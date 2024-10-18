Nagaland vs Manipur Match Prediction NGL 58 % Chance of Winning MNP 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nagaland and Manipur will meet in the 17th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Nagaland vs Manipur Chance of Winning

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be conducted in two phases to mitigate weather disruptions. The first phase consists of five league matches from October 11 to November 13, followed by a break before resuming on January 23.

Nagaland is one of the Plate teams this season. They also contested in the Plate League last season and finished in fourth place with two wins and as many losses in five games. The team started this year’s campaign with a win over Arunachal Pradesh in their first game of this season. With that, they sit atop the Plate group with 7 points. Nagaland will be confident going against Manipur in the next game.

Manipur is a pretty weak team. They finished at the bottom of the Group A standings last season and were pushed down to the Plate group this season. The team could not win a single fixture that season. They began their campaign with a loss against Goa in the first game. With that, they are placed 5th in the Plate Group standings with no points in their bags.

Nagaland's chance of winning: 58%

Manipur' chance of winning: 42%

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Nagaland vs Manipur Betting Tips

Manipur to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Manipur did not win a single game while losing all their games last season. They had a poor batting outing in most of the games last season. The opening sequence featured Kamajit Yamnam and Ronald Longjam. The batters faced early dismissals in the competition. The team posted the scores of 1, 0 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games in the previous season. They extended their form this season and met with an early dismissal in their first game of the season. They scored 12 runs before Ronald Longjam lost his wicket at 1 run. That said, Manipur will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nagaland’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Manipur’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Nagaland vs Manipur Toss Prediction

At the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, toss decisions are often influenced by local conditions. Like many venues, teams winning the toss here may prefer to bowl first, especially in matches played later in the day, where dew can become a factor. In several previous matches, captains have opted to field first, as this can offer an advantage when chasing a target under these conditions.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sovima, Nagaland on October 18, 2024, indicates comfortable temperatures ranging between 15°C to 26°C. However, there is a significant chance of rain, as October typically sees multiple rainy days in the region. You can expect cloudy conditions with intermittent rain throughout the day.

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Prafullomani Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Kishan Thokchom, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Ronald Longjam, Karnajit Yumnam, Ahsanul Kabir, Pheiroijam Jotin, Amom Guniram Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ronald Longjam All-rounder Ali Bashid Muhammed Wicketkeeper-batter Karanjit Yumnam Batter Johnson Singh All-rounder LSM Keishangbam Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Pheiroijam Jotin Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Amom Singh Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur finished at the bottom place of group A last year. They did not win a single game and started their campaign with a loss in their first game of the competition. They will face a massive challenge in the next game against Nagaland.

Nagaland Players List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh, Moakumzuk Tzudir.

Predicted Playing XI

Dega Nischal Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Hem Chetri All-rounder Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Dip Borah Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Chopise Hoponglyu Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland is coming from a poor season last year. They will be well prepared this season. The team started their campaign with an ecstatic win against Arunachal Pradesh. They have a decent squad and will be going in strong against Manipur in their next outing.

Nagaland vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

In the last two meetings between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Nagaland Won: 1

Manipur Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Nagaland vs Manipur Betting Odds

Nagaland went against Arunachal Pradesh in their last game. Batting first in the game, Nagaland registered 509/5 in the first innings. Dega Nischal scored 149 runs whereas Rongsen Jonathan posted 225 runs. Hem Chetri posted an unbeaten 58 runs in the game. The strong batting performance was powered by an equally able bowling order. Arunachal Pradesh bundled out for 75 & 144 runs in the game. Jagadeesha Suchith posted 9 wickets in the game while DIp Borah managed to pick 4 wickets in the match. Nagaland won the game by an innings and 290 runs. The team looks strong and will dominate over Manipur in the next outing.

Manipur went against Goa in their first Ranji game this season. Batting first in the game, Goa scored 376 runs in the first innings. Manipur replied with 98 runs in the first innings followed by 353 runs in the second innings. Goa chased the target easily and won the game by 9 wickets after posting 76/1 in the game. There were many impressive batting performances from Manipur but the bowling order looked unimpressive. Rex Rajkumar was the best batter with an unbeaten 71 runs in the second innings of the last game.

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Nagaland vs Manipur Top Batters

Rongsen Jonathan be the top batter for Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan is a terrific batter in the squad. He was impeccable in the last game and managed to strike the ball pretty hard in the first innings. He scored 225 runs off 240 balls. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.

Johnson Singh to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Johnson Singh is a fantastic batter and is leading his side with the bat. He scored 12 & 62 runs in the last game and will come in as the best batter in the next game. Singh will strike hard in the next outing.

Nagaland vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Rex Rajkumar to be the top bowler for Manipur

Rex Rajkumar was the best bowler from the side in the last game. He picked 3 wickets in the game and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Jagadeesha Suchith to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Jagadeesha Suchith was excellent in the last game for Nagaland. He picked 5 wickets in the first innings followed by 4 wickets in the next game.