Goa vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Goa will take on Puducherry in their fifth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim from January 10. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Goa will enter the match high on confidence after beating Kerala in their last encounter. They are currently placed fifth in Elite Group C. Puducherry are having a forgettable season so far. The side has lost each of their last four matches and are placed at the bottom of the 8-team table.

The match is set to give Goa an opportunity to climb up the ladder. For Puducherry the task would be to avoid another defeat.

Goa vs Puducherry Match Chance of Winning

Beating a strong Kerala side must have raised the morale of Goa massively. Goa look well poised to beat a very under-confident Puducherry who have lost four matches in a row now. The bowlers did a tremendous job in the previous match to restrict Kerala to 265 in the first innings and 265 in the second innings. Later, the side chased down the 155-run target with seven wickets remaining. The batters have put on a decent show from the very beginning. In the first match against Rajasthan, Goa declared their first innings after scoring 547 for the loss of nine wickets. The match ended in a draw as neither side batted in the second innings. In the second match, Goa again managed to score 362 in the first innings against a very potent Jharkhand bowling unit. The match ended in a draw again. In their third game against Karnataka, the side scored 373 and 150/3 in the two innings. Karnataka imposed a follow on after posting 603 in the first innings but the Goa batting unit saved the match again for their team despite not having big names in the eleven. The best part is that the team hasn't relied on one batter. Each match has seen a new star emerging.

On the flip side, Puducherry have faced problems at every nook and corner. No batter apart from Arun Karthik has scored more than 140 runs for the side after four matches. Left-arm spinners Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma have picked 21 and 16 wickets respectively but that's just it. No other batter from the team has picked even five wickets from the four matches so far. The team hasn't got that firepower and are heavily dependent on a couple of players. Another defeat might be on cards for Puducherry.

Our Prediction

Goa are the hot favourites to win the match against Puducherry. While Puducherry have lost five first-class matches in a row including their starting four matches this season, Goa are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Goa has held teams like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Jharkhand to draws before beating Kerala by seven wickets in their last match. Each match has seen the emergence of a new star. Puducherry batting unit has collapsed time and again and they would face a stiff challenge from spirited Goa bowlers once again. The two sides last played against each other in 2022. Goa emerged triumphed by 81 runs.

Goa to win - 1.11 (Melbet)

Puducherry to win - 5.50 (Melbet)

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Goa vs Puducherry Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Goa were placed in Elite Group D and they lost two of their three matches to finish at the bottom of the 4-team group. They started their campaign with a draw before losing two matches.

The side has started the new season also with three draws this time before beating Kerala in their fourth match. Unbeaten Goa face Services and Chandigarh after playing against Puducherry. If they keep performing the way they are at the moment, they surely have the chance to finish in the top two of Elite Group C and qualify for the knockout rounds.

Puducherry lost to Jammu & Kashmir in the first match, and then played a draw against Railways before losing to Karnataka in their last match of the season.

This time around, they have lost each of their four matches so far. They will surely have to wait for another year to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Goa vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first in the first match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in this season. The match against Goa ended in a draw. In the following match, Karnataka elected to bat first after winning the toss. The match ended in a draw again. The third-last match at the venue was played during the 2019-20 season. Arunachal Pradesh elected to field first and ended up losing the match against Goa by an innings and 336 runs. Chandigarh had elected to field first in the match prior to it. Winning the toss and electing to field is the common choice at the venue.

Weather Report

The temperature in Porvorim, Goa will hover around 33 degree celsius and clear is expected throughout the four days of the play. The wind speed would go up to 20 kmph. Overall, Porvorim has perfect cricketing conditions on offer from Goa and Puducherry.

Goa Player List

Goa squad:

Darshan Misal (c), Felix Alemao, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

Goa Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and wicket-keeper Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Shubham Desai Bowler

Goa Team Form

With the limited resources they have, Goa have done wonderfully well for themselves in the ongoing season. They kicked off their campaign with a draw against Rajasthan, and later enforced the same result against Jharkhand and Karnataka. In their fourth match they defeated Kerala. Suyash Prabhudessai has been the standout batter for Goa with 384 runs to his name at an average of 51.68. Darshan Misal (263), Siddhesh Lad (181), Snehal Kauthankar (173) and Ishaan Gadekar (172) have also chipped in with handy contributions. Off-spinner Mohit Redkar is the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps. Pacers Lakshay Garg and Arjun Tendulkar have picked eight wickets apiece. Left-arm spinner Misal has picked nine wickets.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry Squad:

Damodaran Rohit (c), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Jay Pande, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal,

Sagar Udeshi, Krishna Pandey, Vjai Raja

Puducherry Predicted XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batsman Kothandapani Aravind Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Damodaran Rohit (c) All-rounder Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Pacer Krishna Pandey All-rounder Sridhar Ashwath Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry’s batting unit was in tatters during the first match. The side got bundled out for 37 in the first innings as five batters got out for a duck. In the second innings as well, only four batters from the team could score in double digits. The fate of the batters have not changed much since then. Apart from Arun Karthik (324) no other batter in the team has scored more than 140 runs after four matches which the team has played in the ongoing season. Left-arm spinners Sagar Udeshi and Ankit Sharma have picked 21 and 16 wickets respectively but that's just it. No other batter from the team has picked even five wickets from the four matches so far.

Goa vs Puducherry Head to Head

The two teams have played only one first-class match against each other. Goa won that match in 2020 by 81 runs.

Goa vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Goa to win

Goa are the hot favourites to win the match against Puducherry. While Puducherry have lost five first-class matches in a row including their starting four matches this season, Goa are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Goa has held teams like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Jharkhand to draws before beating Kerala by seven wickets in their last match. Each match has seen the emergence of a new star. Puducherry batting unit has collapsed time and again and they would face a stiff challenge from spirited Goa bowlers once again. The two sides last played against each other in 2022. Goa emerged triumphed by 81 runs.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Team Batsmen

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa's top batsmen

The 25-year-old right-hand batter has top-scored for Goa with 384 runs in four matches at an average of 64.00. The season has already seen him score one hundred and two fifty. Overall, he has scored 1542 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.72. He has two hundreds and 10 first-class fifties to his name.

Arun Karthik to be Puducherry's top batsman

Arun Karthik is the leading run-scorer and the only batter to score over 150 runs for them after the first four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has scored 327 runs at an average of 46.71. The 327 runs include a hundred and two fifty and so consistency has been on his side. Overall, he has scored 4804 in 87 first-class matches at an average of 36.95.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Team Bowlers

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa's top bowler

Arjun Tendulkar made the maximum use of his debut Ranji Trophy match and picked three wickets including that of well set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40). The left-arm pacer has continuously impressed since then. In four matches, he has picked eight wickets at an average of 41.50. Against a vulnerable Puducherry batting line-up the 23-year-old will have a great chance to improve his numbers.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry's top bowler

Arjun Tendulkar made the maximum use of his debut Ranji Trophy match and picked three wickets including that of well set Mahipal Lomror (63) and Salman Khan (40). Eyes will be on the left-arm pacer once again. Most of the Jharkhand batters have not faced Tendulkar before and this could benefit the young pacer.