ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction
ARU
10%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
90%
India
Gujarat College Ground
Facts:
- Agni Chopra of Mizoram, who scored 939 runs in his debut season. smashed a fifty in his first innings of ongoing 2024-25 season.
- Arunachal Pradesh opener Techi Doria scored 56 off 127 in the second innings vs Nagaland.
- Mizoram Spinner KC Cariappa picked 12 wickets in his opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Chance of Winning
Arunachal Pradesh will face a stiff challenge from Mizoram in their upcoming encounter and there is no doubt that their chances of winning are very low. Their performance in the first match reveals the story.
They were beaten by an innings and 290 runs against a team like Nagaland. Arunachal Pradesh failed on both the fronts. They were bundled out for 75 in the first innings, and 144 in the second. Also, they ended up leaking 509 runs in the only innings they bowled against Nagaland. They managed to pick just five wickets.
Therefore, beating Mizoram, who fought decently against Sikkim, would not be easy for Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 10 %
Mizoram chance of winning - 90%
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Tips
There were not many positives for Arunachal Pradesh in their first match of the season, but Agnivesh Ayachi's all-round performance looked promising. He scored 14 and 26 across the two innings and also picked a wicket.
Mohit Jangra would be a player to watch out for Mizoram. He scored 22 and 35 across the two innings against Mizoram and also picked seven wickets in the match. The 25-year-old has played nine first-class matches till date, scoring 487 runs and picking 52 wickets from them.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction
Only one match was held at the Ahmedabad venue last season. Rajasthan elected to field first against Manipur and won the match by an innings and 42 runs. The Gujarat College Ground is hosting its first match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, and Arunachal and Mizoram can follow Rajasthan's path of bowling first.
Weather Report
Partly cloudy conditions in Ahmedabad on the opening day. The temperature will hover around 36 degree celsius. There are chances of rain on Day 2 and 3. The precipitation level will be close to 50 percent on both days. Minimal chances of rain on the final day with temperature close to 31-32 degree celsius/
Arunachal Pradesh Player List
Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu (wk), Suraj Tayam, Aprameya Jaiswal, Gedak Ete, Happy Kashyap, Shekar Sirohi, Ramesh Solanki, Gaurav Parte, Rakesh Kumar, Abhishek Mrinnal, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Neri, Indiya Toku, Yab Niya Niia, Nabam Tempol , Techi Sonam, Manish Pal, Ngurang Tana, Nabam Abo, Teshi Tiku, Siddharth Balodi, Divyanshu Yadav, Licha John, Ayush Awasthi, Aakash Bhattacharhjee, Rahul Popli, Sanoj Panwar, Santu Kumar, Desai Virenkumar, Suhas Pampana
Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI
|
Price Yadav
|
Batter
|
Techi Doria
|
Batter
|
Biki Kumar (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Aditya Verma
|
Batter
|
Teshi Tiku
|
Batter
|
Hardik Varma
|
All-rounder
|
Agnivesh Ayachi
|
All-rounder
|
Nabam Dol
|
Bowler
|
Amit Sikriwal
|
All-rounder
|
Yab Niya
|
Bowler
|
Nabam Abo (CAP)
|
Bowler
Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form
Arunachal Pradesh have lost four of their last five matches, and four of the defeats have come by an innings margin. They lost their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 opener against Nagaland by an innings and 290 runs.
Mizoram Player List
Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Bobby Zothansanga, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Andrew Vanlalhruaiaa
Mizoram Predicted Playing XI
|
C Lalrinsanga
|
Batter
|
Vikas Kumar
|
Batter
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Jehu Anderson (WK)
|
Batter
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batter
|
Andrew vanlalhruaia
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Jhangra
|
Bowler
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Bobby Zothansanga (Cap)
|
Bowler
Mizoram Recent Form
Mizoram lost their first match of the season by 137 runs against Sikkim. The defeat was their third in a row. They won two matches prior to it.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record
Mizoram have won each of their last three matches against Arunachal Pradesh. Two of the defeats have come by an innings margin. Arunachal Pradesh have failed to beat Mizoram in their last five attempts.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Odds
Mizoram opening partnership to be over 19.5
Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were exposed big time in their first match against Nagaland. They leaked 509 runs in which Nagaland lost just five wickets. The same will give confidence to Mizoram openers C Lalrinsanga, and Vikash Kumar. The duo failed in their first two outings together, and would be raring for a strong comeback against an opponent Mizoram have dominated in the past.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Batters
Techi Doria to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh
In a match in which Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 75 and 144, Techi Doria scored 56 off 127 balls in the second innings against Nagaland. He was dismissed for a none-ball duck in the first innings, but the 30-year-old learned from his mistakes quickly.
He has scored 1039 runs in 26 matches till date.
Agni Chopra to be the top batter for Mizoram
Agni Chopra hit a fifty in his first innings of the season and followed it with a score of 29 in the second innings. The 25-year-old had a smashing debut season last. The top-order batter scored a total of 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30. The southpaw hit a total of five hundreds and three fifties.
He was Goa's leading run-scorer in the previous season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. The season saw him hit three hundreds and two fifties. Chopra has got a good start in this season as well, and he would be hoping to score big against Arunachal.
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers
Amit Sikriwal to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh
Only five wickets fell but off-spinner Amit Sikriwal was the most impressive bowler for Arunachal Pradesh against Nagaland. He picked one wicket after leaking just 42 runs in 14.2 overs. The performance from the 23-year-old in his debut is expected to boost his confidence.
KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram
KC Cariappa started his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with a bang against Sikkim. He picked seven wickets in the first innings and five in the second. The 30-year-old leg-spinner was impressive in his debut first-class season earlier this year. He picked 9 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.66. Cariappa has also been part of KKR and has the experience of 13 List A and 45 T20 matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mizoram
Even though Mizoram lost against Sikkim, they bundled out Sikkim for 191 in the first innings, and themselves scored 163 and 160 in the first and second innings respectively. They have players like KC Cariappa who picked 12 wickets in his very first outing of the season. Mohit Jangra also put on an all-round show for Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh are very likely heading towards another big defeat.
Parimatch