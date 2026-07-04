Ranji Trophy Plate 2025-26 Predictions and Tips 2026

The RTP is another thrilling cricket competition you can take advantage of. Starting on October 15, 2025, the Ranji Trophy Plate 2025–26 season will feature group-stage competitions through November 19, 2025. The Plate playoffs will be held from January 22 to January 26, 2026, while the final rounds will be held from February 6 to February 28, 2026. The BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) calendar highlights the organization's emphasis on growing regional competition exposure and domestic team development chances. The Plate division provides a stage for up-and-coming teams hoping to make it into the Indian first-class cricket top group. This is a perfect opportunity for bettors to profit from a high-stake tournament. We are #1 cricket platform offering players betting tips and the most accurate predictions online. Stay with us to succeed in cricket betting!

Today`s Ranji Trophy Plate Predictions

We’ve covered predictions for each Ranji Trophy Plate match. For your convenience, all the matches and their predictions for the next 24 hours are provided below. This is your time to shine!

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Ranji Trophy Plate

Want to know what’s ahead? We got you. Below you can find a complete schedule along with predictions for the upcoming matches. Take your time to prepare for the rivalry!

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Ranji Trophy Plate Brief 2026 Brief 2026

In domestic cricket in India, the Plate Group of the Ranji Trophy is the battlefield where ambition and opportunity meet. It is the stage where the emerging and lower-tier state sides get to prove their merit and fight for promotion into the Elite division. The 2025–26 Plate season will be one of the closest in years with six battling sides — Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh — all ready to show improvement and resilience. Contest played in a close round-robin, the competition does not allow for complacency, with each wicket, partnership, and session possessing significant implications. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will contest the Plate Final, and the winning team will get promoted to the Elite division for the next season, 2026–27, thus making each game as strategic as it is combative. This tier is a minefield of unpredictability for cricket experts who make predictions. Conditions vary greatly between tracks like Shillong, Rangpo, and Patna, where speed and spin decide the game. Bihar will look to capitalize on its improved consistency and facilities, while Mizoram and Meghalaya will look to carry the momentum from last season. Sikkim and Manipur can surprise top sides with strategic caution and emotional cricket. The Plate does not get the limelight of the Elite clubs, but it is the epitome of competitive cricket — driven by hunger, opportunity, and raw will to rise through the domestic pecking order. For the most accurate Ranji Trophy Plate cricket predictions, keep reading.

Full Name of Championship Ranji Trophy Plate 2026 Host Country India Administrator BCCI Ranji Trophy Plate Schedule 2026 15 October 2025 – 28 February 2026 Ranji Trophy Plate 2026 Start Date 15 October, 2025 Format of the matches Round-robin league (six teams) followed by Plate Final (top two) Teams Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar Matches 16 Last Champion Goa (2024–25 Plate champion) Ranji Trophy Plate 2026 Match Venues Patna, Rangpo, Shillong, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Vallabh Vidyanagar (Anand), Bhimpore (Surat)

Auction 2026: Highlights

The 2025–26 Ranji Trophy Plate season has been in the news not for a franchise-style auction but for its squad reshuffles within and youth-focused strategies that constitute the developmental backbone of Indian domestic cricket. Technically, there was no players' auction conducted for the Ranji Trophy Plate, since team compositions remain in the control of state cricket associations rather than being decided through market bidding. New signings and promotion battles have been the priority instead, with Bihar making the largest headline of pre-season hype by naming 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as vice-captain. The decision, following his record-breaking debut at just 12 years and 284 days, is a changing of the guard and a long-term bet on youth development. The other Plate sides such as Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim have opted for stability, retaining most of their 2024–25 core and adding picky all-rounders and seamers from local competitions to add balance and depth. Absence of an auction doesn't render the off-season any less strategic—each state association has discreetly focused on building squads that can handle varied home conditions, from Rangpo's spinning tracks to the seamer-friendly pitches in Patna and Shillong. With six teams—Bihar, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh—competing in the 2025–26 Plate league, this season shapes up as one of the most open ever. For Ranji Trophy Plate victory markets being monitored by supporters and punters seeking actionable tips, pre-season dynamics indicate that Bihar will begin as the early favourite courtesy of continuity in experience and strategy, while Mizoram's aggressive batting core makes them a dark horse. Lacking the glamour of the Elite division, the Plate's volatile nature and the presence of promising young players ensure that this season will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of Indian domestic cricket heroes.

