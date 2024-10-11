Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Prediction

SIK

90%

Chance of Winning

MIZ

10%

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India

SICA ground

Sikkim will take on Mizoram in their first Plate Group match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 2024 season in Rangpo from Friday, October 11. The match is scheduled to start from 8:15 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Mizoram batter Agni Chopra scored 939 runs in six matches last season.
  • Ankur Malik picked 23 wickets in five matches in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.
  • Mizoram leg-spinner KC Cariappa picked 39 wickets in his debut first-class season.

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Sikkim vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Sikkim and Mizoram locked horns against each other in January this year. Sikkim won the match by four wickets. Mizoram has in fact won three out of their four matches against Sikkim. Sikkim has been the better batting side over the years, and have also done better as a bowling group than Sikkim. Having already won their last two matches against Mizoram, Sikkim will also have the psychological advantage on their side.

Sikkim chance of winning - 90 %

Mizoram chance of winning - 10 %

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Sikkim vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Sikkim's Ashish Thapa has scored 485 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 30.94. Overall, the 30-year-old right-hand batter has scored 1303 runs in 32 first-class matches at an average of 26.06. He has two first-class hundreds to his name.

KC Cariappa has picked a total of 39 wickets in his last six matches at an average of 20.66. The 30-year-old leg-spinner was impressive in his debut first-class season earlier this year. Cariappa has also been part of KKR and has the experience of 13 List A and 45 T20 matches.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

In the last match at SICA ground, Rangpo, Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat first but Meghalaya won by six wickets. In the second-last match, Sikkim opted to bat again but Nagaland won by seven wickets.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain in Rangpo, Sikkim in the upcoming few days. The rain threat will loom throughout the four days of the match. With a humidity level close to ninty percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be in excess of 75 percent on all the four days.

Sikkim Player List

Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Karn Kaushal, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Ronit More, Parth Palawat, Saurav Prasad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa

Sikkim Playing XI

Pranesh Chettri

All-rounder

Arun Chettri

Wicketkeeper-batter

Ashish Thapa

Batter

Nilesh Lamichaney

Batter

Sumit Singh

Batter

Palzor Tamang

All-rounder

Saurav Prasad

All-rounder

Ankur Malik

All-rounder

Lee Yong Lepcha

Bowler

Rahul Tamang

Bowler

Bhim Luitet

Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim have lost each of their last three matches. They won their fourth last match against Arunachal by an innings and 288 runs, and fifth-last match against Mizoram by four wickets.

Mizoram Player List

Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Bobby Zothansanga, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Andrew Vanlalhruaiaa

Mizoram Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Vanlalhruaiaa

Batter

Jehu Anderson (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Agni Chopra

Batter

Marty Lalrinhlua

Batter

Joseph Lalthankhuma

Batter

Vikash Kumar

Batter

Mohit Jhangra

All-rounder

Lalhruai Ralte

Batter

Moses Ramhlunmawia

Bowler

KC Cariappa

Bowler

Bobby Zothansanga

Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram have lost their last two matches against Meghalaya and Hyderabad respectively. They won their two matches prior to it. The fifth-last match against Nagaland ended in a draw.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

Sikkim and Mizoram have locked their horns four times against each. Sikkim have emerged on top three times. Sikkim have won their last two matches against Mizoram.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram opening partnership to be over 19.5

Mizoram openers partnered for 17 runs in their last outing against Meghalaya, and 22 in their second-last outing against the same opposition. The third-last outing of the Manipur openers saw them score 18 runs together, while in the fourth-last outing they stitched a 33-run stand. Mizoram openers would be aiming to kick off their campaign on a positive note and therefore a watchful start from them is on the cards.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Top Batters

Sumit Singh to be the top batter for Sikkim

Sumit Singh scored 300 runs in five matches at an average of 33.33 in Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He also smashed a hundred. Overall, the 37-year-old has scored 1217 runs in 21 matches at an average of 35.79. Sumit has three first-class hundreds to his name.

Agni Chopra to be the top batter for Mizoram

Young Agni Chopra had a smashing debut season last. The top-order batter scored a total of 939 runs in six matches at an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 103.30. The southpaw hit a total of five hundreds and three fifties.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Ankur Malik to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Ankur Malik was the leading wicket-taker for his team last season. He picked 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 23.43. The 20-year-old leg-spinner has picked a total of 14 first-class matches and picked 35 wickets.

Mohit Jangra to be the top bowler for Mizoram

Left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra picked as many as 43 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.95. The 25-year-old has played a total of eight first class-matches and picked 45 wickets including four five-wicket hauls.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sikkim

Sikkim should manage a win over Mizoram to kick off their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group campaign. Mizoram have managed to beat Sikkim only once, and Sikkim once again appear to have an edge. The likes of Ashish Thapa, Lee Yong Lepcha and Ankur Malik are expected to give Sikkim a major boost. Sikkim will also have the presence of Palzor Tamang to bolster their attack against Sikkim.
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