. Finishing 5th in the group standings last season, Tripura will be looking to do better in this season of the Ranji Trophy.

Odisha had a terrible season last year. Odisha finished at the 7th place of the Group D. The team won a single game, lost four matches and met with two draws. The team relied on a few players last season and that did not end well for the team. Odisha will be prepared with mostly the same members. Odisha will be ready for their first game this season.

Tripura 's chance of winning: 5%

Odisha' chance of winning: 95%

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Tripura vs Odisha Betting Tips

Tripura to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Tripura‘s batting was good last season. The openers did well and collected many runs with their opening partnerships. The opening order revolved around Babul Dey, Bikramkumar Das and Bishal Ghosh last season. The batters did pretty well. They posted the scores of 34, 31 & 1 for their opening partnership in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. The team will be thrilled to start their campaign on a positive note. That said, Tripura will be looking to score high before their first dismissal.

Tripura vs Odisha Toss Prediction

At Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala, toss predictions typically consider the pitch conditions and weather. The pitch here can be a bit on the slower side, which might encourage teams to bat first and set a target, especially in shorter formats. However, if the humidity is high or if there's potential for rain, teams might prefer to chase, as the conditions can change as the game progresses.

Weather Report

The weather might spoil the fun on October 11 as there is a high prediction of rain on the day. The temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius.

Odisha Player List

Govinda Poddar (c), Biplab Samantray, Suryakant Pradhan, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Swastik Samal, Anurag Sarangi, Shantanu Mishra, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar (c) All-rounder Biplab Samantray All-rounder Sumit Sharma All-rounder Shantanu Mishra All-rounder Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Suryakant Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha performed very well last season. However, their efforts were in vain. They finished pretty low in their group standings last season. The team will be thrilled to start their season on a winning note.

Tripura Players List

Wriddhiman Saha (C), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha

Tripura Predicted Playing XI:

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Deepak Khatri Batter Rajat Dey Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura has never won the title before. The team has a decent batting order. However, the bowlers need to do better in the tournament this season.

Tripura vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Odisha leads the tally by 2-0.

Tripura Won: 0

Odisha Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Tripura vs Odisha Betting Odds

Tripura clashed against Railways in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Tripura scored 149 runs in the first innings. Sridam Paul scored 71 runs while the others bundled out cheaply. Railways scored 105 runs in the first innings. Manisankar Murasingh picked 5 wickets while Bikramjit Debnath took 3 wickets in the innings. Tripura scored 333 runs in the second innings but Railways posted 378/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Sudip Chatterjee scored 95 runs in the second innings for Tripura while Ganesh Satish 62 runs. Manisankar Murasingh impressed with his bowling skills as he picked 3 wickets.

Odisha clashed against Delhi in their last Ranji game. Odisha posted 440 & 133 runs in the two innings. Delhi outplayed them and scored 451 & 123/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. The batting performance of the team was good but the bowling was lacking. Subhranshu Senapati scored 111 runs while Biplab Samantray scored 110 runs. Shantanu Mishra also posted 76 runs in the game. JB Mohapatra was the best bowler from Odisha with 5 wickets in the game.

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Tripura vs Odisha Top Batters

Sandeep Pattnaik to be the top batter for Odisha

Sandeep Pattnaik was one of the best batters from Odisha last season. He scored 440 runs in 13 games at an average of 36.33. He will be thrilled for the first game of the competition.

Sudip Chatterjee to be the top batter for Tripura

Sudip Chatterjee was the best batter from Tripura last season. He scored 296 runs in 9 games and averaged at 32.88 in the competition. Pailwal will come in as the best batting pick from Tripura in the next game.

Tripura vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Rajesh Mohanty to be the top bowler for Odisha

Akash Choudhary was impeccable with the ball in the Ranji Trophy last season. He managed to pick 31 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh is an excellent bowler from Tripura . He picked 30 wickets in 12 innings last season. He took 8 wickets in his last Ranji game. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Odisha.