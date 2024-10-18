UP (Uttar Pradesh) vs HAR (Haryana) Match Prediction UP 40 % Chance of Winning HAR 60 % Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will take on each other in the Ranji Trophy from October 18 to 21, 2024. The sides are going to meet at Dr Akhilesh Das Stadium, Lucknow, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh kicked off their campaign with a draw against Bengal in the previous outing. The latter were the first to bat and they posted 311 runs on the board but Uttar Pradesh had a tough time catching up as they were bundled out for 292 during their chase. Skipper, opener and wicket-keeper batter Aryan Juyal was the top scorer with 92 runs on the board while Siddarth Yadav and Swastik Chikara were next in line, having amassed 73 and 41 runs, respectively. Bengal extended their lead with an additional 254 runs and as Uttar Pradesh set out to chase it down, the time ran out and the sides had to settle for a stalemate.

Haryana didn’t have to break a sweat in their first encounter of the season against Bihar. As the latter took to the crease, they were dismissed for a measly 78 runs. Haryana’s bowlers gave the team a massive advantage and the batters followed through by scoring 254 runs. It was a collective effort from the entire batting order who pulled their weight to post this total and although it is not a winning score under normal circumstances, Bihar fumbled terribly and got themselves dismissed for 133 in the following innings, leading to victory for Haryana by an innings and 43 runs.

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 40%

Haryana chance of winning - 60%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Aryan Juyal and Swastik Chikara were off to an exceptional start as they notched up 83 runs together in the first innings against Bengal. The pair struggled to do the same in the second innings but it is quite evident that they are on the right track. Additionally, Juyal and Chikara are currently averaging at 48.50 and 26.50, respectively, and will be expected to make yet another strong first partnership in the next match.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Toss Prediction

Dr Akhilesh Das Stadium has not been host to many games in the past with no recent records in the Ranji Trophy.

Weather Report

Lucknow is set to experience sunny conditions with a minimal 10% possibility of precipitation. The forecast predicts the temperature to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Siddarth Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Kritagya Singh, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Bihari Rai, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal (C) Wicket-keeper Swastik Chikara Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Siddarth Yadav Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Vipraj Nigam Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh’s batters fell short against Bengal’s bowlers but they were not terrible by any means. The bowlers were unable to stop the opposition’s scoring which could prove to be a problem for the team.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshhya Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya.

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kumar Batter Lakshhya Dalal Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Ashok Menaria (C) All-rounder Dheeru Singh Bowler Kapil Hooda Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Jayant Yadav Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s batting display was nothing out of the ordinary in the previous game against Bihar but their bowlers definitely stood out. Their bowling attack is their greatest strength at the moment with a balanced lineup.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Head-to-Head

Haryana have the advantage over Uttar Pradesh with two wins in their previous five head-to-head games while the latter won a single match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Uttar Pradesh - 1

Haryana - 2

Draw - 2

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Haryana

Ankit Kumar and Lakshhya Dalal opened the innings together for Haryana in the first match against Bihar and posted 51 runs on the board. Although this was a rather impressive feat, Uttar Pradesh’s openers took it a step further with an opening total of 83 runs in the first innings against Bengal. Even though Aryan Juyal and Swastik Chikara could not replicate this performance in the second innings, having set up a stand of nine runs, the pair will be backed to outdo Haryana’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Best Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal made a brilliant start to the season with a knock of 92 in the first innings against Bengal, narrowly missing out on a century. Although the second innings was not as fruitful, having been dismissed for five, the skipper is the second highest run-getter for the team so far with 97 runs in two innings. With an average of 48.50, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Although Himanshu Rana’s performance in the first match was quite poor since he departed for 21, he was the team’s top run scorer in the previous season with 480 runs in 11 innings and an average of 48.00. He is anticipated to top the charts in the upcoming fixture despite a subpar showing in the last encounter.

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vipraj Nigam stands as Uttar Pradesh’s leading wicket-taker after the first match as he picked four wickets in the first innings and added two more to the tally in the following innings. With a total of six wickets in two innings and an average of 16.50, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler once more in the upcoming match.

Jayant Yadav to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Jayant Yadav was absolutely on the money in the last outing versus Bihar. He captured two wickets in six overs during the first innings and went on to claim a fifer in the following innings in his 15-over spell. Averaging at 10.57 in the tournament so far, he remains the leading choice to come out on top in the next match, too.