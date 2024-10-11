Goa vs Manipur Match Prediction
GOA
99%
Chance of Winning
MNP
1%
India
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground
Facts:
- Manipur lost each of their seven matches by an innings margin last season.
- SS Prabhudessa smashed three hundreds and scored 687 runs for Goa in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.
- Darshan Misal was the leading wicket-taker for Goa last year. He picked 31 wickets in seven matches.
Goa vs Manipur Chance of Winning
The last time Goa locked horns against Manipur, they defeated them by an innings and 359 runs. Things are not expected to be very different this time around as well. Manipur have lost each of their last five matches and avoiding a defeat against a quality side like Goa won't at all be easy.
Goa chance of winning - 99 %
Manipur chance of winning - 1 %
Goa vs Manipur Betting Tips
Arjun Tendulkar would be the player to watch out for Goa. He smashed a hundred on his debut and recently picked a nine-wicket haul. He scored 258 runs in six matches last year and also picked nine wickets at an average of 44.66.
LSM Keishangbam was the leading run-scorer for Manipur last year. He scored 325 runs in seven matches at an average of 23.21. A total of four fifties came off the bat of the 26-year-old right-hand batter.
Goa vs Manipur Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue in Goa, Gujarat elected to field first after winning the toss and won by seven wickets against Goa. In the second-last match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim, Goa defeated Tamil Nadu by seven wickets after electing to bat first. The team winning the toss on Friday is expected to bat first again.
Weather Report
There is a high chance of rain in Goa in the upcoming few days. The rain threat will loom throughout the four days of the match. With a humidity level close to eighty percent, the temperature will hover around 34 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be in excess of 50 percent on all the four days.
Goa Player List
Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddharth K V (wk), Amogh Desai, Manthan Khutkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Lakshay A Garg, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Shubham Dessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Samar Dubhashi
Goa Playing XI
|
AS Desai
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash S Prabhudessai
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Manthan Khutkar
|
Batter
|
Siddharth (WK)
|
Batter
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
Batter
|
Deepraj Gaonkar
|
All-rounder
|
Darshab Misal (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Redkar
|
Bowler
|
Lakshay Garg
|
Bowler
|
Heramb Parab
|
Bowler
Goa Recent Form
Goa were placed in Elite Group C last year but they finished at the bottom of the eight-team table. They lost five of their seven matches. The other two matches ended in draw.
Manipur Player List
Ahsanul Kabir, Al Bashid Muhammed, N Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Bishworjit Konthoujam, RM Longjam, KP Singh, AG Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Lamabam Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Pheiroijam Jotin, Prafullomani Singh, MD Sultan Karim, Karnajit Yumnam
Manipur Predicted Playing XI
|
Ronald Longjam
|
All-rounder
|
Ali Bashid Muhammed
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Karanjit Yumnam
|
Batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
All-rounder
|
LSM Keishangbam
|
Batter
|
Kangabam Priyojit
|
All-rounder
|
Prafullomani Singh
|
Batter
|
Rex Rajkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Kishan Thokchom
|
Bowler
|
Lamabam Singh
|
Bowler
|
Sultan Karim
|
Bowler
Manipur Recent Form
Manipur were placed in Elite Group A, and lost each of their last seven matches. They lost all their matches by an innings margin.
Goa vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record
Goa and Manipur have played just one match against each other till date. Goa won the match in 2020 by an innings and 359 runs.
Goa vs Manipur Betting Odds
Manipur opening partnership to be under 19.5
Losing all the matches by an innings margin last year is proof that their batting unit struggled big time. Goa have a very decent bowling unit and left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar has found form in the lead up to the match against Manipur. Goa lost their first wicket at a score of one and eight in the last match against Saurashtra. Chances of their opening batters to score over 20 runs together is really low.
Goa vs Manipur Top Batters
SS Prabhudessa to be the top batter for Goa
SS Prabhudessa was the leading run-scorer for Goa in the last season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. Three hundreds and two fifties came off his bat. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hand batter was the eighth highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.
Ronald Longjam to be the top batter for Manipur
Ronald Longjam looked impressive in his limited outings for Manipur last year. He scored 195 runs in four matches at an average of 24.37. Overall, the 27-year-old has featured in 11 first-class matches and scored 476 runs at an average of 23.80.
Goa vs Manipur Top Bowlers
Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa
The left-arm spinner was Goa's leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He picked 31 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.93. Overall, the 32-year-old has featured in 71 first-class matches and picked 143 wickets.
Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur
Losing each time by an innings margin meant that Manipur bowlers did not get the opportunity to bowl much last year. However, Bishworjit Konthoujam managed 16 wickets in his seven outings as a bowler. The 28-year-old pacer has featured in 35 matches and picked 101 wickets at an average of 29.24.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Goa
The team has warmed up nicely and are set against easy opponents in the Plate Group this time. Manipur players don't have much of exposure, and nor do they get to play in these other local matches. Coming up against a team like Goa would be extremely challenging for them. They have lost each of their last five matches by an innings margin.
Parimatch