Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya will square off in the Plate Group at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from 3rd January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Arunachal Pradesh are coming after suffering a defeat against Manipur by eight wickets and yet to win in this season. They lost their first game against Bihar by an innings and 221 runs. Bihar restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212 runs and piled up 517 runs in the first innings and took a 305-run. In the second innings, Arunachal Pradesh batting order crumbled and only managed to score 84 runs. On the other hand, Meghalaya won a close game against Mizoram by two wickets and thrashed Sikkim by ten wickets. In their last game, they defeated Bihar by four wickets after trailing behind in the first inning.

In the previous season, Arunachal Pradesh registered a win against Bihar but lost to Manipur, and Nagaland whereas, Meghalaya were placed in Group A and they lost all three games by a massive difference.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Match Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won any game in this season and they will be in search of their maiden victory. In the first game against Bihar, they couldn’t break the shackle of spin maestro Ashutosh Aman and fell to his trap in the first inning. He took four-fer and restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212. In the second inning, Arunachal Pradesh batters were challenged by the pace of Malay Raj, who kept batters on their toes. Raj, who has only played three First Class games, registered a fifer against Arunachal Pradesh.

On the flip side, Meghalaya are on a winning streak. They have won all three encounters convincingly and would want to continue their momentum. Puneet Bisht-led side defeated Mizoram in the first game by 2 wickets and thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets. In the last game against Bihar they won comfortably by 4 wickets.

Our Prediction

Meghalaya are favourites to win this contest against Arunachal Pradesh and that’s what past record suggests. Puneet Bisht, the captain of Meghalaya is in good form and along with him Raj Biswa, Swarajeet Das also showed his class and potential. For Arunachal Pradesh, Anup Ahlawat was the lone fighter who scored 52 runs in the second inning in their last game and this time they will be hoping their middle-order to fire and give them stability.

Arunachal Pradesh to win - 6.00 (Melbet)

Meghalaya to win - 1.09 (Melbet)

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Meghalaya found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy and they would want to forget that season. In their first game, they were facing Kerala, and got hammered by an innings and 166 runs. Their second match was with defending champion Madhya Pradesh and they suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 301 runs. They also lost their last game against Gujarat by an innings and 139 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh were placed in the Plate Group along with Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Bihar and came fourth in the last season with one win and two defeats.

With Changes in the format to avoid one-sided encounters, both teams are placed in the Plate Group and they have equal chances to impress everyone with their game. Meghalaya is on a winning streak and has a good chance of finishing in top-two in the points table.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

Manipur won the toss and elected to field first in the last game played at this venue. Eventually they won the match. In another game, Mizoram defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 118 runs. Notably, they had also elected to field first. Following the trend, the team winning the toss would most likely look to field first.

Weather Report

Bright sunshine is expected during the course of the match in Anand. The temperature would hover around 27 to 30 degree celsius and the wind appears to blow at 6 to 7 km/hr.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Arunachal Pradesh Squad:

Suraj Tayam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Chetan Anand, Rahul Dalal, Techi Doria, Nabam Abo, Nabam Tempol, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Kumar Nyompu, Rohan Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Myendung Singpho, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya

Neelam Obi Batsman Kumar Nyompu Batsman Kamsha Yangfo Batsman and Wicket Keeper Techi Neri All-rounder Suraj Tayam (c) Batsman Rahul Dalal Batsman Rohan Sharma Batsman Akhilesh Sahani All-rounder Myendung Singpho Bowler Nabam Tempol Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won any game in this season and they will be in search of their maiden victory. They lost their last game against Manipur by 8 wickets. In the first game against Bihar, they couldn’t break the shackle of spin maestro Ashutosh Aman and fell to his trap in the first inning. In the second inning, Arunachal Pradesh batters were challenged by the pace of Malay Raj, who kept batters on their toes.

Meghalaya Player List

Meghalaya Squad:

Puneet Bisht (c), Dippu Sangma, Abhishek Kumar, Arbin Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Raj Biswa, Akash Choudhary, Kishan Lyngdoh, Lakhan Singh, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique.

MeghalayaPredicted XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh Batsman Sylvester Mylliempdah Batsman Bamanbha Shangpliang Batsman Puneet Bisht (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Larry Sangma Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya are on a winning streak. They have won all three encounters convincingly and would want to continue their momentum. Puneet Bisht-led side defeated Mizoram in the first game by 2 wickets and thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets. In the last game against Bihar they won comfortably by 4 wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Head to Head

Since 2018, both teams have faced each other twice and Meghalaya emerged victorious both times.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to win

Meghalaya are unbeaten in this edition and would want to continue their records. Their bowling and batting department is in form and the team doesn’t depend on any individual’s performance. Puneet Bisht, Swarajeet Das, and Raj Biswa have done the job in batting so far and Rajesh Bishnoi along with Akash Choudhary bowled beautifully.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Team Batsmen

Rahul Dalal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Rahul Dalal couldn’t do much in the first inning against Maninpur. He looked comfortable in the second inning before getting caught by Basir Rahman. His team relies on him heavily. He has featured in 31 first class games and amassed 2035 runs with the average of 39.90.

Raj Biswa to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

When wickets were falling in the last game against Bihar, Raj Biswa held one side.The young and promising top order batsman of Meghalaya has left an impact by his batting. In 10 games he has amassed 600 runs with the average of 42.93. Biswa was outstanding against Sikkim in the second inning as he smashed unbeaten 56 runs off 32 balls with the strike rate of 175.00. His team would hope him to bat in a similar fashion against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Team Bowlers

Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Nabam Abo took three wickets in his last outing. He picked a five wicket-haul against Bihar in the first game. Abo has played four games and scalped 20 wickets with an economy rate of 3.91. In his short but impressive career, he has shown all the skills required for 4-days games. Once again his team mates would expect him to deliver against Meghalaya.

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

The left arm spinner of Meghalaya are in incredible form this season. In the first game against Mizoram he scalped 9 wickets and also contributed with the bat lower down the order. He again picked 9 wickets against Sikkim in their second match and in his last outing against Bihar he picked 8 wickets.