NGL (Nagaland) vs ARU (Arunachal Pradesh) Match Prediction NGL 71 % Chance of Winning ARU 29 % Bet Now! Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh will meet in the 17th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be conducted in two phases to mitigate weather disruptions. The first phase consists of five league matches from October 11 to November 13, followed by a break before resuming on January 23. The knockout stage is scheduled to commence on February 8, culminating in the final between February 26 and March 2.

Nagaland is one of the Plate teams this season. They also contested in the Plate League last season and finished in fourth place with two wins and as many losses in five games. The team could not finish in the top two and will be a part of the Plate group in this season as well.

Arunachal Pradesh is a pretty weak team. It has made its Ranji appearance pretty late. They contested in the Plate league last season and finished at the dead bottom. Arunachal Pradesh did not win a single game and lost five matches in a row. The team will again contest in the Plate group this year, hoping to produce better results starting with their game against Nagaland.

Nagaland's chance of winning: 71%

Arunachal Pradesh' chance of winning: 29%

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Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Arunachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Arunachal Pradesh did not win a single game while losing all their games last season. They had a poor batting outing in most of the games last season. The opening sequence featured Neelam Obi and Techi Doria. The batters faced early dismissals in the competition. The team posted the scores of 6, 4 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. The team posted 16 runs before their first wicket in their last clash against Nagaland. That said, Nagaland will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

At the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, toss decisions are often influenced by local conditions. Like many venues, teams winning the toss here may prefer to bowl first, especially in matches played later in the day, where dew can become a factor. In several previous matches, captains have opted to field first, as this can offer an advantage when chasing a target under these conditions.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Sovima, Nagaland is expected to include isolated thunderstorms with scattered clouds. The temperature will range from 15°C to 25°C, with a high chance of humidity and some rainfall. You may experience brief periods of sunshine between thunderstorms

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Neelam Obi (c), Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Tempol, Techi Doria, Aprameya Jaiswal, Licha Jhon, Nabam Abo, Kumar Nyompu, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya, Divyanshu Yadav, Ayush Awasthi, Akshay Jain, Siddharth Balodi, Akash Bhattacharhjee, Indiya Toku, Techi Neri, Manish Pal, Rahul Popli, Ngurang Tana, Techi Sonam, Abhishek Mrinnal, Desai Jimitkumar, Suhas Pampana, Santu Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Neelam Obi (C) Batter Techi Doria All-rounder Abhishek Mrinnal Batter Aprameya Jaiswal Batter Indiya Toku Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Techi Sonam Wicket-keeper Nabam Tempol Bowler Desai Jimitkumar Bowler Suhas Pampana Bowler Santu Kumar Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh finished at the bottom place of the Plate group last year. They did not win a single game and will be underdogs in the upcoming contest.

Nagaland Players List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh, Moakumzuk Tzudir.

Predicted Playing XI

Yugandhar Singh Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Moakumzuk Tzudir Batter RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland is coming from a poor season last year. They will be well prepared this season. The team has a number of strong batters and bowlers in the squad. The team will aim at the top two places to qualify for the Elite group next season.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

In the last four meetings between the sides, Nagaland leads the tally by 3-0.

Nagaland Won: 3

Arunachal Pradesh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh met each other in their previous Ranji outing. Arunachal Pradesh batted first in the game and secured 124 runs in the first innings. There were no impressive batting innings from the side as they bundled out for a low score. Khrievitso Kense picked 4 wickets in the innings. Trailing the score, Nagaland posted 342 runs in the game. It was the single innings they played. Sumit Kumar scored 158 runs whileSedezhalie Rupero scored 53 runs in the innings. Chasing the huge target, Arunachal Pradesh were overwhelmed and could only post 180 runs in the game. Kumar Nyompa scored 54 while Techi Doria scored 51 runs in the game. The teams have a vast difference in their squads and batting skills. Imlivati Lemtur was fantastic with the ball from Nagaland and picked 7 wickets on his own in that innings. Nagaland will carry on their momentum this season while Arunachal Pradesh must bounce back to win some games this season.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Sumit Kumarnto be the top batter for Nagaland

Sumit Kumar batted so well last season. He scored 532 runs in 10 games last season at an average of 59.11. He will walk in as the team's best batting pick. He scored 158 runs in his last outing against Arunachal Pradesh.

Techi Doria to be Arunachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Techi Doria led Arunachal Pradesh’s run charts with 411 runs in 8 innings last season. He averaged at 58.71. Considering his present form, he could be relied upon to be their standout batter once again.

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Techi Doria to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

There were no impressive bowling performances from the team last season. Doria managed to pick 7 wickets in 5 games. He will step in as the best bowler from the side in the next game against Nagaland.

Imlivati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Imlivati Lemtur is an excellent bowler from Nagaland. He picked 21 wickets in 9 innings last season. He picked 8 wickets against Arunachal Pradesh in his last outing against them. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Arunachal Pradesh.