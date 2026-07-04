Meghalaya vs Manipur Match Prediction

Meghalaya will take on Manipur in their last match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong and the action will begin from 9:30 AM IST from 10th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Meghalaya haven’t lost any game in this season. They started their campaign by defeating Mizoram and from there they never looked back. They won against Sikkim, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh by a huge margin and now sit on top of the points table. On the other hand, Manipur has won back to back games after losing their season’s opener against Sikkim. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram by huge margin and settled with a draw against Bihar.

In the previous season, Meghalaya were placed in Group A and they lost all three games by a massive difference whereas, Manipur won against Arunachal Pradesh, drew with Mizoram, and lost to Sikkim.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Match Chance of Winning

Meghalaya is on a winning streak and they keep ticking the boxes in all areas. They have won all four encounters convincingly and would want to continue their momentum. Puneet Bisht-led side defeated Mizoram in the first game by 2 wickets and thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets. They emerged victorious against Bihar by 4 wickets. In the last game against Arunachal Pradesh they won by 226 runs.

Manipur’s confidence would be on top as they are coming after back to back wins. Batting first Arunachal Pradesh scored 233 runs in the first inning. They were struggling after losing four wickets on 40 runs but contribution from lower order helped them to post 233 runs on the board. In reply, Manipur reached 287 runs and didn’t allow them to make any comeback.

Our Prediction

Meghalaya is favourite to win this contest against Manipur and that’s what past record suggests. Puneet Bisht, the captain of Meghalaya is in good form and along with him Raj Biswa, Swarajeet Das also showed his class and potential. For Manipur, Kangabam Singh scored 49 runs in the last game and this time they will be hoping their top-order to fire and give them stability.





Meghalaya to win - 1.45 (Melbet)

Manipur to win - 2.55 (Melbet)

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Meghalaya vs Manipur Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Meghalaya found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy and they would want to forget that season. In their first game, they were facing Kerala, and got hammered by an innings and 166 runs. Their second match was with defending champion Madhya Pradesh and they suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 301 runs. They also lost their last game against Gujarat by an innings and 139 runs.

Manipur started their campaign with an emphatic win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs, but they played a draw against Mizoram in their second match and lost to Sikkim by 190 runs in their last game.

With Changes in the format to avoid one-sided encounters, both teams are placed in the Plate Group and they have equal chances to impress everyone with their game. Meghalaya is on a winning streak and has a good chance of finishing in top-two in the points table.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

In the 2018-19 season, the team who batted second at this venue has won four out of five times. Batting Second, Meghalaya defeated Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. In the ongoing season, Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by 10 wickets and interestingly it also came while batting second. The trend indicates that the team winning the toss would most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the Sun will shine brightly over the course of four days. The temperature will hover around 13 to 16 degree celsius with a wind speed between 4 to 6 kmph.

Meghalaya Player List

Meghalaya Squad:

Puneet Bisht (c), Dippu Sangma, Abhishek Kumar, Arbin Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Raj Biswa, Akash Choudhary, Kishan Lyngdoh, Lakhan Singh, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique.

MeghalayaPredicted XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh Batsman Sylvester Mylliempdah Batsman Bamanbha Shangpliang Batsman Puneet Bisht (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Larry Sangma Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya is on a winning streak and they keep ticking the boxes in all areas. They have won all four encounters convincingly and would want to continue their momentum. Puneet Bisht-led side defeated Mizoram in the first game by 2 wickets and thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets. They emerged victorious against Bihar by 4 wickets. In the last game against Arunachal Pradesh they won by 226 runs.

Manipur Player List

Manipur Squad:

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Prafullomani Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Ronald Longjam, Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Pheiroijam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ahmed Shah, Bikash Singh, Najarul Islam, Kishan Thokchom

Manipur Predicted XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Basir Rahman Batsman Prafullomani Singh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batsman Johnson Singh Batsman Kangabam Singh All-rounder Ronald Longjam All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Pheiroijam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s confidence would be on top as they are coming after back to back wins. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in their last two encounters. Batting first Arunachal Pradesh scored 233 runs in the first inning. They were struggling after losing four wickets on 40 runs but contribution from lower order helped them to post 233 runs on the board. In reply, Manipur reached 287 runs and didn’t allow them to make any comeback.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Head to Head

Since 2018, both teams have faced each other twice and Meghalaya emerged victorious both times.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Betting Odds

Meghalaya to win

Meghalaya are unbeaten in this edition and would want to continue their records. Their bowling and batting department is in form and the team doesn’t depend on any individual’s performance. Puneet Bisht, Swarajeet Das, and Raj Biswa have done the job in batting so far and Rajesh Bishnoi along with Akash Choudhary bowled beautifully.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Top Team Batsman

Raj Biswa to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

When wickets were falling against Bihar, Raj Biswa held one side.The young and promising top order batsman of Meghalaya has left an impact by his batting. In 12 games he has amassed 800 runs with the average of 44.94. Biswa was outstanding against Sikkim in the second inning as he smashed unbeaten 56 runs off 32 balls with the strike rate of 175.00. His team would hope him to bat in a similar fashion against Manipur.

Ronald Longjam to be Manipur’s top batter

Ronald Longjam made his debut in this season against Sikkim and impressed everyone with his batting. In the first game against Sikkim when wickets were falling around him, he kept his calm and scored 41 runs in 71 balls. When he came to bat in the second inning, he seemed more determined. Longjam took his time to complete his first half century, it came in 198 balls. Before he could have converted it into a big knock, he was run out. His last outing against Mizoram wasn’t as good as Sikkim’s but he would definitely look to score more runs against Mizoram.

Meghalaya vs Manipur Top Team Bowlers

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s top bowler

The left arm spinner of Meghalaya is in incredible form this season. In the first game against Mizoram he scalped 9 wickets and also contributed with the bat lower down the order. He again picked 9 wickets against Sikkim in their second match and against Bihar he picked 8 wickets. In his last outing against Arunachal Pradesh he could only grab one wicket but he has the potential to destroy the opponent on any given day.

Pheiroijam Singh to be Manipur’s top bowler

The 16-year-old made his debut against Sikkim in this season and gave a sensational performance in the first inning of the game. He took nine wickets in the first inning at an economy rate of 3.13 that became his best figure. In the last match against Mizoram, Singh took four wickets and contributed in a famous win for his side. The Manipur team and their fans would be expecting from him to repeat something similar to that against Meghalaya.