Nagaland vs Sikkim Match Prediction NAGL 70 % Chance of Winning SIK 30 % Bet Now! Nagaland and Sikkim are meeting in the Ranji Trophy Plate League for the fifth time between November 6 and 9, 2024. They will be hosted at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Nagaland vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Nagaland suffered their first loss against Goa after two dramatic victories at the beginning of the campaign. Goa posted 179 runs on the board but Nagaland found it difficult to match them, having been dismissed for 147. Goa used this opportunity to go hammer and tongs to set up an additional 306 runs and Nagaland were in deep trouble. A big fourth innings chase is a challenge to pull off and Nagaland proved that as they fell short by 83 runs. However, to give credit where it is due, their opening batter, Dega Nischal, achieved the highest individual score of the match with a knock of 94 in the final innings.

Sikkim have had their ups and downs this season but they achieved a statement victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the last match. Batting first, they made a brilliant start as Ashish Thapa, Palzor Tamang and wicket-keeper batter Arun Chettri pitched in hefty contributions of 157, 103 and 45 runs, respectively. Needless to say, they were already on track for the win with 424 runs on the board in the first innings. Arunachal Pradesh were nowhere in the picture as they got bowled out for 295 and Sikkim added fuel to the fire by piling on 170 more runs. Considering how massive the deficit was at this point, Arunachal Pradesh crumbled under the pressure for 195, leading to a brilliant 104-run victory for Sikkim.

Nagaland chance of winning - 70%

Sikkim chance of winning - 30%

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Nagaland vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Sikkim to score low before first dismissal

Arun Chettri and Nilesh Lamichaney have led two matches together this season but there has been absolutely no sign of improvement whatsoever after three games. The openers have terrible averages of 19.50 and 12.16, respectively, which makes it difficult to expect more from the pair. Their opening scores of 6, 5, 14, 14, 37 and 2 runs in the last three games is testament to the fact that they are not equipped to take on Nagaland’s bowling and do a better job in the next fixture.

Nagaland vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Nagaland Cricket Stadium has a batting-friendly surface which allows high scores and batters have the ability to play their strokes freely. In the two games hosted here this season, the toss winners opted to bat first both times and it worked well in their favor since they won on both occasions. Batting first will definitely be the sought-after choice at the venue.

Weather Report

A low 20% chance of rain is predicted at Sovima with the temperature going up to 28 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Dega Nischal, Hem Chetri, Hokaito Zhimomi, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Dip Borah, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Chetan Bist, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Raja Swarnkar, Tahmeed Rahman.

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Raja Swarnkar Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are a force to be reckoned with in the season so far and apart from their defeat against Goa, they proved to be a well-rounded squad.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Karn Kaushal, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Rawat, Parth Palawat, Pranesh Chettri, Saurav Prasad, Ankur Malik, Anwesh Sharma, Bhim Luitel, Palzor Tamang, Arun Chettri, Ashish Thapa, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Ronit More.

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Parth Palawat Batter Anwesh Sharma All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha (C) Bowler Ronit More Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Both of Sikkim’s victories were by dominant margins and they made a misstep against Goa in between. Nevertheless, they do still have the strength to give Nagaland a challenge.

Nagaland vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Nagaland lead their head-to-head tally against Sikkim with three back-to-back victories prior to this matchup.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Nagaland - 3

Sikkim - 1

Nagaland vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Nagaland to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

Arun Chettri has been a constant opener for Sikkim in the tournament while his opening partners have shifted between Nilesh Lamichaney and Pankaj Rawat. They have not produced particularly memorable results so far with opening totals of 6, 5, 14, 14, 37 and 2 in the last three games. Nagaland have been in a similar plight where Dega Nischal has been there throughout while Sedezhalie Rupero and Joshua Ozukum have taken turns at the front. However, their yield has been significantly better with 9, 119, 7, 17 and 26 runs in the previous three fixtures. Even though the latter could do with a bit more stability, they have the arsenal to overcome Sikkim’s first wicket in the upcoming match.

Nagaland vs Sikkim Best Batters

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Dega Nischal has a hefty lead over the other batters and has been completely invincible since the start of the season. He has 449 runs in five innings so far with an exceptional average of 89.80. He missed out on a third century this season in the last match against Goa; after getting dismissed for three in the first innings, he returned to score 94 runs in the second innings. Based on his consistency, he is expected to lead the charge for the team once more.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Ashish Thapa is tied as Sikkim’s leading batter with 233 runs but he achieved this feat in lesser time as he has played four innings while the others have completed six. He scored an impressive century in the first innings against Arunachal Pradesh, having amassed 157 runs, and added 33 runs to his overall tally in the second innings. Averaging at 58.25, he remains the leading pick to come out on top.

Nagaland vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Jagadeesha Suchith to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Jagadeesha Suchith is miles ahead of the other bowlers with 23 wickets in six innings and a remarkable average of 13.91. He was incredibly prolific in the previous encounter versus Goa, having taken two wickets in the first innings and four more in the following innings, making him the top choice for the next game as well.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Ankur Malik was absolutely sensational in the last game against Arunachal Pradesh where he had a ten-wicket haul across two innings. He picked up six wickets in the first innings and four in the second innings which bolstered his total to 15 wickets in five innings. With a bowling average of 26.46, he continues to be relied upon to be their premier bowler.