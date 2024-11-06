ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MANP (Manipur) Match Prediction ARU 40 % Chance of Winning MANP 60 % Bet now! From November 6 to 9, 2024, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy Plate League. The match is scheduled to take place at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Chances of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh are three for three after facing yet another defeat in the last match against Sikkim. The latter made a brilliant start to the match with a first innings score of 424 and it turned out to be insurmountable for Arunachal Pradesh who were bundled out for 295 in their chase. Nazeeb Saiyed, Techi Doria and Neelam Obi were the leading run scorers with 87, 77 and 53 runs, respectively. Sikkim only managed another 170 runs in the second innings but the damage was already done and it became a nearly impossible task for Arunachal Pradesh. In the final innings, they were bowled out for 195 and conceded defeat by a whopping 104 runs.

Manipur, too, enter this match on the back of three consecutive losses with their last one being against Mizoram. Mizoram’s batting was just too powerful and Manipur’s bowling could not restrict them in the slightest. This resulted in a 536-run score for the former and Manipur were tasked with chasing it down. They notched up 270 in the first innings thanks to Johnson Singh’s 56, and Rex Rajkumar and Pheiroijam Jotin who scored 44 runs each. They were somehow worse in the second innings as they were bundled out for 246 this time; however, Pheiroijam Jotin and Kangabam Priyojit gave it their best shot with 67 and 58 runs, respectively. In the end, Manipur still fell short by an innings and 20 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 40%

Manipur chance of winning - 60%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh to score low before first dismissal

There has only been a single instance where Arunachal Pradesh’s openers set up a competent partnership, and it was in the last match against Sikkim where they scored 75 runs before losing a wicket. In the remaining innings, however, it is quite clear that they lack the strength to set up a good foundation for the team with opening totals of 13, 0, 21, 3 and 7 runs. They have been struggling a great deal and it is expected to remain that way in the upcoming game as well.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Toss Prediction

Three matches were hosted at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy and the chasing side emerged victorious on two occasions. The margins of their victory were quite commanding, too, and the batters seemed to have trouble scoring runs in the first innings. Given these results, it is likely that both teams will set their sights on fielding first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The temperature at Ahmedabad is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and there is no chance of precipitation.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Aditya Verma, Jagdish Agarwal, Neelam Obi, Prince Yadav, Teshi Tiku, Akshay Jain, Amit Sikriwal, Dhruv Soni, Sandeep Kumar Thakur, Techi Doria, Biki Kumar, Kamsha Yangfo, Moji Ete, Techi Sonam, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Varma, Limar Dabi, Mibom Mosu, Nabam Dol, Nazeeb Saiyed, Tadakamalla Mohith, Yab Niya.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Jagdish Agarwal Batter Nazeeb Saiyed Bowler Teshi Tiku Batter Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Dhruv Soni All-rounder Yab Niya Bowler Nabam Abo (C) Bowler Akshay Jain Bowler Tadakamalla Mohith Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh’s batting and bowling performances have both been awful and it is unlikely that they will stand a chance against Manipur.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Amom Singh, Johnson Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, Kangabam Priyojit, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam, Al Bashid Muhammed, Prafullomani Singh, Ahsanul Kabir, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Sultan Karim.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Johnson Singh Batter Sultan Karim Bowler Pheiroijam Singh All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Rex Rajkumar Bowler Ahsanul Kabir Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have been entirely hapless in the tournament so far, and the margins of their defeats are appalling.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Head-to-Head

In the four matches that Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have played in the Plate League, the latter have a clean sweep with four wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Arunachal Pradesh - 0

Manipur - 4

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria and Prince Yadav were the ones who opened the innings for Arunachal Pradesh in the first two matches of the season before the latter was replaced by Neelam Obi. The team have had relatively inconsistent opening totals of 75, 13, 0, 21, 3 and 7 in the last three matches. Manipur’s consistency hasn’t been much better in terms of first wicket stands but they have had a better average Karnajit Yumnam and Al Bashid Muhammed have scored 47, 6, 8, 18, 12 and 51 runs together before the first dismissal. Both teams could improve in this sphere but Manipur have the upper hand over Arunachal Pradesh in the next game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Best Batters

Kamsha Yangfo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Kamsha Yangfo played his first match of the ongoing season against Sikkim last time out and although the new wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for just 13 runs in the first innings, he went on to score an unbeaten half-century with 63 runs. With a total of 76 runs in two innings, he is anticipated to top the charts in the next match as well.

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Pheiroijam Jotin leads the charge for Manipur’s batting with 195 runs in six innings. He was among the top scorers for the team in the last game against Mizoram where he scored 44 runs in the first innings and a half-century in the second one with 67 runs. With an average of 32.50, he is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur Best Bowlers

Tadakamalla Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Tadakamalla Mohith has taken nine wickets in the tournament so far in two innings, having picked three in the first innings against Sikkim and six more in the second innings. This was his first game of the season and he has achieved an exceptional bowling average of 14.11, making him the top choice against Manipur, too.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam is the leading wicket-taker for Manipur, having captured a total of nine wickets in five innings until now. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Mizoram where he took three wickets in 26 overs. Averaging at 27.77, he will be expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.