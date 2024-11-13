UP (Uttar Pradesh) vs KAR (Karnataka) Match Prediction UP 28 % Chance of Winning KAR 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttar Pradesh hosts Karnataka in round 5 in Group C of the Elite category looking for their first win of the 2024/225 Ranji Trophy season. The match is scheduled to be played in Lucknow from 9:30 AM IST on Nov 13 till Nov 16.

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh are winless in the tournament so far, having drawn thrice and losing once to find themselves in sixth position in the Group after four rounds. They drew their first three matches against Bengal, Haryana, and Punjab before suffering a loss away to Kerala courtesy of a Jalaj Saxena masterclass.

Karnataka, on the other hand, are yet to lose a match, registering a win and three draws in their four matches so far. Rain interrupted their first two matches, which ended in a draw while they managed to beat Bihar away from home in the third match. Back in Bengaluru for their last match saw them draw to Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning - 28%

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 72%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The two matches played at the venue have seen three hundreds each. The conditions have favoured the batsmen so far and we’re backing both teams to put up good totals.

Aryan Juyal has already scored a hundred in Lucknow this campaign - in their draw against Haryana. In three innings at the venue, he has scores of 92, 5, and 119 runs and we’re expecting him to go big once again.

While the Karnataka batters are yet to get going in the tournament, we believe Mayank Agarwal could put up a big score. The former India international has already posted a 100+ score this season and with a flatter surface expected for the match, we are expecting the 33-year-old to give his team a good start at the top of the order.

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The hosts have lost the toss on both occasions at home so far with the visitors opting to bat first in Lucknow. With the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium favouring batsmen, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first once again.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow during match hours is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees celsius. It is expected to be sunny on all days with a light breeze flowing through. Viewers can expect a complete game as there’s no chance of rain on any of the days.

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Aryan Juyal (c), Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Kritagya Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Vipraj Nigam, Ankit Rajpoot, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Siddarth Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Yash Dayal, Sameer Rizvi, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Madhav Kaushik Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Siddarth Yadav Batter Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Shivam Sharma All-rounder Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

The hosts are winless in their first four matches and are on the verge of crashing out of the tournament. They drew three matches to start the campaign but suffered a crushing defeat in Kerala in their most recent match. Their last win came eight matches ago, a surprise win last season over eventual winners Mumbai.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Mohsin Khan, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhinav Manohar

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Kishan Bedare Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper R Smaran Batter Manish Pandey Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Vasuki Kaushik Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka are in good touch ahead of the crucial encounter in Lucknow. Last season’s quarter-finalists have won a match while they have drawn three games with rain affecting play in two of them. They have only lost one of their last 10 matches, the quarter-final of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season against Vidarbha.

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh finally won a match against Karnataka at the fourteenth time of asking, which was also the last time the two teams faced each other. The visitors have won four times in that period with nine matches ending in a draw. Karnataka are winless in the last four matches the two teams have played.

Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 4

Draw: 9

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Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s top batsman

Uttar Pradesh’s captain Aryan Juyal is in good touch, leading the runs scoring charts for his team with 267 runs in 6 innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the team’s leading run-getter last season as well and we’re expecting him to finish in the same position once again irrespective of his team’s performances.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

The 33-year-old opening batsman is the team’s second-highest run scorer behind Nikin Jose. The former India international had a team-leading five 50+ scores last season and he has already registered a century this campaign. We’re expecting him to perform well in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’s top bowler

Shivam Sharma may have taken just 11 wickets in three matches, but six of those have come in a single match in Lucknow. The slow left-armer is well-versed with the pitches in Lucknow and will be hoping to get the better of the opposition once again, like he did against Haryana.

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings so far this season at an average of 30.50. While the former India international can be expensive, he has a knack of taking wickets, which would be crucial in the match against Uttar Pradesh. We’re expecting him to get some purchase from the pitch in Lucknow.