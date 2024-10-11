UP (Uttar Pradesh) vs BEN (Bengal) Match Prediction
UP
40%
Chance of Winning
BEN
60%
India
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In the last five meetings before, Bengal leads the tally by 2-0 against Uttar Pradesh.
- Bengal finished 3rd in their group while Uttar Pradesh finished 6th in their group table last season.
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Chance of Winning
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be conducted in two phases to mitigate weather disruptions. The first phase consists of five league matches from October 11 to November 13, followed by a break before resuming on January 23. The knockout stage is scheduled to commence on February 8, culminating in the final between February 26 and March 2.
Uttar Pradesh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished 6th in the Elite Group B table. The team won a single game while the remaining matches ended in a draw. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Uttar Pradesh recently had a T20 competition in the state, denoting their strong cricket infrastructure.
Bengal have announced their squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, with a notable absence: star pacer Mohammed Shami will miss the first two rounds of matches due to injury. Anustup Majumdar will captain the Bengal squad in the upcoming games. The team finished in the 3rd place last season in the Elite B Group. They won two games, lost as many and had four draws in the competition.
Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 40%
Bengal' chance of winning: 60%
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Tips
Uttar Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Uttar Pradesh won a single game while drawing all their games last season. They had a poor batting outing in most of the games last season. The opening order featured Aryan Juyal and Abhishek Goswami. The batters faced early dismissals in the competition. The team posted the scores of 2, 20 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. The team posted 15 runs before their first wicket in their last clash against Bengal. That said, Uttar Pradesh will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Toss Prediction
The toss prediction at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow can be influenced by several factors. Historically, this venue has shown a slight edge for teams bowling first in T20 matches, as the dew later in the evening can make it harder for bowlers to grip the ball, giving the batting team an advantage during the second innings. Teams winning the toss often opt to field first to exploit this condition.
Weather Report
The weather in Lucknow on October 11, 2024, is expected to be sunny with a high of around 35°C and a low of 25°C. No rain is predicted, and the day will be mostly clear, making it ideal for cricket.
Bengal Player List
Anustup Majumdar (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Mohd Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek
Bengal Predicted XI
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Batter
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar (c)
|
Batter
|
Sudip Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
All-rounder
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Bowler
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Suraj Jaiswal
|
Bowler
Bengal Team Form
Bengal finished at the 3rd place of their group table. They won only two games. However, they had a better campaign than Uttar Pradesh. They will be confident coming into the next game.
Uttar Pradesh Players List
Aryan Juyal (c, wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Siddhartha Yadav, Madhav Kaushik, Vijay Kumar, Aaditya Sharma (Wk), Kritagya Singh; Standby: Atal Bihari Rai, Prince Yadav, Abhishek Goswami, Vineet Panwar, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Kartikey Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh Predicted XI
|
Swastik Chikara
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal (c)
|
Batter
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Akshdeep Nath
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Kritagya Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Aaditya Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Recent Form
Uttar Pradesh is coming from a poor season last year. They will be well prepared this season. The team has a number of strong batters and bowlers in the squad.
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Bengal leads the tally by 2-0.
Uttar Pradesh Won:
Bengal Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Odds
Uttar Pradesh has unveiled its squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, with young wicketkeeper and batter Aryan Juyal taking the helm as captain. Additionally, two new players, Vipraj Nigam and Kritagya Singh, have been included, showcasing the team’s commitment to nurturing local talent in the bowling order. Interestingly, right-handed batter Sameer Rizvi, who clubbed 468 runs in 13 matches last season has also not made the final cut.
Wriddhiman Saha is a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter and former Indian Test player. Abhimanyu Easwaran is a reliable opener known for his consistency and will strengthen the batting order. Sudip Chatterjee, veteran batsman with a wealth of experience in domestic cricket, will accompany him in the batting order. Shahbaz Ahmed is a promising all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Akash Deep’s pace and wicket-taking ability have made him a promising prospect for his domestic and the Indian national team. Vipraj Nigam and Ankit Rajpoot will also strengthen the bowling order.
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal
India
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Batters
Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal
Anustup Majumdar batted so well last season that he was appointed as the captain this season. He scored 510 runs in 9 games last season at an average of 63.75. He will walk in as the team's best batting pick.
Aryan Juyal to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh
Aryan Juyal was the best batter from the side last season. He scored 577 runs in 10 games at an average of 64.11. He is expected to strike hard in the first Ranji game and will be confident against Bengal.
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Top Bowlers
Suraj Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal
Suraj Jaiswal was impeccable with the ball last season for Bengal. He managed to pick 31 wickets in 9 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Saurabh Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh
Saurabh Kumar is an excellent bowler from Uttar Pradesh. He picked 20 wickets in 8 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Bengal.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
Batery