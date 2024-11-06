Mizoram vs Goa Match Prediction MIZ 35 % Chance of Winning GOA 65 % Bet Now! Mizoram and Goa are set to clash in the Ranji Trophy Plate League for the first time since the 2020 season. The game will be staged at Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad, between November 6 and 9, 2024. It will begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Goa Chances of Winning

Mizoram recovered from their first defeat against Sikkim and took their second victory of the season against Manipur in their last outing. Mizoram were fortunate to bat first as they mounted a dominant total of 536 to start the game. Agni Chopra did nearly half the work on his own with an absolutely outstanding innings of 218 runs. Jehu Anderson, Mohit Jangra, Vikash Kumar and Lalhriatrenga followed suit with scores of 67, 60, 55 and 48 runs, respectively. Manipur had a mammoth task on their hands and it did not help their cause when they got bundled out for 270 in the first innings. Following on, they added 246 runs to their tally before giving out and surrendering by an innings and 20 runs.

Goa took a hat trick of wins after their victory over Nagaland in the previous game and they were on the money throughout. Their first innings was off to a tentative start with 179 runs but fortunately for them, Nagaland were worse off for 147 during the latter’s chase. Goa went hammer and tongs this time by adding 306 runs to their total and it was a collective effort this time - Snehal Kauthankar, Rohan Kadam and Arjun Tendulkar were the standouts with 75, 59 and 42 runs, respectively. Notwithstanding the pressure, Nagaland found themselves all out for 255 which led to an 83-run triumph for Goa.

Mizoram chance of winning - 35%

Goa chance of winning - 65%

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Mizoram vs Goa Betting Tips

Mizoram to score low before first dismissal

Mizoram have experimented a great deal with their opening wicket and can’t seem to settle on a permanent pair of openers. So far, C Lalrinsanga, Vikash Kumar, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Lalhriatrenga and Marty Lalrinhlua have all played the role of an opening batsman, and it has been chaotic to say the least. Barring the last match against Manipur where the first wicket succeeded with a stand of 60 runs, they were down in the dumps with totals of 2, 2, 5 and 0 runs in the two games prior to that. It is safe to say that they will likely take more time to settle in and put up consistent stands.

Mizoram vs Goa Toss Prediction

Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground is known for being a chasing ground and, naturally, the toss winner of the previous match held here in the tournament elected to field first. Although this did not go in their favor at all, it could be treated as an anomaly and the toss winner skipper of the upcoming match will still be keen to chase.

Weather Report

There is no sign of rain whatsoever at Ahmedabad and it is expected to be blazing hot with a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), Agni Chopra, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, C Lalrinsanga, Lalhriatrenga, Vikash Kumar, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Marty Lalrinhlua, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte.

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhriatrenga Batter Marty Lalrinhlua All-rounder Agni Chopra Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Vikash Kumar Batter Bobby Zothansanga (C) Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler Moses Ramhlunmawia Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram are on an upward climb after a loss in the opening game but they do not have the firepower to be a match for Goa.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Rohan Kadam, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Deepraj Gaonkar, Mohit Redkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kadam Batter Rahul Mehta Batter Manthan Khutkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper Mohit Redkar Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa are completely invincible at the moment and they have struck a balance between the batters and bowlers.

Mizoram vs Goa Head-to-Head

Mizoram and Goa’s only encounter in the Plate League dates back to 2020 where the latter won in a landslide victory by an innings and 211 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Mizoram - 0

Goa - 1

Mizoram vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

After a series of disappointing first wicket stands, Mizoram’s openers finally saw some respite in the last match against Manipur where they notched up 60 runs together. In the remaining innings, though, the team has had totals of 2, 2, 5 and 0 before the first dismissal. It also does not help that their first partnership lacks stability due to the fact that they used three different opening combinations for three matches. Although Goa have also made slight changes at the front, Rohan Kadam has been their mainstay and the team boast partnerships of 3, 4, 100, 23 and 53 runs. The disparity between the teams points to the fact that Goa’s openers are vastly superior to that of Mizoram.

Mizoram vs Goa Best Batters

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra has been unstoppable since the previous season of the tournament and his reign at the top continues with a whopping 647 runs in five innings. He scored his third ton of the season in the last match against Manipur, having amassed a double century with 218 runs. His average of 161.50 is absolutely mind-blowing and there is no question about the fact that he is the top pick again.

Rohan Kadam to be Goa’s Best Batter

Rohan Kadam is among the top scorers for Goa after three matches this season with 172 runs in five innings. In the last encounter versus Nagaland, he departed for just eight runs in the first innings but returned to take his second half-century of the season in the second innings, having scored 59 runs. The opener continues to be the top contender for Goa.

Mizoram vs Goa Best Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa is in a league of his own with a haul of 26 wickets in six innings and an average of 16.42. He has three fifers in the ongoing season where the last of which was achieved in the previous outing against Manipur. He took five wickets in his first spell and did not stop there as he took an additional four in the second innings. He remains the top choice for the next match as well.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal leads the team’s bowling attack with 17 wickets in six innings and an average of 13.82. After taking two wickets in the first innings against Nagaland, he picked up his first fifer of the season in the following innings. Given the form he has been in, the skipper is expected to lead the way for the team against Mizoram.