Teams List and Captains

In Ranji Trophy, the composition and preparation of each team are the best reflections of what a season could be. Depth in teams, leadership, and the blending of youth with experience have the greatest influence on consistency, especially in India's diverse playing conditions. Teams with strong batting foundations and multi-talented bowling attacks will dominate longer formats, while teams relying too heavily on brilliance fall away in long domestic drags. Player availability because of international call-ups, injuries, and fluctuations in form can also tip the balance of a campaign. Knowledge of team dynamics is crucial to making the right predictions—a way could one absence or return completely change a team's direction. Entering the 2025–26 Plate season of the Ranji Trophy, some sides appear to be better prepared than others. Bihar, Meghalaya, and Mizoram appear best-balanced on paper, with improved all-rounders and seasoned captains to anchor high-pressure games. Sikkim and Manipur have improved consistently but lack first-order solidity. Major players like Meghalaya's Rahul Dalal and Mizoram's KC Cariappa will be crucial in determining early control, with Bihar's Sakibul Gani being one of the most dominant batsmen in the Plate Group. As the difference between sides diminishes year after year, one can be sure of fierce competition and shock results this season, where teams that are well-crafted may finally deliver long-awaited success stories.

Bihar

The strongest contender so far. Bihar enters the 2025–26 Plate with a leadership overhaul and youth-centric selection policy that has generated national interest; the board made Sakibul Gani captain and vice-captain 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the first few rounds, a sign Bihar will balance experience with aggressive youth inclusion.

Home Ground: Patna — Moin-ul-Haq Stadium

Captain:Sakibul Gani

Coach: Kumar Mridul

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st

Mizoram

Mizoram continues to develop through local talent and a tight squad framework; their association appointed Joseph Lalthankhuma captain of the senior men's Ranji team and the state programme prioritizes seam depth and local all-rounders.

Home Ground: Aizawl / various Northeast venues

Captain: Joseph Lalthankhuma

Coach: Mohammad Saif

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd

Sikkim

Sikkim enter the season with an experienced local captain and home games at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining; their selection is based on regional first-class-exposed players and emphasis on spin resources for home wickets.

Home Ground: Sikkim Cricket Ground, Mining

Captain: Lee Yong Lepcha

Coach: Sonam Palden Bhutia

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd

Meghalaya

Meghalaya arrives with a mix of retained pros and local talent and will host Plate fixtures at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground in Shillong; the side has retained Kishan Lyngdoh as captain and appointed Moisten Ch Marak as head coach in 2026 coverage. This team doesn’t have what it takes to take the trophy, but they are definitely willing to show their skills against less experienced squads. With the right dedication, they even have the chance to finish the 3rd.

Home Ground: Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground, Polo, Shillong

Captain: Kishan Lyngdoh.

Coach: Overload Ch Marak

Titles: 0

Prediction: 4th

Manipur

Manipur side and administration emphasize local continuity; the association bestows the captaincy on Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam and the side trains and plays matches from Imphal/Luwangpokpa complex and regional centers. Expect a defensive, grind-first approach in their home matches.

Home Ground: Imphal (Luwangpokpa/Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium / Khuman Lampak sports complex for Manipur home games).

Captain: Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th

Arunachal Pradesh

The underdog of the competition. Although the team is dedicated, they lack experience playing against skilled teams. They need more time to become consistent in their performance.

Home Ground: Itanagar / Arunachal Institute of Cricket (state association and local pitches in Itanagar/Yupia used for home matches)

Captain: Neelam Obi

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

The 2025–26 Plate Group of the Ranji Trophy is actually the second season, which makes it extremely competitive. Unlike the Elite Group, the Plate is more likely to see rapid changes in momentum, and therefore, one needs to consider team composition, availability of key players, and the contribution made by new blood. Bihar is currently placed at the top of the pre-season predictions, followed by Mizoram and Sikkim, while Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are tipped as dark horses. Youth infusion along with experienced leadership this season is likely to be the turning point, as teams that manage to balance a decent batting core with all-round bowling attacks will end up surpassing expectations. Bihar, with Sakibul Gani as captain, has switched gears by appointing 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as vice-captain for the first rounds, balancing experience with teenager's fire. Mizoram, another strong team, with Joseph Lalthankhuma as captain, has put together a disciplined squad that specializes in seam depth and indigenous all-rounders and hence proves handy at Northeast destinations. This season is set to promise much in terms of tight finishes and surprises, as well-shepherded sides will be able to exploit frailty in weaker teams. Arriving with a mixture of youth, experience, and locality-motivated pitch variations, the Plate Group offers an interesting prospect both to cricket enthusiasts and punters alike, where thinking may outrank pure ability. For those looking for Ranji Trophy Plate final match prediction, analyzing pre-season odds and considering tournament favorites will be key. Using Ranji Trophy Plate prediction today match insights and Ranji Trophy Plate tips alongside betting market trends and prediction tips can help identify which sides might outperform in the early rounds. Careful odds analysis and monitoring the betting market trends for each team’s form will provide an edge in making informed predictions.

