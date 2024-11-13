Mizoram vs Nagaland Match Prediction MIZ 35 % Chance of Winning NAGL 65 % Bet Now! Mizoram and Nagaland are poised to clash in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from November 13 to 16, 2024. They are going to face each other at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Mizoram dug their own grave against Goa when the bowlers conceded far too many runs in the first innings, making life difficult for the batters. Goa set up a total of 555 and declared which left Mizoram’s batters to do all the heavy lifting. The target was overwhelming and they crumbled after 204 runs during their chase where wicket-keeper batter Jehu Anderson anchored the innings with 81 runs. Following on, they were bundled out for 182 where Agni Chopra did most of the work with his total of 72. The others struggled massively throughout the game and had no way of salvaging their game. In the end, Mizoram accepted defeat by an innings and 169 runs.

Nagaland returned to winning ways after their victory over Sikkim in the last outing. The latter were restricted to 192 in the first innings and Nagaland took the lead with 347 runs. Opener Dega Nischal’s knock of 116 was the top score of the innings and the rest were much further behind as Hem Chetri was second with 67 runs. Nagaland’s bowlers held their nerve and managed to dismiss Mizoram’s batting order for 116 in the latter’s second innings which allowed Nagaland to take victory by a great margin of an innings and 39 runs.

Mizoram chance of winning - 35%

Nagaland chance of winning - 65%

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Mizoram vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Nagaland to score high before first dismissal

Dega Nischal and Joshua Ozukum were the lead-off batters for Nagaland during the start of the season until the latter demoted down the order in favor of Sedezhalie Rupero. This has led to a substantial improvement in their partnerships, as the team boasts opening scores of 86, 9, 119, 7, 17 and 26 runs in the last four matches. Additionally, Nischal and Rupero have averages of 94.16 and 32.50, respectively, and even though the latter could improve a tad, their collaboration seems to be working for the team.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

Mizoram and Manipur went head-to-head at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in the tournament this season where the former chose to bat first. This certainly worked out as expected for the team who were able to set up a competitive target. The batters were able to play their strokes freely while the team chasing struggled to catch up. Batting first will be the top choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

The temperature at Nadiad is going to be around 34 degrees Celsius which makes it ideal for the game, especially since it will be sunny with no possibility of a cloud cover.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), Agni Chopra, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, C Lalrinsanga, Lalhriatrenga, Vikash Kumar, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Mohit Jangra, Jehu Anderson, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Marty Lalrinhlua, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama.

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhriatrenga Batter Marty Lalrinhlua All-rounder Agni Chopra Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Mohit Jangra All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batter Sumit Lama Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Bobby Zothansanga (C) Bowler Moses Ramhlunmawia Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram recovered well from their first defeat at the hands of Sikkim with two wins on the bounce but their streak was interrupted by a superior Goa who did not let Mizoram have a shot at victory at all.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Dega Nischal, Hem Chetri, Hokaito Zhimomi, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Dip Borah, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Chetan Bist, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Raja Swarnkar, Tahmeed Rahman.

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Dip Borah Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland have been mighty impressive, especially their bowlers who have hardly given the opposition batters any leeway.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Nagaland lead their tally against Mizoram with two wins in the four head-to-head fixtures they have played in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Mizoram - 0

Nagaland - 2

Draw - 2

Mizoram vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Mizoram’s opening order has undoubtedly benefited from the change after Lalhriatrenga and Marty Lalrinhlua were brought in for the two matches prior to this. In the previous three outings, the team have secured opening stands of 28, 11, 60, 2 and 2 runs. For Nagaland, though, their first wicket totals have seen a steady incline in the last three games where Sedezhalie Rupero and Dega Nischal have collaborated for 86, 9, 119, 7 and 17 runs before the fall of the first wicket. It is evident from their progression that Nagaland’s openers are the superior duo in the next fixture.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Best Batters

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra has been in an entirely different plane, having scored his second half-century of the season in the last match against Goa. After getting dismissed for a single run in the first innings, he scored 72 runs in the second innings which boosted his overall tally to 719 runs in seven innings. With an exceptional average of 119.83, he is expected to top the charts in the next match.

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Dega Nischal garnered his third century of the season in the last game against Sikkim where he notched up 116 runs in their sole innings and emerged as the team’s top scorer. Overall, he leads the team’s run charts with 565 runs in six innings and an average of 94.16. His performance so far is compelling and he is expected to come out on top once more.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa is the top bowler for Mizoram at present with 29 wickets in seven innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the previous outing against Goa, having picked three wickets in his solitary innings. His consistency makes him a top choice for the upcoming game as well, especially with his stellar average of 20.65.

Jagadeesha Suchith to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Jagadeesha Suchith is the leading wicket-taker for Nagaland with 31 wickets in eight innings. He achieved his third fifer of the season in the last match against Sikkim, wherein he took two wickets in the first innings and six more in the following innings. He will be relied upon to continue performing at a high level.