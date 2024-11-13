Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction UTK 32 % Chance of Winning RAJ 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Unbeaten Rajasthan travel to Dehradun to face Uttarakhand in round 5 of Group B of the 2024/225 Ranji Trophy season. The match is scheduled to be played in Dehradun from Nov 13 till Nov 16 with play starting at 9:30 AM IST.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Uttarakhand find themselves in fifth position in Group B with one win and a draw in four matches. They started their campaign with a big loss to Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala before defeating Hyderabad at home. A loss to Vidarbha followed soon after while they managed to draw away to Andhra Pradesh.

Their opponents, Rajasthan, are undefeated in the group stage so far with one win and three three draws in their first four matches. Interestingly, all their draws came at home while their only away match saw them beat Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala.

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 32%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 68%

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Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Bowlers have been dominant in Dehradun so far with no batting unit managing to avoid getting all out in eight innings this season.

Uttarakhand’s left arm spinner Swapnil Singh has been particularly effective in Dehradun. 13 of his 16 wickets have come at home and we’re expecting him to be prolific once again.

If Rajasthan pick Kukna Ajay Singh, we believe he could be the pick of the bunch for them. Although Kukna has only played in Jaipur so far, the slow left-armer has taken 14 wickets in two matches. With the conditions in Dehradun favouring bowlers, he could have a field day, if picked.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

Teams that have batted first in Dehradun have won both matches played at the venue this season. We’re anticipating the teams to recognise the pattern and pitch behaviour and opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The conditions in Dehradun are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket with temperatures hovering between 15 and 26 degrees during match hours. With no rain and a light breeze expected, both teams would find the weather perfect for the match.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Ankit Manori, Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Bhatt, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Priyanshu Khanduri

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Akhil Rawat Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Swapnil Singh Bowler Abhay Negi All-rounder Mayank Mishra All-rounder Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand have blown hot and cold so far with their only win of the tournament coming between two big losses. They come into the match on the back of a draw against Andhra Pradesh with their qualifying hopes hanging in the balance.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Bharat Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Shubham Garhwal

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Chouhan Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Zubair Ali All-rounder Shubham Garhwal Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Chaudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan are looking good so far in the tournament. They started their campaign with a draw before winning against Himachal Pradesh. The next two matches at home also ended in a stalemate, but both their batting and bowling departments performed admirably.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Head to Head

One of the least played matches in first class cricket, Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan has only happened once before. In 2022, the two teams faced each other in Thiruvananthapuram with Uttarakhand winning the match by 299 runs.

Head to Head

Uttarakhand: 1

Rajasthan: 0

Draw: 0

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Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Ravikumar Samarth to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

Uttarakhand’s captain Ravikumar Samarth has been one of the best batsmen in the tournament with 388 runs in 4 matches. He has scored a fifty or a century in each of the matches he has played this season and we’re expecting him to continue his good touch against Rajasthan.

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

Middle order batsman Mahipal Lomror has already scored a century this season while he fell short by one run on another occasion. In the five innings he has batted in, Lomror has scored 229 runs at an average of over 45.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

After a wicketless first match, Deepak Dhapola came back strongly to take 16 wickets in three matches for Uttarakhand. This includes two five-wicket hauls which helped him become the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He is expected to be among the wickets once again when they host Rajasthan.

Aniket Chaudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

8 of Aniket Chaudhary’s 16 wickets have come in the only away match Rajasthan has played in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy. The experienced medium pacer, who was the team’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023/24 campaign, averages just over 22 this season while he has kept it tight with the ball too, bowling at an economy of less than 3 runs per over.