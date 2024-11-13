GOA (Goa) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction GOA 85 % Chance of Winning ARU 15 % Bet Now! Goa and Arunachal Pradesh are going to square off in the Ranji Trophy Plate League for the first time since the 2020 season. Their match will be held from November 13 to 16, 2024, at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim, with a start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Goa are four for four at the moment and remain the only undefeated team in the Ranji Trophy Plate League. Their victory over Mizoram in the last match was easily their most dominant performance all season, especially thanks to their batting lineup. Goa made sure they were in a good position right from the start by adding 555 runs to the scoreboard before declaring; this score was aided by Snehal Kauthankar, Manthan Khutkar, Deepraj Gaonkar and Rahul Mehta’s efforts as they scored 250, 95, 55 and 48 runs, respectively. Mizoram were in for a difficult game and they were not off to a good start, having been bowled out for 204 in the first innings. They followed on but it was hardly of any use since they were dismissed for 182 this time around which handed Goa an easy victory by an innings and 169 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh are the only team in the competition who are yet to win a game, and their previous showing against Manipur was one of their worst performances of the season. Manipur scored 266 runs while batting first and ideally, Arunachal Pradesh should have taken advantage and surpassed the target. However, they ended up getting themselves all out for 115 which gave Manipur the edge to score an additional 359 runs. At this point, Arunachal Pradesh were quite hapless and conceded defeat by 320 runs.

Goa chance of winning - 85%

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 15%

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Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh to score low before first dismissal

Techi Doria has held down the fort for Arunachal Pradesh’s first wicket while his opening partner has changed in nearly every match. This came with a lot of instability and unpredictability, and it is reflected in their scores of 15, 14, 75, 13, 0, 21, 3 and 7 runs in the last four games before the first dismissal. Moreover, even their mainstay Techi Doria is averaging at a lowly 22.87 in the tournament so far which indicates their first opening order is braced for yet another game of struggle.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Manipur chose to field first in their match against Goa at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground but it did not pay off due to their poor execution. The surface offers assistance to the bowlers and allows high scoring chases. The result in the last match where the batting side won is likely an anomaly and the toss winning skippers will be aware of the advantage fielding first offers.

Weather Report

A 10% likelihood of rainfall threatens Porvorim on match day with partially overcast conditions and a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Rohan Kadam, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Deepraj Gaonkar, Mohit Redkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kadam Batter Manthan Khutkar Batter Kashyap Bakhale Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper Rahul Mehta Batter Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Heramb Parab Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have made no mistakes whatsoever and are comfortably at the top with a secure place in the final. Needless to say, they have a balanced squad who are in brilliant shape at present.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Aditya Verma, Jagdish Agarwal, Neelam Obi, Prince Yadav, Teshi Tiku, Akshay Jain, Amit Sikriwal, Dhruv Soni, Sandeep Kumar Thakur, Techi Doria, Biki Kumar, Kamsha Yangfo, Moji Ete, Techi Sonam, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Varma, Limar Dabi, Mibom Mosu, Nabam Dol, Nazeeb Saiyed, Tadakamalla Mohith, Yab Niya, Techi Neri, Shubham Verma.

Predicted Playing XI

Techi Neri Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Nazeeb Saiyed Bowler Kamsha Yangfo Wicket-keeper Shubham Verma Batter Amit Sikriwal Batter Sandeep Kumar Thakur Batter Mibom Mosu All-rounder Nabam Abo (C) Bowler Limar Dabi Bowler Tadakamalla Mohith Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh have been far too lax in their approach and they have not had the strength to give any team a fair fight. They do not stand a chance against Goa in the next game.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Goa and Arunachal Pradesh played one game against each other in the Ranji Trophy Plate League in the 2020 season, wherein Goa clinched victory by an impressive margin of an innings and 336 runs.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Goa to have a better opening partnership than Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh have had three different opening combinations for the last three matches with Techi Doria as the only regular player. This has, naturally, affected their first partnership a great deal since they have totals of 15, 14, 75, 13, 0 and 21 runs. Having said that, Goa’s opening wicket also lacks consistency due to the amount of changes they have made to their opening lineup, and it has resulted in stands of 36, 3, 4 and 100 runs in the last three matches. Regardless, the bookmakers believe that Goa have the chance to come good with a better first wicket partnership against Arunachal Pradesh.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Batters

Snehal Kauthankar to be Goa’s Best Batter

Snehal Kauthankar was beyond sensational in the previous outing against Mizoram, having secured a remarkable double century with 250 runs in their single innings. He now leads the run charts for the team with 370 runs in four innings and an impressive average of 92.50. His showing in the last match makes him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Doria is Arunachal Pradesh’s top run scorer with 183 runs in eight innings. Although this is a very paltry total, he has been the only contributor from the team. He scored 18 runs in the first innings and two runs in the following innings against Manipur in the last match, but he retains his lead at the top with two half-centuries under his belt. He is the top choice against Goa.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal has consistently been at the top for Goa with 25 wickets in eight innings and a brilliant average of 13.56. He achieved a praiseworthy feat of an eight-wicket haul against Mizoram, having taken six in the first innings and two in the second innings. The skipper has been at the top of his game and will be expected to continue to do well.

Tadakamalla Mohith to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Tadakamalla Mohith is the only consistent bowler for Arunachal Pradesh with 13 wickets in four innings and an average of 21.84. He was among the top bowlers for his side in the last match versus Manipur, having captured three wickets in the first innings and an additional wicket in the second innings. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Goa, too.