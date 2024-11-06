VID (Vidarbha) vs HP (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction
VID
56%
Chance of Winning
HP
44%
India
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 runs in six innings.
- Ankit Kalsi leads Himachal Pradesh’s run charts with 321 runs in four innings.
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning
Vidarbha’s consistency with the bat took them to victory against Uttarakhand where the former batted first and posted 326 runs on the scoreboard. Yash Rathod is credited with much of the success of the team considering he top-scored with 135 runs. Danish Malewar was next in line, having amassed 56 runs, while the others made scant contributions. Uttarakhand fell behind during their chase as they were dismissed for 289 and this gave Vidarbha the edge to build an insurmountable gap. Vidarbha managed to score an extra 300 runs and with such a massive deficit to overcome, Uttarakhand gave out after scoring a mere 71 runs in the final innings, handing victory to the former by a margin of 266 runs.
Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious for the second time this season as they went up against Andhra in the last outing. The latter scored 344 runs and although this was rather competitive, Himachal Pradesh kicked it up a notch and took the lead by securing a total of 500. Skipper Rishi Dhawan is largely the reason behind this feat, having missed out on a double century by five runs. Akash Vasisht and Ankit Kalsi also contributed with half-centuries as they garnered 65 and 53 runs, respectively. Andhra’s second innings turned out to be disastrous as they found themselves all out for 118 which handed Himachal Pradesh victory by an innings and 38 runs.
- Vidarbha chance of winning - 56%
- Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 44%
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips
Himachal Pradesh to score high before first dismissal
Himachal Pradesh’s openers made an exceptional start for the team with big first wicket totals in the first two matches. Even though their initial momentum came down subsequently, they have made it rather clear that they have it in them to bounce them. Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra, averaging at 49.75 and 58.50, respectively, have set up opening stands of 12, 7, 103 and 206 runs in the last three matches. They will most definitely have some respite in the upcoming match against Vidarbha.
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground served as host to the match between Vidarbha and Andhra earlier this season where the former won the toss and chose to bat first. This decision paid off quite well despite a slow start with a meager first innings total of 118. Chasing was rather difficult which makes it highly likely that the toss winning side in the upcoming game will want to be the first to set the target.
Weather Report
Nagpur is set to experience sunny conditions and clear skies with no chance of rain on match day. The weather will not be a major hindrance and the temperature is likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.
Vidarbha Player List
Akshay Wadkar (c), Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Danish Malewar
|
Batter
|
Yash Rathod
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Akshay Wakhare
|
Bowler
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Praful Hinge
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Thakare
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha’s bowling efforts have fended off any potential threat from the teams they have faced so far and aided in all three victories. Their batting has also been top-notch but a little more consistency is required from the batters.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Akash Vasisht, Aman Jainwal, Divesh Sharma, Mukul Negi, Naveen Kanwar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains, Shubham Arora, Abhishek Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubham Arora
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Prashant Chopra
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kalsi
|
Batter
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-rounder
|
Rishi Dhawan (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Mukul Negi
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Vinay Galetiya
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Guleria
|
Bowler
|
Divesh Sharma
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh’s wins over Andhra and Uttarakhand were commanding but their loss against Rajasthan puts a dent on their overall form.
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head
Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh are neck-and-neck in their previous encounters, having won a match apiece.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Vidarbha - 1
Himachal Pradesh - 1
Draw - 1
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds
Himachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha
Out of the three games that Vidarbha have played so far, their openers have only succeeded on one occasion. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey have collaborated for 14, 16, 2, 6, 0 and 137 runs so far. They have got their work cut out for them considering Himachal Pradesh’s openers are a step ahead with totals of 12, 7, 103 and 206 runs. Although Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra have experienced a slight dip in performance, they are certain to bounce back and come good for Himachal Pradesh in the next game.
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh
India
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, null
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters
Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter
Yash Rathod scored his second century of the season in the previous match against Uttarakhand where he posted 135 runs in the first innings. Subsequently, he secured his first half-century this season with 56 runs. His purple patch boosted him to the top spot among the run scorers of the team with 314 runs in six innings and an average of 52.33, making him the top contender for the next fixture.
Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter
Ankit Kalsi is currently the top run-getter for Himachal Pradesh with 321 runs to his credit in four innings. He has one century and two half-centuries thus far. He amassed his second half-century in the last game against Andhra where he secured 53 runs. Averaging at 107.00, he is the top pick against Vidarbha.
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers
Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler
Harsh Dubey has a dominant lead over the other bowlers in the team, having captured a total of 23 wickets in six innings with a brilliant average of 13.65. In the last encounter versus Uttarakhand, he took two wickets in the first innings and claimed an impressive six-for in the second innings. After this display, he is the top choice for the upcoming match as well.
Divesh Sharma to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler
Divesh Sharma is Himachal Pradesh’s top bowler with 14 wickets under his belt in five innings so far. He got his second fifer of the season against Andhra in the previous fixture, having taken five wickets in the first innings and one more in the second innings. He has an excellent bowling average of 16.35 which makes him the leading choice for the match against Vidarbha.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Vidarbha to win @ 1.80 (Batery)
- Himachal Pradesh to win @ 2.00 (Batery)
Batery