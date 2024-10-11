UP (Uttar Pradesh) vs BEN (Bengal) Match Prediction UP 40 % Chance of Winning BEN 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttar Pradesh and Bengal will meet in the 7th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Chance of Winning

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be conducted in two phases to mitigate weather disruptions. The first phase consists of five league matches from October 11 to November 13, followed by a break before resuming on January 23. The knockout stage is scheduled to commence on February 8, culminating in the final between February 26 and March 2.

Uttar Pradesh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished 6th in the Elite Group B table. The team won a single game while the remaining matches ended in a draw. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Uttar Pradesh recently had a T20 competition in the state, denoting their strong cricket infrastructure.

Bengal have announced their squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, with a notable absence: star pacer Mohammed Shami will miss the first two rounds of matches due to injury. Anustup Majumdar will captain the Bengal squad in the upcoming games. The team finished in the 3rd place last season in the Elite B Group. They won two games, lost as many and had four draws in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 40%

Bengal' chance of winning: 60%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Uttar Pradesh won a single game while drawing all their games last season. They had a poor batting outing in most of the games last season. The opening order featured Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami. The batters faced early dismissals in the competition. The team posted the scores of 2, 20 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. The team posted 15 runs before their first wicket in their last clash against Bengal. That said, Uttar Pradesh will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Toss Prediction

The toss prediction at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow can be influenced by several factors. Historically, this venue has shown a slight edge for teams bowling first in T20 matches, as the dew later in the evening can make it harder for bowlers to grip the ball, giving the batting team an advantage during the second innings. Teams winning the toss often opt to field first to exploit this condition.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow on October 11, 2024, is expected to be sunny with a high of around 35°C and a low of 25°C. No rain is predicted, and the day will be mostly clear, making it ideal for cricket.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Mohd Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek

Bengal Predicted XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Wriddhiman Saha Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar (c) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Suraj Jaiswal Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal finished at the 3rd place of their group table. They won only two games. However, they had a better campaign than Uttar Pradesh. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

Aryan Juyal (c, wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Siddhartha Yadav, Madhav Kaushik, Vijay Kumar, Aaditya Sharma (Wk), Kritagya Singh; Standby: Atal Bihari Rai, Prince Yadav, Abhishek Goswami, Vineet Panwar, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Kartikey Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh Predicted XI

Swastik Chikara Batter Aryan Juyal (c) Batter Priyam Garg Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Kritagya Singh All-rounder Aaditya Sharma Wicketkeeper Saurabh Kumar Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Vipraj Nigam Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh is coming from a poor season last year. They will be well prepared this season. The team has a number of strong batters and bowlers in the squad.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Bengal leads the tally by 2-0.

Uttar Pradesh Won:

Bengal Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh has unveiled its squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, with young wicketkeeper and batter Aryan Juyal taking the helm as captain. Additionally, two new players, Vipraj Nigam and Kritagya Singh, have been included, showcasing the team’s commitment to nurturing local talent in the bowling order. Interestingly, right-handed batter Sameer Rizvi, who clubbed 468 runs in 13 matches last season has also not made the final cut.

Wriddhiman Saha is a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter and former Indian Test player. Abhimanyu Easwaran is a reliable opener known for his consistency and will strengthen the batting order. Sudip Chatterjee, veteran batsman with a wealth of experience in domestic cricket, will accompany him in the batting order. Shahbaz Ahmed is a promising all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Akash Deep’s pace and wicket-taking ability have made him a promising prospect for his domestic and the Indian national team. Vipraj Nigam and Ankit Rajpoot will also strengthen the bowling order.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal India Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now! Bengal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar batted so well last season that he was appointed as the captain this season. He scored 510 runs in 9 games last season at an average of 63.75. He will walk in as the team's best batting pick.

Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Aryan Juyal was the best batter from the side last season. He scored 577 runs in 10 games at an average of 64.11. He is expected to strike hard in the first Ranji game and will be confident against Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Suraj Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal

Suraj Jaiswal was impeccable with the ball last season for Bengal. He managed to pick 31 wickets in 9 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Saurabh Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Saurabh Kumar is an excellent bowler from Uttar Pradesh. He picked 20 wickets in 8 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Bengal.