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Bihar Relies on young players who may falter under pressure; heavy dependence on Gani’s leadership; vulnerable if top-order fails. Strong batting core; experienced leadership; balanced youth-experience mix; adaptable to home conditions. Very high Mizoram Lack of exposure to top teams; middle-order inconsistency; seamers may be useless on subcontinental pitches. Well-knit, disciplined unit; decent all-round depth; consistent leadership; versatile across Northeast locations. High Sikkim No top-order punch; spin-heavy team may prove useless on non-turning tracks; no single player capable of winning a game single-handedly. Experienced local captain; quality spin resources to take advantage of home pitches; hard-nosed regional players. Average Meghalaya Inconsistent performances; over-reliance on individual brilliance; thin bowling depth. Combination of held positives and local players; keen team; able to perform against weaker teams well. Average Manipur Defensively oriented style can break down on batting pitches; inexperience in pressure situations; lack of all-rounders. Consistent local squad; disciplined grind-first approach to the game; home advantage in selected matches. Lower than average Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh | Limited first-class experience; irregular form; lacks exposure to stronger opposition. Dedicated and enthusiastic squad; potential for surprises; learning opportunities from higher-ranked sides. Low

Main Clashes

Unlike the upper echelons of the Ranji Trophy, whose century-long mutual loathers decide generations of domestic cricket, the Plate Group writes its inaugural pages. These six sides — Bihar, Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh — are part of Indian cricket's expanding frontier, where less is waged by history and more by hunger, direction, and territorial pride. All of these states joined the Ranji system post-2018, and they lack historic rivalries, but they are quickly creating new, emotional features that already carry strong qualification and ranking stakes. Historic rivalries and team clashes change the direction of the games. Players give a little more, captains play more aggressively, and local fans turn otherwise ordinary games into career-defining events. For bettors, it is essential to grasp these subplots psychological and emotional. Sides that stand to gain something — or have an existing score to settle — tend to overperform. The 2026 Ranji Trophy Plate will see precisely that: nascent regional rivalries in which narrow margins, local momentum, and pressure management will decide the fate of the season. Use our Ranji Trophy Plate live predictions when you're betting on intense battles along with the useful Ranji Trophy Plate tips.

Bihar vs Mizoram

This is Plate Group's most eagerly anticipated clash — one of two teams who have consistently outperformed the others in recent seasons. Bihar, under Sakibul Gani, are the best well-balanced team on paper with a strong batting core and improved seam options. Mizoram, led by Joseph Lalthankhuma, have developed a good core of disciplined bowlers and attacking batsmen who got perilously close to emerging victorious against Bihar in their last match. Such games tend to decide Plate positions, and thus they are also important from a betting perspective. Both teams play disciplined, tactic-based cricket, with Bihar relying on solidity and Mizoram depending on momentum. Expect a low-margin clash — perfect for in-play market jitteriness.

Sikkim vs Meghalaya

Though still an infant as a rivalry, Sikkim vs Meghalaya has turned out to be the most passionate Northeast fixture. Both teams are growing strong, with able state associations and committed supporter groups behind them. Sikkim's spin-friendly approach confronts Meghalaya's more all-round balance. Their matches are open-ended because of fickle local conditions at the Mining and Shillong grounds, where pitches range from flat to drastically turning. Last year's close finishes have made this a psychological battle as much as a tactics battle. For the models, the key here will be toss and surface — both sides are fond of employing early match conditions to set up momentum.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

Technically, this might not be the most elegant game of raw cricket, but it's one of the biggest. Both sides regard this match as a measure of their own development and identity in Indian domestic cricket. Manipur have usually the advantage through better infrastructure and more first-class experience, but Arunachal's side under Neelam Obi have been showing more grit and better fielding. Pride, as opposed to titles, is the mark of this fixture. For the punter, it is an off-key game where emotional superiority and conditions are apt to be more important than raw form. Want to see how this rivalry match will go? Check our Ranji Trophy Plate live predictions.

