Goa vs Manipur Match Prediction GOA 99 % Chance of Winning MNP 1 % Bet Now! Goa will take on Manipur in their first Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 2024 season in Porvorim from Friday, October 11. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Goa vs Manipur Chance of Winning

The last time Goa locked horns against Manipur, they defeated them by an innings and 359 runs. Things are not expected to be very different this time around as well. Manipur have lost each of their last five matches and avoiding a defeat against a quality side like Goa won't at all be easy.

Goa chance of winning - 99 %

Manipur chance of winning - 1 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Goa vs Manipur Betting Tips

Arjun Tendulkar would be the player to watch out for Goa. He smashed a hundred on his debut and recently picked a nine-wicket haul. He scored 258 runs in six matches last year and also picked nine wickets at an average of 44.66.

LSM Keishangbam was the leading run-scorer for Manipur last year. He scored 325 runs in seven matches at an average of 23.21. A total of four fifties came off the bat of the 26-year-old right-hand batter.

Goa vs Manipur Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue in Goa, Gujarat elected to field first after winning the toss and won by seven wickets against Goa. In the second-last match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim, Goa defeated Tamil Nadu by seven wickets after electing to bat first. The team winning the toss on Friday is expected to bat first again.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain in Goa in the upcoming few days. The rain threat will loom throughout the four days of the match. With a humidity level close to eighty percent, the temperature will hover around 34 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be in excess of 50 percent on all the four days.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddharth K V (wk), Amogh Desai, Manthan Khutkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Lakshay A Garg, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Shubham Dessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Samar Dubhashi

Goa Playing XI

AS Desai All-rounder Suyash S Prabhudessai Wicketkeeper-batter Manthan Khutkar Batter Siddharth (WK) Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Darshab Misal (CAP) All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Heramb Parab Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa were placed in Elite Group C last year but they finished at the bottom of the eight-team table. They lost five of their seven matches. The other two matches ended in draw.

Manipur Player List

Ahsanul Kabir, Al Bashid Muhammed, N Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Bishworjit Konthoujam, RM Longjam, KP Singh, AG Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Lamabam Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Pheiroijam Jotin, Prafullomani Singh, MD Sultan Karim, Karnajit Yumnam

Manipur Predicted Playing XI

Ronald Longjam All-rounder Ali Bashid Muhammed Wicketkeeper-batter Karanjit Yumnam Batter Johnson Singh All-rounder LSM Keishangbam Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Kishan Thokchom Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur were placed in Elite Group A, and lost each of their last seven matches. They lost all their matches by an innings margin.

Goa vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Goa and Manipur have played just one match against each other till date. Goa won the match in 2020 by an innings and 359 runs.

Goa vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur opening partnership to be under 19.5

Losing all the matches by an innings margin last year is proof that their batting unit struggled big time. Goa have a very decent bowling unit and left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar has found form in the lead up to the match against Manipur. Goa lost their first wicket at a score of one and eight in the last match against Saurashtra. Chances of their opening batters to score over 20 runs together is really low.

Goa vs Manipur Top Batters

SS Prabhudessa to be the top batter for Goa

SS Prabhudessa was the leading run-scorer for Goa in the last season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. Three hundreds and two fifties came off his bat. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hand batter was the eighth highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Ronald Longjam to be the top batter for Manipur

Ronald Longjam looked impressive in his limited outings for Manipur last year. He scored 195 runs in four matches at an average of 24.37. Overall, the 27-year-old has featured in 11 first-class matches and scored 476 runs at an average of 23.80.

Goa vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

The left-arm spinner was Goa's leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He picked 31 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.93. Overall, the 32-year-old has featured in 71 first-class matches and picked 143 wickets.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

Losing each time by an innings margin meant that Manipur bowlers did not get the opportunity to bowl much last year. However, Bishworjit Konthoujam managed 16 wickets in his seven outings as a bowler. The 28-year-old pacer has featured in 35 matches and picked 101 wickets at an average of 29.24.