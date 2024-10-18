ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction ARU 10 % Chance of Winning MIZ 90 % Bet Now! Arunachal Pradesh will take on Mizoram in their second Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 2024 season at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad from Friday, October 18. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh will face a stiff challenge from Mizoram in their upcoming encounter and there is no doubt that their chances of winning are very low. Their performance in the first match reveals the story.

They were beaten by an innings and 290 runs against a team like Nagaland. Arunachal Pradesh failed on both the fronts. They were bundled out for 75 in the first innings, and 144 in the second. Also, they ended up leaking 509 runs in the only innings they bowled against Nagaland. They managed to pick just five wickets.

Therefore, beating Mizoram, who fought decently against Sikkim, would not be easy for Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 10 %

Mizoram chance of winning - 90%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Betting Tips

There were not many positives for Arunachal Pradesh in their first match of the season, but Agnivesh Ayachi's all-round performance looked promising. He scored 14 and 26 across the two innings and also picked a wicket.

Mohit Jangra would be a player to watch out for Mizoram. He scored 22 and 35 across the two innings against Mizoram and also picked seven wickets in the match. The 25-year-old has played nine first-class matches till date, scoring 487 runs and picking 52 wickets from them.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

Only one match was held at the Ahmedabad venue last season. Rajasthan elected to field first against Manipur and won the match by an innings and 42 runs. The Gujarat College Ground is hosting its first match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, and Arunachal and Mizoram can follow Rajasthan's path of bowling first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions in Ahmedabad on the opening day. The temperature will hover around 36 degree celsius. There are chances of rain on Day 2 and 3. The precipitation level will be close to 50 percent on both days. Minimal chances of rain on the final day with temperature close to 31-32 degree celsius/

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Kumar Nyompu (wk), Suraj Tayam, Aprameya Jaiswal, Gedak Ete, Happy Kashyap, Shekar Sirohi, Ramesh Solanki, Gaurav Parte, Rakesh Kumar, Abhishek Mrinnal, Agnivesh Ayachi, Techi Neri, Indiya Toku, Yab Niya Niia, Nabam Tempol , Techi Sonam, Manish Pal, Ngurang Tana, Nabam Abo, Teshi Tiku, Siddharth Balodi, Divyanshu Yadav, Licha John, Ayush Awasthi, Aakash Bhattacharhjee, Rahul Popli, Sanoj Panwar, Santu Kumar, Desai Virenkumar, Suhas Pampana

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI

Price Yadav Batter Techi Doria Batter Biki Kumar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Verma Batter Teshi Tiku Batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Agnivesh Ayachi All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Amit Sikriwal All-rounder Yab Niya Bowler Nabam Abo (CAP) Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost four of their last five matches, and four of the defeats have come by an innings margin. They lost their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 opener against Nagaland by an innings and 290 runs.

Mizoram Player List

Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Bobby Zothansanga, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Andrew Vanlalhruaiaa

Mizoram Predicted Playing XI

C Lalrinsanga Batter Vikas Kumar Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson (WK) Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Andrew vanlalhruaia All-rounder Mohit Jhangra Bowler Lalhriatrenga Batter Remruatdika Ralte Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Bobby Zothansanga (Cap) Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram lost their first match of the season by 137 runs against Sikkim. The defeat was their third in a row. They won two matches prior to it.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

Mizoram have won each of their last three matches against Arunachal Pradesh. Two of the defeats have come by an innings margin. Arunachal Pradesh have failed to beat Mizoram in their last five attempts.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Odds

Mizoram opening partnership to be over 19.5

Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were exposed big time in their first match against Nagaland. They leaked 509 runs in which Nagaland lost just five wickets. The same will give confidence to Mizoram openers C Lalrinsanga, and Vikash Kumar. The duo failed in their first two outings together, and would be raring for a strong comeback against an opponent Mizoram have dominated in the past.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Batters

Techi Doria to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

In a match in which Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 75 and 144, Techi Doria scored 56 off 127 balls in the second innings against Nagaland. He was dismissed for a none-ball duck in the first innings, but the 30-year-old learned from his mistakes quickly.

He has scored 1039 runs in 26 matches till date.

Agni Chopra to be the top batter for Mizoram

Agni Chopra hit a fifty in his first innings of the season and followed it with a score of 29 in the second innings. The 25-year-old had a smashing debut season last. The top-order batter scored a total of 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30. The southpaw hit a total of five hundreds and three fifties.

He was Goa's leading run-scorer in the previous season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. The season saw him hit three hundreds and two fifties. Chopra has got a good start in this season as well, and he would be hoping to score big against Arunachal.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Amit Sikriwal to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Only five wickets fell but off-spinner Amit Sikriwal was the most impressive bowler for Arunachal Pradesh against Nagaland. He picked one wicket after leaking just 42 runs in 14.2 overs. The performance from the 23-year-old in his debut is expected to boost his confidence.

KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram

KC Cariappa started his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with a bang against Sikkim. He picked seven wickets in the first innings and five in the second. The 30-year-old leg-spinner was impressive in his debut first-class season earlier this year. He picked 9 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.66. Cariappa has also been part of KKR and has the experience of 13 List A and 45 T20 matches.