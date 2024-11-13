Vidarbha vs Gujarat Match Prediction VID 58 % Chance of Winning GUJ 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vidarbha and Gujarat are set to take on each other at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, as part of their Ranji Trophy clash. The sides will meet between November 13 and 16, 2024, with the match scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Vidarbha’s winning streak remains unbroken after four games and their previous match against Himachal Pradesh kept it alive. The latter batted first and piled on 307 runs which was a huge mistake as Vidarbha snatched the lead immediately by posting 575 runs on the scoreboard. Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar and Danish Malewar were largely responsible for this brilliant total as they contributed 128, 125, 85, 67 and 59 runs, respectively. Himachal Pradesh’s second attempt was even worse than the first since they gave out after scoring 180 runs and Vidarbha’s first innings score was enough to take them to victory. Vidarbha rejoiced a fourth win this season by a margin of an innings and 88 runs.

Gujarat drew for a second time in a row in their previous encounter versus Puducherry even though it was turning out to be a competitive game. Puducherry kicked off with 361 runs on the board and Gujarat surpassed it by the skin of their teeth as they racked in 375 runs. Opener Aarya Desai did the bulk of the scoring, having amassed 200 runs on his own, while the others made scant contributions. Puducherry’s second innings was turning out to be better since they were at 177/2 before they ran out time which resulted in a stalemate.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 58%

Gujarat chance of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Vidarbha to score low before first dismissal

Vidarbha’s first wicket has not had any consistency whatsoever and even though there have been instances where the partnership was highly successful, the openers could not sustain their form and continue setting up big totals. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey have opened right from the start but in the last four matches, they have had opening scores of 50, 14, 16, 2, 6, 0 and 137. Although their showing in the previous fixture was great, it is unlikely that they will maintain it and score big again.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

In the present tournament, two matches have been played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground where the home team won the toss twice but chose to bat first once and field first in the following match. Both times, it worked out perfectly for Vidarbha. Seeing as the pitch has potential for a high scoring chase, the toss winner might set their sights on fielding first in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather conditions will be perfectly conducive for a game of cricket as there is no likelihood of precipitation and the skies are going to be sunny. The temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Danish Malewar Batter Karun Nair Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey All-rounder Nachiket Bhute All-rounder Aditya Thakare Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha have had some luck on their side but their success is majorly their own doing since they have a well-rounded squad. Their batting and bowling departments are evenly matched in their contribution to the team’s wins.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Priyank Panchal, Rishi Patel, Umang Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Tejas Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Ravi Bishnoi, Kshitij Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Aarya Desai Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Umang Kumar Batter Jaymeet Patel Batter Het Patel Wicket-keeper Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Tejas Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat achieved two statement wins in their first two games of the season but they were unfortunate to draw the following two matches. Their batting lineup, though, requires a bit more cohesion since they are not pulling their weight.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Vidarbha and Gujarat are neck-and-neck with two wins apiece in their previous five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Vidarbha - 2

Gujarat - 2

Draw - 1

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Barring Vidarbha’s last match against Himachal Pradesh where Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey scored 50 runs together, the pair were hardly successful in the two games prior to that where they notched up totals of 14, 16, 2 and 6 before the first dismissal. Gujarat’s openers have not been much better but they have certainly done a decent job for the team with scores of 4, 156, 10, 48 and 11 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Priyank Panchal and Aarya Desai have the potential to outperform Vidarbha’s first partnership in their upcoming matchup.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat India Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, null Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Gujarat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Best Batters

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Yash Rathod scored his third century of the season in the last match against Himachal Pradesh, having amassed 128 runs in their sole innings. He has a total of 442 runs in seven innings, making him the team’s leading run scorer. Averaging at 63.14, he is expected to be the standout batter in the upcoming match as well.

Aarya Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Aarya Desai has taken part in three innings so far and he has a total of 291 runs which includes a century and a half-century. He scored an exceptional double century against Puducherry in the last outing where he accumulated precisely 200 runs. With an average of 97.00, he is anticipated to lead the way for the team once again.

Vidarbha vs Gujarat Best Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Harsh Dubey stands as Vidarbha’s best bowler thus far, having picked a total of 11 wickets in the last match against Himachal Pradesh. He took a fifer in the first innings and a six-for in the following innings which bolstered his grand total to a whopping 34 wickets in eight innings. He has also maintained a truly remarkable bowling average of 12.38, and undoubtedly remains the leading choice against Gujarat, too.

Siddharth Desai to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Desai was Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker in the last match against Puducherry where he captured four wickets in the first innings and added two more to his tally in the second innings. He is also their top bowler overall with 14 wickets under his belt in seven innings and an average of 29.92. After his display in the previous game, he is expected to come out on top against Vidarbha.