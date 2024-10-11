VID (Vidarbha) vs AP (Andhra Pradesh) Match Prediction VID 58 % Chance of Winning AP 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vidarbha take on Andhra Pradesh in the opening round of games of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 09:30 PM IST.

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra Pradesh did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost one and drew one in the first two matches. They won the next three and ended up second on the table behind Mumbai who ended up winning the championship. Andhra went toe to toe with Madhya Pradesh in the Quarterfinals but eventually lost the game by four runs.

Vidarbha were the most consistent team in the championship last season as they topped the table in the group stages and they dominated the game in the playoffs where they beat Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. They lost against Mumbai in the finals. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 58%

Andhra Pradesh’ chances of winning - 42%

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Our Prediction

Vidarbha and Andhra Pradesh are yet to register a single win in this fixture. With the experience of the finals last season, Vidarbha are viewed as one of the favourites to go all the way this term. We expect bookmakers to side with last year’s runner-ups and we believe you should do the same as Vidarbha would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Hanuma Vihari was one of the most consistent players last season as he scored 522 runs in eight matches with an average of 40.15. We expect Vihari to make an impact once again and to score well in the upcoming game.

Akshay Wadkar scored a brilliant century in the finals last season which gave Vidarbha an outside chance in the game. Wadkar scored 637 runs last season with an average of 39.81and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (c) (Wk), Siddhesh Wath (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey Batter Yash Rathod All-rounder Aditya Thakare All-rounder Shubham Kapse Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were excellent last season as they managed to top the group and then made the finals where they were beaten by Mumbai.

Andhra Pradesh News & Player List

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, M Vamsi Krishna, Maheep Kumar, Maramreddy Reddy, Shaik Rasheed, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Ricky Bhui (c) & (Wk), Srikar Bharat (Wk), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Satyanarayana Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Ashwin Hebbar Batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Ricky Bhui Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh made the playoffs last season as they ended up second on the table where they lost to Madhya Pradesh who won the game by four runs.

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Head to Head

Vidarbha and Andhra Pradesh are yet to register a win in this fixture. All three games have ended in a draw between the two sides.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 0

Andhra Pradesh: 0

Draw: 3

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha head into this game with contrasting expectations even though both sides made the playoffs last season. Vidarbha were brilliant last season especially in the playoffs where they dominated Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in-route to the finals where they eventually fell short against Mumbai. With the core side still intact we expect them to make a strong push once again and to make a statement in the opening game against Andhra Pradesh. Prior to the finals, Vidarbha had a better opening stand in four of the five matches which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair has had an excellent campaign last season as he was one of the key figures last term. With 690 runs he was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra Pradesh’ top batter

Ricky Bhui led all the way and was excellent last season for Andhra Pradesh. He was consistent throughout the campaign and with 902 runs was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vidarbha vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Aditya Sarwate had a sensational season last year as he bagged 40 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for Vidarbha. We expect him to make a similar impact this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be Andhra Pradesh’ top bowler

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been brilliant with the bat but it was his bowling that dominated the games last term. With 25 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.