Bihar vs Sikkim

The game is full of analytical value because it has the tendency to establish the contrast between the top-level Plate challenger (Bihar) and the middle-order improver (Sikkim). Bihar's pace attack tests the batting depth of Sikkim, and Sikkim's spinners are used to troubling Bihar's aggressive middle order. What makes this match worthwhile for prediction markets is its predictability — Bihar tends to dominate early on, but Sikkim's back-end resistance can flip matches around. It's that kind of match where bookmakers can search for late value in day-three or day-four weather, especially if Bihar bowlers tire towards the end of long batting innings.

Venues

The 2026 Ranji Trophy Plate features a diverse range of venues across India, which were selected based on providing differing challenges and opportunities for teams to compete. The choice of venues is instrumental in determining match outcomes, player performance, and even betting predictions since conditions may be significantly different from one location to another.

The Plate Group matches during the 2026 season are scheduled at different fields such as the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, and Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground in Shillong. Each of these fields has its own distinct characteristics that affect the gameplay. For instance, the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium is known for flat pitches, which can favor batsmen, while the Sikkim Cricket Ground's greater altitude may offer swing conditions prone to the bowlers' exploitation. Similarly, the Shillong ground's unpredictable weather as well as pitch conditions can lead to thrillifying and occasionally shocking match results. These varied conditions are important for teams to prepare and strategize accordingly. Awareness of the nuances of each ground allows teams to prepare more holistically and make good decisions during matches. Briefly, the selection of the venues for the Plate Group of the 2026 Ranji Trophy is a calculated one that influences the dynamics of the event. The diverse conditions of each venue challenge teams to adapt and perform, with the Plate Group an unpredictable and entertaining section of the Ranji Trophy. Our Ranji Trophy Plate final match prediction considers all the venue specialties in the tournament.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for Ranji Trophy Plate matches Patna Moin-ul-Haq Stadium 25,000 1969 The pitch and outfield of the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium have come in for severe criticism for their poor condition. The Bihar Cricket Association has surrendered the stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association; renovation pending in 2027. 1 season Rangpo Sikkim Cricket Ground, Mining 17,500 1997 Achieved a milestone in its sporting history when it elevated the status of the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining, Rangpo, by installing state-of-the-art LED floodlights. The pitch at Sikkim Cricket Ground has a batting-friendly surface. 1 season Shillong Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground 15,000 1997 One of the finest in India, remarked BCCI's. The temperature is expected to be around 16°C on the match day with 52% humidity and 1.7 km/h wind speed. 1 season Aizawl Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui 20,000 2010 The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is favorable for batting in the early part of the game and for spinners later as the match progresses and the average 1st. Offering excellent batting in the IPL 2026, as evident from the average. 1 season Imphal Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium 12,000 2008 Highly considered to be the best cricket ground in the state, offering a good sports facility for cricket. 1 season Itanagar Arunachal Institute of Cricket 15,000 2026 Arunachal's first & only fully structured cricket academy (Indoor & Outdoor) with Hostel facilities. 1 season

Ranji Trophy Plate 2026 Sponsors

A number of nationwide sponsorship agreements, as opposed to group-specific ones, support the BCCI's domestic cricket environment, which includes the 2026 RTP. The IDFC First Bank is the official title sponsor of the BCCI. In addition to offering financial security, the arrangement guarantees that the Plate Group will be featured in the same marketing and broadcast materials as India's premier domestic games. The title sponsor of the board as of 2026 is Apollo Tyres, who signed a 2.5-year agreement in September 2026 worth approximately ₹579 crore, replacing Dream11. Adidas is still the official kit sponsor of Team India and all BCCI-authorized tournaments, extending its brand presence to domestic cricket platforms as well. The other official partners that have been confirmed on record with the BCCI include Campa, SBI Life Insurance, and Atomberg Technologies, with each having long-term brand integrations via on-ground advertising, broadcast mentions, and digital co-marketing. Although none of these agreements are unique to the Plate Group, the division's existence and visibility depend on their cohesive structure. Emerging teams like Bihar, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya are guaranteed quality facilities and regular exposure thanks to sponsor funding that support venue upkeep, player compensation, and logistics through the BCCI's unified income model.

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