Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Sikkim will take on Arunachal Pradesh in their fifth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at SICA Ground in Sikkim and the action will begin from 9.30 AM IST from 10th January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Sikkim settled with a draw in their last game against Bihar. They have won two games out of four, their only defeat came against Meghalaya by 10 wickets. Sumit Singh bowled a brilliant spell in his last outing against Bihar and bagged six wickets, along with him, Palzor Tamang took four-fer. Arunachal Pradesh are coming after suffering a defeat against Meghalaya by 226 runs and yet to register their first win in this season. They lost their first game against Bihar by an innings and 221 runs. Bihar restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212 runs and piled up 517 runs in the first innings and took a 305-run. In the second innings, Arunachal Pradesh batting order crumbled and only managed to score 84 runs.

In the previous season, Sikkim won against Manipur, drew with Bihar, and lost to Nagaland while, Arunachal Pradesh registered a win against Bihar but lost to Manipur, and Nagaland.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Chance of Winning

Sikkim confidence would be soaring high as their performance in recent games were up to the mark. They are coming after hammering Mizoram and settling with a draw against Bihar. Batting first Mizoram scored 263 runs and took the lead of 87 runs in the first inning. Sikkim star bowler Palzor Tamang broke the rid of Mizoram’s batting order. He gave them an early blow and they couldn’t recover after that. Their bowling attack was also ineffective and looked all over the ground against Sikkim in the second inning.

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won any game in this season and they will be in search of their maiden victory. In the first game against Bihar, they couldn’t break the shackle of spin maestro Ashutosh Aman and fell to his trap in the first inning. He took four-fer and restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212. In the second inning, Arunachal Pradesh batters were challenged by the pace of Malay Raj, who kept batters on their toes. Raj, registered a fifer against Arunachal Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Sikkim is favourite to win this contest against Arunachal Pradesh and that’s what past record suggests. Lee Yong Lepcha and Anwesh Sharma are in good form. Both scored half centuries against Bihar in the last game. In the bowling department Sumit Singh and Palzor Tamang have shown their abilities and potential. For Arunachal Pradesh, Anup Ahlawat and Rahul Dalal played an impactful inning against Meghalaya but couldn’t win the game for their side. They will expect some contribution from their bowling unit in this game.

Sikkim to win - 1.22 (Melbet)

Arunachal Pradesh to win - 3.74 (Melbet)

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Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sikkim started their campaign with a huge loss against Nagaland by six wickets in the previous edition, but they settled with a draw against Bihar in their second match and won their last contest by 190 runs against Manipur.

Arunachal Pradesh were placed in the Plate Group along with Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Bihar and came fourth in the last season with one win and two defeats.

With Changes in the format to avoid one-sided encounters, Sikkim have performed better than Arunachal Pradesh and sit at number three in their group. Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won any game this season and are on bottom of the points table in the Plate Group.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

This will be the third game at the SICA Ground in this edition of Ranji Trophy. Team fielding first has won both games played at this venue in this season. In the first game, Manipur won the toss and elected to bat first, they lost the game by eight wickets against Sikkim. In the second game Sikkim won the toss and elected to field first, Ashish Thapa & Co. defeated Mizoram by four wickets. Following the trend, the team winning the toss would most likely look to field first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Sikkim during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 17 to 19 degree celsius. 30 percent humidity is expected.

Sikkim Player List

Sikkim Squad:

Ashish Thapa (c), Akash Luitel, Ankur Malik, Arun Chettri, Nitesh Gupta, Kiran Regmi, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Jeetendra Sharma, Sumit Singh, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, Tarun Sharma.

Sikkim Predicted XI

Arun Chettri Batsman Pankaj Rawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney All-rounder Ashish Thapa (c) & (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sumit Singh All-rounder Anwesh Sharma Batsman Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim confidence would be soaring high as their performance in recent games were up to the mark. They are coming after hammering Mizoram and settling with a draw against Bihar. Batting first Mizoram scored 263 runs and took the lead of 87 runs in the first inning. Sikkim star bowler Palzor Tamang broke the rid of Mizoram’s batting order. He gave them an early blow and they couldn’t recover after that. Their bowling attack was also ineffective and looked all over the ground against Sikkim in the second inning.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Arunachal Pradesh Squad:

Suraj Tayam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Chetan Anand, Rahul Dalal, Techi Doria, Nabam Abo, Nabam Tempol, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Kumar Nyompu, Rohan Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Myendung Singpho, Teshi Tiku, Yab Niya

Neelam Obi Batsman Kumar Nyompu Batsman Kamsha Yangfo Batsman and Wicket Keeper Techi Neri All-rounder Suraj Tayam (c) Batsman Rahul Dalal Batsman Rohan Sharma Batsman Akhilesh Sahani All-rounder Myendung Singpho Bowler Nabam Tempol Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh haven’t won any game in this season and they will be in search of their maiden victory. In the first game against Bihar, they couldn’t break the shackle of spin maestro Ashutosh Aman and fell to his trap in the first inning. He took four-fer and restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 212. In the second inning, Arunachal Pradesh batters were challenged by the pace of Malay Raj, who kept batters on their toes. Raj, registered a fifer against Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Head to Head

Since 2019, Both teams have faced each other twice. Sikkim emerged victorious once by 10 wickets and the other match resulted in a draw.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Sikkim to win

Sikkim have lost only one game in this season and Arunachal Pradesh have lost their all four contests. Sikkim’s bowling and batting department is in form and the team doesn’t depend on any individual’s performance. Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, and Palzor Tamang have played beautifully in this edition.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Batsman

Nilesh Lamichaney to be Sikkim’s top batter

The right hand batsman of Sikkim was the saviour for his side in their game against Mizoram. Lamichaney showed up when his team needed him the most. He scored 108 runs in 216 balls in the second inning and helped his side to register their second win of this season. Although he couldn’t play a big inning in his last outing, his experience can be helpful against Sikkim. Overall, he has played 19 first class games and amassed 713 runs at an average of 21.60.

Rahul Dalal to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top batter

Rahul Dalal couldn’t do much in the first inning against Meghalaya but he came back stronger in the second inning. He scored 96 runs before Arbin Singh uprooted him. His team relies on him heavily and will hope for some more runs from his bat. He has featured in 32 first class games and amassed 2143 runs with the average of 40.43.

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top bowler

Sikkim has won two out of their four games and Palzor Tamang has played an important role in the success of his team. Sikkim was trailing behind against Mizoram and Tamang stepped up with the ball. He took four wickets in the first inning and registered a five wicket haul in second innings. Tamang scalped four wickets in his last game as well against Bihar. He has played 19 matches and scalped 58 wickets at an economy rate of 3.05.

Nabam Abo to be Arunachal Pradesh’s top bowler

Nabam Abo took three wickets in his last outing. He picked a five wicket-haul against Bihar in the first game. Abo has played four games and scalped 20 wickets with an economy rate of 3.91. In his short but impressive career, he has shown all the skills required for 4-days games. Once again his team mates would expect him to deliver against Meghalaya. Abo was dropped in the last game and expected to play against Sikkim.