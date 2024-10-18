Nagaland vs Manipur Match Prediction
NGL
58%
Chance of Winning
MNP
42%
India
Nagaland Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In the last two meetings before, the tally is tied at 1-1.
- Nagaland are placed at the top of the group table whereas Manipur are placed at the 5th place.
Nagaland vs Manipur Chance of Winning
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be conducted in two phases to mitigate weather disruptions. The first phase consists of five league matches from October 11 to November 13, followed by a break before resuming on January 23.
Nagaland is one of the Plate teams this season. They also contested in the Plate League last season and finished in fourth place with two wins and as many losses in five games. The team started this year’s campaign with a win over Arunachal Pradesh in their first game of this season. With that, they sit atop the Plate group with 7 points. Nagaland will be confident going against Manipur in the next game.
Manipur is a pretty weak team. They finished at the bottom of the Group A standings last season and were pushed down to the Plate group this season. The team could not win a single fixture that season. They began their campaign with a loss against Goa in the first game. With that, they are placed 5th in the Plate Group standings with no points in their bags.
Nagaland's chance of winning: 58%
Manipur' chance of winning: 42%
Nagaland vs Manipur Betting Tips
Manipur to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Manipur did not win a single game while losing all their games last season. They had a poor batting outing in most of the games last season. The opening sequence featured Kamajit Yamnam and Ronald Longjam. The batters faced early dismissals in the competition. The team posted the scores of 1, 0 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games in the previous season. They extended their form this season and met with an early dismissal in their first game of the season. They scored 12 runs before Ronald Longjam lost his wicket at 1 run. That said, Manipur will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nagaland’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Manipur’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Nagaland vs Manipur Toss Prediction
At the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, toss decisions are often influenced by local conditions. Like many venues, teams winning the toss here may prefer to bowl first, especially in matches played later in the day, where dew can become a factor. In several previous matches, captains have opted to field first, as this can offer an advantage when chasing a target under these conditions.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Sovima, Nagaland on October 18, 2024, indicates comfortable temperatures ranging between 15°C to 26°C. However, there is a significant chance of rain, as October typically sees multiple rainy days in the region. You can expect cloudy conditions with intermittent rain throughout the day.
Manipur Player List
Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Prafullomani Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Kishan Thokchom, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Ronald Longjam, Karnajit Yumnam, Ahsanul Kabir, Pheiroijam Jotin, Amom Guniram Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ronald Longjam
|
All-rounder
|
Ali Bashid Muhammed
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Karanjit Yumnam
|
Batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
All-rounder
|
LSM Keishangbam
|
Batter
|
Kangabam Priyojit
|
All-rounder
|
Prafullomani Singh
|
Batter
|
Rex Rajkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Pheiroijam Jotin
|
Bowler
|
Bishworjit Konthoujam
|
Bowler
|
Amom Singh
|
Bowler
Manipur Team Form
Manipur finished at the bottom place of group A last year. They did not win a single game and started their campaign with a loss in their first game of the competition. They will face a massive challenge in the next game against Nagaland.
Nagaland Players List
Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh, Moakumzuk Tzudir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dega Nischal
|
Batter
|
Joshua Ozukum
|
Batter
|
Sedezhalie Rupero
|
Batter
|
Rongsen Jonathan (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Hokaito Zhimomi
|
Batter
|
Hem Chetri
|
All-rounder
|
Chetan Bist
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dip Borah
|
Bowler
|
Imliwati Lemtur
|
Bowler
|
Chopise Hoponglyu
|
Bowler
|
Karan Tewatiya
|
Bowler
Nagaland Recent Form
Nagaland is coming from a poor season last year. They will be well prepared this season. The team started their campaign with an ecstatic win against Arunachal Pradesh. They have a decent squad and will be going in strong against Manipur in their next outing.
Nagaland vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record
In the last two meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.
Nagaland Won: 1
Manipur Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Nagaland vs Manipur Betting Odds
Nagaland went against Arunachal Pradesh in their last game. Batting first in the game, Nagaland registered 509/5 in the first innings. Dega Nischal scored 149 runs whereas Rongsen Jonathan posted 225 runs. Hem Chetri posted an unbeaten 58 runs in the game. The strong batting performance was powered by an equally able bowling order. Arunachal Pradesh bundled out for 75 & 144 runs in the game. Jagadeesha Suchith posted 9 wickets in the game while DIp Borah managed to pick 4 wickets in the match. Nagaland won the game by an innings and 290 runs. The team looks strong and will dominate over Manipur in the next outing.
Manipur went against Goa in their first Ranji game this season. Batting first in the game, Goa scored 376 runs in the first innings. Manipur replied with 98 runs in the first innings followed by 353 runs in the second innings. Goa chased the target easily and won the game by 9 wickets after posting 76/1 in the game. There were many impressive batting performances from Manipur but the bowling order looked unimpressive. Rex Rajkumar was the best batter with an unbeaten 71 runs in the second innings of the last game.
Nagaland vs Manipur
India
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, null
Nagaland vs Manipur Top Batters
Rongsen Jonathan be the top batter for Nagaland
Rongsen Jonathan is a terrific batter in the squad. He was impeccable in the last game and managed to strike the ball pretty hard in the first innings. He scored 225 runs off 240 balls. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.
Johnson Singh to be Manipur’s Best Batter
Johnson Singh is a fantastic batter and is leading his side with the bat. He scored 12 & 62 runs in the last game and will come in as the best batter in the next game. Singh will strike hard in the next outing.
Nagaland vs Manipur Top Bowlers
Rex Rajkumar to be the top bowler for Manipur
Rex Rajkumar was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 3 wickets in the game and will be looking to do well in the next game.
Jagadeesha Suchith to be the top bowler for Nagaland
Jagadeesha Suchith was excellent in the last game for Nagaland. He picked 5 wickets in the first innings followed by 4 wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nagaland
Nagaland to win the match @ 1.72 (Batery)
Manipur to win the match @ 2.12 (Batery)
Batery