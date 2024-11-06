VID (Vidarbha) vs HP (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction VID 56 % Chance of Winning HP 44 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024. They are set to meet at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Vidarbha’s consistency with the bat took them to victory against Uttarakhand where the former batted first and posted 326 runs on the scoreboard. Yash Rathod is credited with much of the success of the team considering he top-scored with 135 runs. Danish Malewar was next in line, having amassed 56 runs, while the others made scant contributions. Uttarakhand fell behind during their chase as they were dismissed for 289 and this gave Vidarbha the edge to build an insurmountable gap. Vidarbha managed to score an extra 300 runs and with such a massive deficit to overcome, Uttarakhand gave out after scoring a mere 71 runs in the final innings, handing victory to the former by a margin of 266 runs.

Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious for the second time this season as they went up against Andhra in the last outing. The latter scored 344 runs and although this was rather competitive, Himachal Pradesh kicked it up a notch and took the lead by securing a total of 500. Skipper Rishi Dhawan is largely the reason behind this feat, having missed out on a double century by five runs. Akash Vasisht and Ankit Kalsi also contributed with half-centuries as they garnered 65 and 53 runs, respectively. Andhra’s second innings turned out to be disastrous as they found themselves all out for 118 which handed Himachal Pradesh victory by an innings and 38 runs.

Vidarbha chance of winning - 56%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 44%

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Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Himachal Pradesh’s openers made an exceptional start for the team with big first wicket totals in the first two matches. Even though their initial momentum came down subsequently, they have made it rather clear that they have it in them to bounce them. Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra, averaging at 49.75 and 58.50, respectively, have set up opening stands of 12, 7, 103 and 206 runs in the last three matches. They will most definitely have some respite in the upcoming match against Vidarbha.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground served as host to the match between Vidarbha and Andhra earlier this season where the former won the toss and chose to bat first. This decision paid off quite well despite a slow start with a meager first innings total of 118. Chasing was rather difficult which makes it highly likely that the toss winning side in the upcoming game will want to be the first to set the target.

Weather Report

Nagpur is set to experience sunny conditions and clear skies with no chance of rain on match day. The weather will not be a major hindrance and the temperature is likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Danish Malewar Batter Yash Rathod Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Akshay Wakhare Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha’s bowling efforts have fended off any potential threat from the teams they have faced so far and aided in all three victories. Their batting has also been top-notch but a little more consistency is required from the batters.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Akash Vasisht, Aman Jainwal, Divesh Sharma, Mukul Negi, Naveen Kanwar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains, Shubham Arora, Abhishek Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Rishi Dhawan (C) All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh’s wins over Andhra and Uttarakhand were commanding but their loss against Rajasthan puts a dent on their overall form.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh are neck-and-neck in their previous encounters, having won a match apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Vidarbha - 1

Himachal Pradesh - 1

Draw - 1

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Out of the three games that Vidarbha have played so far, their openers have only succeeded on one occasion. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey have collaborated for 14, 16, 2, 6, 0 and 137 runs so far. They have got their work cut out for them considering Himachal Pradesh’s openers are a step ahead with totals of 12, 7, 103 and 206 runs. Although Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra have experienced a slight dip in performance, they are certain to bounce back and come good for Himachal Pradesh in the next game.

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Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Yash Rathod scored his second century of the season in the previous match against Uttarakhand where he posted 135 runs in the first innings. Subsequently, he secured his first half-century this season with 56 runs. His purple patch boosted him to the top spot among the run scorers of the team with 314 runs in six innings and an average of 52.33, making him the top contender for the next fixture.

Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Ankit Kalsi is currently the top run-getter for Himachal Pradesh with 321 runs to his credit in four innings. He has one century and two half-centuries thus far. He amassed his second half-century in the last game against Andhra where he secured 53 runs. Averaging at 107.00, he is the top pick against Vidarbha.

Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Harsh Dubey has a dominant lead over the other bowlers in the team, having captured a total of 23 wickets in six innings with a brilliant average of 13.65. In the last encounter versus Uttarakhand, he took two wickets in the first innings and claimed an impressive six-for in the second innings. After this display, he is the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Divesh Sharma to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Divesh Sharma is Himachal Pradesh’s top bowler with 14 wickets under his belt in five innings so far. He got his second fifer of the season against Andhra in the previous fixture, having taken five wickets in the first innings and one more in the second innings. He has an excellent bowling average of 16.35 which makes him the leading choice for the match against Vidarbha.