Sikkim vs Goa Match Prediction
SIK
30%
Chance of Winning
GOA
70%
India
SICA ground
Facts:
- Goa Opener Suyash Prabhudessai scored a hundred in his first innings of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
- Sikkim’s Parth Palawat faced 236 deliveries to score 97 runs against Mizoram in the second innings.
- Goa pacer Shubham Tari picked nine wickets in his debut first-class match and was awarded Man of the Match vs Manipur.
Sikkim vs Goa Chance of Winning
Sikkim and Goa both registered a win in their respective first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. While Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 137 runs, Goa registered a thumping nine-wicket win over Manipur.
Goa's win made a bigger statement and there is no doubt that they will be the favourites to beat Sikkim in their second encounter. Goa bundled out Manipur for 98 and made them to follow-on. They scored 376 in the first innings.
On the other hand, Sikkim were bundled out for 191 and 269 against a very ordinary Mizoram bowling unit. Batting against a more experienced bowling lineup of Goa won't be easy for Sikkim. Arjun Tendulkar, who recently picked nine wickets in KSCA Invitational, did not play against Manipur, but is expected to roll his arm against Sikkim.
Sikkim chance of winning - 30%
Goa chance of winning - 70%
Sikkim vs Goa Betting Tips
Ankur Malik would be a Sikkim player to watchout for in the match. Malik picked four wickets in his first outing against Mizoram and also chipped in with 23 runs across the two innings. Overall, he has played 15 first-class matches, scoring 763 runs at an average of 44.88, and picked 39 wickets with his leg-spin bowling.
Goa captain Darshan Misal is an excellent all-round option for Goa. he scored 51 off 82 against Manipur and also picked four wickets in the match. The 32-year-old carries with him an experience of 72 first-class matches in which he has scored over 3000 runs and picked 147 wickets.
Sikkim vs Goa Toss Prediction
In the last match at SICA ground, Rangpo, Mizoram opted to bowl but lost the match by 137 runs. In the second-last match, Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat first but Meghalaya won by six wickets. In the second-last match, Sikkim opted to bat again but Nagaland won by seven wickets. Team winning the toss could look to bat first this time.
Weather Report
There is a high chance of rain in Rangpo, Sikkim on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 of the match. On Day 1 the precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while on Day 2 it will hover around 50 percent. On Day 3, it will again surge to 75 percent. Bright sunshine has been predicted on the last two days (Monday and Tuesday). With a humidity level of 75-80 percent, the temperature on the first three days will be close to 28-29 degree celsius, while on the final two days it will rise up to 31-32 degree celsius.
Sikkim Player List
Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Karn Kaushal, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Ronit More, Parth Palawat, Saurav Prasad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa
Sikkim Playing XI
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
All-rounder
|
Arun Chettri (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Parth Palawat
|
Batter
|
Anwesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Ankur Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Ronit More
|
Bowler
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Lee Yong Lepcha
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tamang
|
Bowler
|
Bhim Luitet
|
Bowler
Sikkim Recent Form
Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 137 runs in their last match. They had lost each of their last three matches prior to it. Overall, Sikkim have won two of their last five matches.
Goa Player List
Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddharth K V (wk), Amogh Desai, Manthan Khutkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Lakshay A Garg, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Shubham Dessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Samar Dubhashi
Goa Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohan Kadam
|
Batter
|
Suyash S Prabhudessai
|
Batter
|
Manthan Khutkar
|
Batter
|
Siddharth (WK)
|
Batter
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
Batter
|
Samar Dubhashi (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Darshab Misal (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Redkar
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Tari
|
Bowler
|
Heramb Parab
|
Bowler
Goa Recent Form
Goa kicked off their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Manipur. Overall, they have lost four of their last five matches.
Sikkim vs Goa Head-to-Head Record
Sikkim and Goa have played just one match against each other till date. Goa defeated Sikkim by nine wickets in that match held in December 2019.
Sikkim vs Goa Betting Odds
Goa opening partnership to be over 19.5
Goa openers Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai partnered for 23 runs in their first innings together this season against Manipur. In the second innings, Kadam was joined by Manthan Khutkar as the duo stitched a 53-run stand. Kadam scored unbeaten 46 off 34, while Khutkar chipped in with 18 not out runs off 18 balls. Kadam scored four in the first innings, while Prabhudessai scored 120 off 190. The Goa openers have found early momentum and should not find it difficult to score over 19 runs together against Sikkim.
Sikkim vs Goa Top Batters
Parth Palawat to be the top batter for Sikkim
Parth Palawat top-scored for Sikkim in their second innings of the match against Mizoram. He scored 97 runs off 236 balls. The innings consisted of nine fours and a six. Parth has played five first-class matches till date and scored 372 runs at an average of 41.33.
Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batter for Goa
The 26-year-old opener scored 120 off 190 in his first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. His innings was studded with 17 fours. He was not sent to open while chasing the low total in the second innings.
He was Goa's leading run-scorer in the previous season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. The season saw him hit three hundreds and two fifties.
Sikkim vs Goa Top Bowlers
Palzor Tamang to be the top bowler for Sikkim
Right-arm pacer Palzor Tamang picked four wickets in the first innings against Mizoram, and chipped in with another seven wickets in the second innings. Tamang has played a total of 28 first-class matches and picked 82 wickets at an average of 22.76.
Shubham Tari to be the top bowler for Goa
Pacer Shubham Tari was Goa's most successful bowler in the season-opener against Manipur. The 23-year-old picked five wickets in the first innings and four in the second. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match in his debut first-class match. The youngster would be eyeing for another stellar outing against Sikkim.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Goa
Players like Suyash Prabhudessai, who scored a hundred in his first outing of the season, Darshan Misal, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar and Shubham Tari, who picked a five-fer against Manipur, are expected to give a massive edge to Goa against Sikkim.
Parimatch