Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction UTK 48 % Chance of Winning VID 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Uttarakhand and Vidarbha are going to lock horns for the second time in the Ranji Trophy as they take on each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. The match will take place from October 26 to 29, 2024, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand’s batting display won them the game against Hyderabad last time around and the margin of their victory was impressive. Uttarakhand batted first and secured a target of 325 but Hyderabad failed to chase it down, having been bowled out for 292. Uttarakhand did not have to do much to keep their rival at bay since they notched up an additional 235 runs. The bowlers were successful in defending the total given that they bundled out Hyderabad for 190. Uttarakhand relished a 78-run victory in the end.

Vidarbha are two for two at the moment, having won both the games they have played so far. Their first innings was quite off the mark by their standards as they found themselves bowled out for a measly score of 283. However, Puducherry were worse off as they fell short in their chase with just 209 runs. Vidarbha’s second attempt was worse than their first innings, seeing as they got bowled out for 128 runs this time. The match was very much Puducherry’s for the taking but they faltered badly which allowed Vidarbha to take home a 120-run triumph.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 48%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal

Uttarakhand’s opening wicket is yet to take off as Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav Bhatt have not made any significant strides since the start of the season. Having participated in two matches together, the pair have amassed 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs together. There is scope for improvement and Sudha can be relied upon given his brilliant average of 52.75 in the tournament so far. However, Bhatt’s average of 19.00 is quite terrible and has the potential to hamper the progress of the first partnership.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The last time Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium hosted the Ranji Trophy was back in 2019 where three games were held at the venue. The toss winners decided to bat first twice in three games and it yielded victory on one occasion. The surface is not entirely conducive to big totals but batting first is likely to be the preferred strategy in the next match as well.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no threat of rain in Dehradun with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Player List

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Akhil Rawat, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Vaibhav Bhatt, Akash Madhwal, Ankit Manori, Deepak Dhapola, Devendra Singh Bora, Himanshu Bisht.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Vaibhav Bhatt Batter Ravikumar Samarth (C) All-rounder Kunal Chandela Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Swapnil Singh All-rounder Abhay Negi All-rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand showcased a poor batting performance in the first match which led to their defeat but they turned it around rather quickly and are on track to be a competitive side.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Praful Hinge Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha’s bowling performance was good enough to make up for a substandard batting show which highlights how balanced their squad really is at the moment. They have the firepower to bounce back and take a third victory.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

In the sole encounter between Uttarakhand and Vidarbha during the 2019 season, Vidarbha emerged victorious by a dominant margin of an innings and 115 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Vidarbha - 1

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand have had ups and downs in their opening wicket so far as Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav Bhatt scored 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs together in the last two games. These are not particularly great totals and, arguably, are not much worse than Vidarbha. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey are opening for the latter and in the previous two fixtures, they have added 2, 6, 0 and 137 runs to the first wicket. Despite this gaping disparity between the sides, Vidarbha’s openers are expected to bounce back and put on a spectacle against Uttarakhand in the next encounter.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha India Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Vidarbha Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Avneesh Sudha scored his second half-century of the season in the last outing against Hyderabad wherein he notched up 89 runs in the first innings. The second innings was quite a let down for him since he departed for 14 but he maintains his position at the top of the team’s standings with 211 runs in four innings. With a brilliant average of 52.75, he is the leading choice against Vidarbha.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide had a poor showing against Puducherry in the previous encounter where he was dismissed for paltry scores of two and 11 runs. Nevertheless, he is Vidarbha’s top run-getter with 148 runs in four innings and an average of 37.00. He scored a century in the first match and will be expected to come good in the next outing.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh’s first spell against Hyderabad was wicketless as he delivered 13 overs but he went on to take an impressive six-for in the following innings. This haul made him the team’s leading wicket-taker with a total of seven wickets in three innings and an average of 28.71. He remains the leading pick for the upcoming fixture, too.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Harsh Dubey is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team in terms of wicket-taking prowess, having taken a grand total of 15 wickets in four innings. In the previous game against Puducherry, he took three wickets in the first innings and four more in the second innings. Averaging at 12.93, he is undoubtedly the top contender to be their premier bowler.