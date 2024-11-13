Manipur vs Sikkim Match Prediction MANP 41 % Chance of Winning SIK 59 % Bet Now! Manipur will meet Sikkim at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, in their Ranji Trophy Plate League encounter which is slated to take place between November 13 and 16, 2024. The action is going to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Manipur vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Manipur’s drought of wins came to an end after they played against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous match where they finally emerged as the superior team. Manipur’s batting performance in the first innings was mediocre with 266 runs on the board, largely thanks to Ronald Longjam and Johnson Singh who scored 85 and 48 runs, respectively. Despite this low total, they faced no threat whatsoever from Arunachal Pradesh who only lasted long enough to score 115 runs. Manipur virtually sealed the deal in their second innings with an additional 359 runs before declaring - Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Karnajit Yumnam and Rex Rajkumar were all prolific with 111*, 92, 72 and 43 runs, respectively. Arunachal Pradesh were all out of hope at this point and their batting order collapsed after 190 runs, leading to a whopping 320-run triumph for Manipur.

Sikkim’s inconsistency continues to be a problem for the team as they registered their second defeat of the season against Nagaland. Their batting display was abhorrent, seeing as they were bundled out for 192, while Nagaland did not hesitate in taking the lead with 347 runs. Sikkim’s batters struggled yet again and they failed to even match Manipur’s score as they were out for 116 this time, resulting in an innings-and-39-run victory for Manipur.

Manipur chance of winning - 41%

Sikkim chance of winning - 59%

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Manipur vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Sikkim to score low before first dismissal

Sikkim’s opening partnerships have been terrible in the tournament until now and part of that could be attributed to the fact that Arun Chettri is the only recurring player while Pankaj Rawat and Nilesh Lamichaney have taken turns opening for the team. This has made the first wicket quite unsteady and unpredictable, but their partnerships have been lackluster for the most part. The team has had scores of 6, 5, 6, 5, 14, 14, 37 and 2 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last four matches. This does not bode well for Sikkim at all and the same is expected of them for the next encounter against Manipur.

Manipur vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Four games were held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in the previous season of the tournament where the record for wins was split between teams batting and fielding first with two wins each. The pitch is great for batters while batting and fielding but the toss winners unanimously chose to bat first in all games, making it the preferred strategy for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Anand is set to experience sunny conditions and clear skies with no sign of rain on the horizon. The temperature is likely to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Amom Singh, Johnson Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, Kangabam Priyojit, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam, Al Bashid Muhammed, Prafullomani Singh, Ahsanul Kabir, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Sultan Karim, Pheiroijam Jotin.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Pheiroijam Jotin All-rounder Ronald Longjam Batter Sultan Karim Bowler Rex Rajkumar Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur were handed thrashing after thrashing until they had a bit of luck against tail-enders Arunachal Pradesh. However, their improvement was not drastic by any means despite their dominant victory.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Karn Kaushal, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Rawat, Parth Palawat, Pranesh Chettri, Saurav Prasad, Ankur Malik, Anwesh Sharma, Bhim Luitel, Palzor Tamang, Arun Chettri, Ashish Thapa, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Ronit More.

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Pankaj Rawat Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Parth Palawat Batter Anwesh Sharma All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ronit More Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha (C) Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim are a middling team in the competition but their staggering record against Manipur inspires confidence in them for this matchup.

Manipur vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Sikkim have dominated their last five head-to-head games against Manipur with four consecutive wins before their streak was broken by the latter in their previous encounter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Manipur - 1

Sikkim - 4

Manipur vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Manipur to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

Arun Chettri has been the linchpin for Sikkim’s opening wicket but his partners have shifted between Nilesh Lamichaney and Pankaj Rawat for the last three matches. This has affected the first partnership adversely and it is evident in their scores of 6, 5, 6, 5, 14 and 14 runs in the previous three fixtures. Although Manipur’s openers have not been substantially greater, they have certainly been a tad better than Sikkim with first wicket stands of 18, 5, 47, 6, 8 and 18 runs in the last three outings. Both teams have a lot to work on but as it stands, Manipur’s openers have the advantage going into the next match.

Manipur vs Sikkim Best Batters

Johnson Singh to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Johnson Singh missed out on a half-century in the first innings versus Arunachal Pradesh where he was dismissed for 48. However, he was significantly better in the second innings as he scored an unbeaten 111, marking his first ton of the season. He is now the top batter for Manipur with a grand total of 348 runs in eight innings and an average of 49.71. He is the top pick against Sikkim, too.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

In the last game against Nagaland, Ashish Thapa was the top scorer for Sikkim with 57 runs in the first innings and 11 more runs in the second innings. He was among the only major contributors from the team and has the most runs among the batters overall with 301 runs in six innings. With an average of 50.16, he is the leading choice against Manipur.

Manipur vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Lamabam Singh to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Lamabam Singh achieved a brilliant six-wicket haul in the first innings against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous match. He took two more wickets in the following innings and stands as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in four innings and an average of 17.36. Based on his performance in the last game, he is expected to lead the team’s bowling attack once again.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Ankur Malik is the top bowler for Sikkim at present, having claimed a total of 18 wickets in six innings and an average of 29.44. He was tied as their top wicket-taker in the last match against Nagaland where he picked three wickets in 38 overs with an economy rate of 3.50. Considering he is well ahead of the others from the team, he is the leading pick to be their premier bowler.