Sikkim vs Goa Match Prediction SIK 30 % Chance of Winning GOA 70 % Bet Now! Sikkim will take on Goa in their second Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 2024 season in Rangpo from Friday, October 18. The match is scheduled to start from 8:15 AM IST.

Sikkim vs Goa Chance of Winning

Sikkim and Goa both registered a win in their respective first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. While Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 137 runs, Goa registered a thumping nine-wicket win over Manipur.

Goa's win made a bigger statement and there is no doubt that they will be the favourites to beat Sikkim in their second encounter. Goa bundled out Manipur for 98 and made them to follow-on. They scored 376 in the first innings.

On the other hand, Sikkim were bundled out for 191 and 269 against a very ordinary Mizoram bowling unit. Batting against a more experienced bowling lineup of Goa won't be easy for Sikkim. Arjun Tendulkar, who recently picked nine wickets in KSCA Invitational, did not play against Manipur, but is expected to roll his arm against Sikkim.

Sikkim chance of winning - 30%

Goa chance of winning - 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sikkim vs Goa Betting Tips

Ankur Malik would be a Sikkim player to watchout for in the match. Malik picked four wickets in his first outing against Mizoram and also chipped in with 23 runs across the two innings. Overall, he has played 15 first-class matches, scoring 763 runs at an average of 44.88, and picked 39 wickets with his leg-spin bowling.

Goa captain Darshan Misal is an excellent all-round option for Goa. he scored 51 off 82 against Manipur and also picked four wickets in the match. The 32-year-old carries with him an experience of 72 first-class matches in which he has scored over 3000 runs and picked 147 wickets.

Sikkim vs Goa Toss Prediction

In the last match at SICA ground, Rangpo, Mizoram opted to bowl but lost the match by 137 runs. In the second-last match, Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat first but Meghalaya won by six wickets. In the second-last match, Sikkim opted to bat again but Nagaland won by seven wickets. Team winning the toss could look to bat first this time.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain in Rangpo, Sikkim on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 of the match. On Day 1 the precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while on Day 2 it will hover around 50 percent. On Day 3, it will again surge to 75 percent. Bright sunshine has been predicted on the last two days (Monday and Tuesday). With a humidity level of 75-80 percent, the temperature on the first three days will be close to 28-29 degree celsius, while on the final two days it will rise up to 31-32 degree celsius.

Sikkim Player List

Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Karn Kaushal, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Ronit More, Parth Palawat, Saurav Prasad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa

Sikkim Playing XI

Nilesh Lamichaney All-rounder Arun Chettri (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter

Ashish Thapa Batter Parth Palawat Batter Anwesh Sharma Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Ronit More Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Rahul Tamang Bowler Bhim Luitet Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 137 runs in their last match. They had lost each of their last three matches prior to it. Overall, Sikkim have won two of their last five matches.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddharth K V (wk), Amogh Desai, Manthan Khutkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Lakshay A Garg, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Shubham Dessai, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudesai, Samar Dubhashi

Goa Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kadam Batter Suyash S Prabhudessai Batter Manthan Khutkar Batter Siddharth (WK) Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Samar Dubhashi (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Darshab Misal (CAP) All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar All-rounder Shubham Tari Bowler Heramb Parab Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa kicked off their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Manipur. Overall, they have lost four of their last five matches.

Sikkim vs Goa Head-to-Head Record

Sikkim and Goa have played just one match against each other till date. Goa defeated Sikkim by nine wickets in that match held in December 2019.

Sikkim vs Goa Betting Odds

Goa opening partnership to be over 19.5

Goa openers Rohan Kadam and Suyash Prabhudessai partnered for 23 runs in their first innings together this season against Manipur. In the second innings, Kadam was joined by Manthan Khutkar as the duo stitched a 53-run stand. Kadam scored unbeaten 46 off 34, while Khutkar chipped in with 18 not out runs off 18 balls. Kadam scored four in the first innings, while Prabhudessai scored 120 off 190. The Goa openers have found early momentum and should not find it difficult to score over 19 runs together against Sikkim.

Sikkim vs Goa Top Batters

Parth Palawat to be the top batter for Sikkim

Parth Palawat top-scored for Sikkim in their second innings of the match against Mizoram. He scored 97 runs off 236 balls. The innings consisted of nine fours and a six. Parth has played five first-class matches till date and scored 372 runs at an average of 41.33.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be the top batter for Goa

The 26-year-old opener scored 120 off 190 in his first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. His innings was studded with 17 fours. He was not sent to open while chasing the low total in the second innings.

He was Goa's leading run-scorer in the previous season. He scored 687 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.25. The season saw him hit three hundreds and two fifties.

Sikkim vs Goa Top Bowlers

Palzor Tamang to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Right-arm pacer Palzor Tamang picked four wickets in the first innings against Mizoram, and chipped in with another seven wickets in the second innings. Tamang has played a total of 28 first-class matches and picked 82 wickets at an average of 22.76.

Shubham Tari to be the top bowler for Goa

Pacer Shubham Tari was Goa's most successful bowler in the season-opener against Manipur. The 23-year-old picked five wickets in the first innings and four in the second. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match in his debut first-class match. The youngster would be eyeing for another stellar outing against Sikkim.