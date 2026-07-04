Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Match Prediction

In Elite Group D top of the table clash, defending champions Madhya Pradesh will take on Gujarat in their fifth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore and will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Winning each of their four matches so far, Madhya Pradesh have been ruthless so far. Gujarat have won two, lost one and settled for a draw once. While Madhya Pradesh already have one foot in the quarter-finals, Gujarat are fighting a close contest with Punjab and Vidarbha for a spot in the next round.

It would be interesting to see if Gujarat are able to stop the juggernaut from Madhya Pradesh who have won each of their last five Ranji Trophy matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh are the better poised team to win the match. Apart from their 2-wicket win against Railways, the team has literally thrashed their opponents by a massive margin. Jammu and Kashmir lost to Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 17 runs before Chandigarh succumbed to an innings and 125 runs defeat. Madhya Pradesh registered a 205-run against Vidarbha in their last match. The batting unit has lacked fire to be honest but the bowlers have kept the team steady. India international Avesh Khan is breathing fire. He has picked 27 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.62. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and off-spinner Saransh Jain have picked 19 and 18 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Gujarat have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far. They settled for a draw against Tripura in their first match. A 9-wicket came against a not very strong opposition in Jammu and Kashmir in the second match. A lacklustre Chandigarh were beaten by an innings and 87-run margin in the third match. Before Gujarat could make it three in a row, Punjab thrashed them by 380-run in their previous encounter. The side is heavily dependent on their captain Priyank Panchal. Once he failed to deliver with the bat against Punjab, the side were rolled over for 97 and 138 runs respectively. Apart from Panchal who has scored over 500 runs so far, only Manan Hingrajia (253) has scored more than 200 runs for the team from the first four matches. Left-arm spinners Siddharth Desai (21) and Hardik Patel (14) have picked the most wickets for Gujarat. Pacer Chintan Gaja is third on the list with 13 wickets in four matches.

Bowlers are expected to decide the course of the match and Madhya Pradesh are far more superior on that front at the moment. The unbeaten defending champions had handed Gujarat a 106-run defeat when they last met in February 2022.

Our Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are the firm favourites to win the match. They side has now won seven consecutive first class matches including three knockout games. If the batting unit also joins the party, the going will get tougher for Gujarat. Avesh Khan and company are all set to test the vulnerable Gujarat batting line-up. Madhya Pradesh bowlers. Notably, three bowlers from Madhya Pradesh feature in the top eleven list of highest wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Also, only one batter apart from Panchal has scored over 200 runs in the ongoing tournament so far. Madhya Pradesh are riding high on confidence and that will surge further against Gujarat - a side they defeated by 106 runs in February 2022.

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.45 (Melbet)

Gujarat to win - 2.55 (Melbet)

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Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

It's almost certain that Madhya Pradesh will be seen plying their trade in the knockout rounds once again. While they have ensured a place in the quarter-finals they would thrive for more and look to defend the title. Their next three matches against Gujarat, Punjab and Tripura will help them warm up for the knockout games. However, the batting department will have to buck up big time if they are seeking glory.

Gujarat are currently placed second in Elite Group D but tough challenges await them. After the match against Madhya Pradesh, they will face quality opponents in Vidarbha and Railways. Fourth-placed Vidarbha are on a two match winning run. Also, third-placed Punjab are just a point behind Gujarat. Punjab faced Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in their last three group stage matches. It's quite obvious that Gujarat will have to do a lot of hard work to qualify for the knockouts and then move to the final four and final.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

The Holkar Cricket Stadium has hosted three matches in the season so far. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Chandigarh in the first match. The hosts ended up winning the match by an innings and 125 runs. Railways won the toss and elected to bat first in the following match. However, they lost the closely-fought contest by 2 wickets. Vidarbha elected to field first and lost the match by 205 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the last match played at the venue. Considering the pattern, the team winning the toss would look to bat first.

Weather Report

Sunny weather is the forecast in Indore for all the four days starting January 10. The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius with humidity between 43 to 56 percent. Further, the anticipated wind speed will be between 6 to 14 kmph. Overall, Indore is decked up for a perfect cricketing condition.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have maintained a clean sheet by winning each of their four matches so far. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs to start with before hammering Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs in the second match. Railways fought bravely against Madhya Pradesh but the defending champions still won the match by two wickets. In their last match against Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh won by 205 runs. The bowlers are on fire but it's the batting unit which is yet to come all guns blazing. The encounter against Railways was a close one because of troubles in the batting department only.

Gujarat Player List

Gujarat Squad:

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk) (vc), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel

Gujarat Predicted XI

Kathan Patel Batter Priyank Panchal Batter Priyesh Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Het Patel (WK) Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Hardik Patel Bowler Chintan Gaja All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat played a draw against Tripura before winning their second and third match against Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh respectively. However, they were found wanting in their first test against a quality opposition in Punjab who thrashed them by 380 runs. Priyank Panchal has led from the front and scored massively but other batters in the team have let him down. The pace unit has also not shown a lot of spark.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Head-to-Head

Since 2011, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh have played five matches against each other. Madhya Pradesh won in 2011 and 2022, while Gujarat clinched a victory in 2015. The matches in 2012 and 2016 were draws.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Madhya Pradesh are the firm favourites to win the match. They side has now won seven consecutive first class matches including three knockout games. If the batting unit also joins the party, the going will get tougher for Gujarat. Avesh Khan and company are all set to test the vulnerable Gujarat batting line-up. Madhya Pradesh bowlers. Notably, three bowlers from Madhya Pradesh feature in the top eleven list of highest wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Also, only one batter apart from Panchal has scored over 200 runs in the ongoing tournament so far. Madhya Pradesh are riding high on confidence and that will surge further against Gujarat - a side they defeated by 106 runs in February 2022.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Top Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

The right-hand batter has been the most consistent batter for Madhya Pradesh in this season. He is also the team's leading run-scorer with 377 runs at an average of 62.83 in four matches. He has smashed a hundred and three fifties. The hundred came in the first innings of Madhya Pradesh's last match against Vidarbha. Overall, he has played 49 first-class matches and scored 3607 runs at an average of 46.84. He has 11 first-class hundreds and 19 fifties to his name. Patidar scored a fifty in each of the innings when Madhya Pradesh last met Gujarat in February 2022.

Priyank Panchal to be Gujarat's top batter

The star right-hand batter has single-handedly taken the responsibility of the Gujarat batting unit. With 512 runs at an average of 102.40 in four matches under his belt, he is third on the list of highest run-scorers this season. The 22-year-old has already hit two hundreds and two fifties in the ongoing season. Overall, he has scored 7830 runs in 110 first-class matches at an average of 46.60. He has hit a total of 26 hundreds and 30 fifties in red-ball cricket.

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer has been on fire since the start of the season. He is one of the leading wicket-takers of the season with 27 scalps to his name at an average of 10.62. In the four matches so far, he has picked three five-wicket hauls. In the last match against Vidarbha, he picked a total of 12 wickets (7 in the first innings and five in the second). The India international played five matches in the previous season and ended up picking 28 wickets at an average of 19.85. Overall, he has played 31 first-class matches and picked 127 wickets at an average of 20.70.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat's top bowler

Pace sensation Arzan Nagwaswalla picked 14 wickets in the previous season. In his first match of the ongoing season, the left-arm pacer picked four wickets across two innings. He hasn't played a game since then but eyes will be on him if he takes the field against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Overall, the 25-year-old has played 23 first-class matches and picked 87 wickets at an average of 24.71.