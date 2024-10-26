Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
UTK
48%
Chance of Winning
VID
52%
India
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Avneesh Sudha is Uttarakhand’s leading batter with 211 runs in four innings thus far.
- Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets in four innings.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning
Uttarakhand’s batting display won them the game against Hyderabad last time around and the margin of their victory was impressive. Uttarakhand batted first and secured a target of 325 but Hyderabad failed to chase it down, having been bowled out for 292. Uttarakhand did not have to do much to keep their rival at bay since they notched up an additional 235 runs. The bowlers were successful in defending the total given that they bundled out Hyderabad for 190. Uttarakhand relished a 78-run victory in the end.
Vidarbha are two for two at the moment, having won both the games they have played so far. Their first innings was quite off the mark by their standards as they found themselves bowled out for a measly score of 283. However, Puducherry were worse off as they fell short in their chase with just 209 runs. Vidarbha’s second attempt was worse than their first innings, seeing as they got bowled out for 128 runs this time. The match was very much Puducherry’s for the taking but they faltered badly which allowed Vidarbha to take home a 120-run triumph.
- Uttarakhand chance of winning - 48%
- Vidarbha chance of winning - 52%
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips
Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal
Uttarakhand’s opening wicket is yet to take off as Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav Bhatt have not made any significant strides since the start of the season. Having participated in two matches together, the pair have amassed 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs together. There is scope for improvement and Sudha can be relied upon given his brilliant average of 52.75 in the tournament so far. However, Bhatt’s average of 19.00 is quite terrible and has the potential to hamper the progress of the first partnership.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction
The last time Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium hosted the Ranji Trophy was back in 2019 where three games were held at the venue. The toss winners decided to bat first twice in three games and it yielded victory on one occasion. The surface is not entirely conducive to big totals but batting first is likely to be the preferred strategy in the next match as well.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no threat of rain in Dehradun with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Uttarakhand Player List
Ravikumar Samarth (c), Akhil Rawat, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Vaibhav Bhatt, Akash Madhwal, Ankit Manori, Deepak Dhapola, Devendra Singh Bora, Himanshu Bisht.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
Batter
|
Vaibhav Bhatt
|
Batter
|
Ravikumar Samarth (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Kunal Chandela
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Aditya Tare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Abhay Negi
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Devendra Singh Bora
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand showcased a poor batting performance in the first match which led to their defeat but they turned it around rather quickly and are on track to be a competitive side.
Vidarbha Player List
Akshay Wadkar (c), Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Yash Rathod
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Praful Hinge
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Thakare
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Wakhare
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha’s bowling performance was good enough to make up for a substandard batting show which highlights how balanced their squad really is at the moment. They have the firepower to bounce back and take a third victory.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head
In the sole encounter between Uttarakhand and Vidarbha during the 2019 season, Vidarbha emerged victorious by a dominant margin of an innings and 115 runs.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Uttarakhand - 0
Vidarbha - 1
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand have had ups and downs in their opening wicket so far as Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav Bhatt scored 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs together in the last two games. These are not particularly great totals and, arguably, are not much worse than Vidarbha. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey are opening for the latter and in the previous two fixtures, they have added 2, 6, 0 and 137 runs to the first wicket. Despite this gaping disparity between the sides, Vidarbha’s openers are expected to bounce back and put on a spectacle against Uttarakhand in the next encounter.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha
India
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Best Batters
Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter
Avneesh Sudha scored his second half-century of the season in the last outing against Hyderabad wherein he notched up 89 runs in the first innings. The second innings was quite a let down for him since he departed for 14 but he maintains his position at the top of the team’s standings with 211 runs in four innings. With a brilliant average of 52.75, he is the leading choice against Vidarbha.
Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter
Atharva Taide had a poor showing against Puducherry in the previous encounter where he was dismissed for paltry scores of two and 11 runs. Nevertheless, he is Vidarbha’s top run-getter with 148 runs in four innings and an average of 37.00. He scored a century in the first match and will be expected to come good in the next outing.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers
Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler
Swapnil Singh’s first spell against Hyderabad was wicketless as he delivered 13 overs but he went on to take an impressive six-for in the following innings. This haul made him the team’s leading wicket-taker with a total of seven wickets in three innings and an average of 28.71. He remains the leading pick for the upcoming fixture, too.
Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler
Harsh Dubey is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team in terms of wicket-taking prowess, having taken a grand total of 15 wickets in four innings. In the previous game against Puducherry, he took three wickets in the first innings and four more in the second innings. Averaging at 12.93, he is undoubtedly the top contender to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Uttarakhand to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
- Vidarbha to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Parimatch