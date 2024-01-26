Tripura vs Karnataka Match Prediction TRI 19 % Chance of Winning KAR 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Elite Group C encounter of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Tripura and Karnataka will take on each other at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala from January 26, 2024. As epic as it may sound, Tripura have found themselves ahead of Karnataka on the points table, albeit with the same number of points against their name.

Tripura vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Tripura have been one of the most underperforming sides in the history of the Ranji Trophy and it is not a surprise that they have never been able to break the shackles. What is, however, surprising is the fact that Tripura, with the impetus of Manishankar Murasingh, Bikram Kumar Das, and Wriddhiman Saha, have already secured a big win and drew against Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Karnataka would have wanted to come out on the right side of the result in the match against Goa, but at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore, they were served with a flatbed. Both sides batted on the road and the result was a tame draw. So they would ideally want to add more points to their tally by beating Tripura in the upcoming encounter.

TRI’s chance of winning is 19%

KAR’s chance of winning is 81%

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Tripura vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey seem to be in terrific touch at the moment, so it is only natural that they are going to extend their touch in Agartala too. No surprises in guessing, we have V Koushik, the menace of a pacer who is looking to maximize his offering through the market. Can you leave out Manishankar Murasingh, especially because this is a home game for him? Murasingh never disappoints Tripura cricket fans and will not start either.

Tripura vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala has hosted 60 first-class matches till date, with the batting first side winning just 16 games. 41 out of 60 matches, captains have decided to bowl first, indicating a clear domination of bowlers at the venue. The average first innings score at the venue is 266/9, but it drops down to 232/9 in the second innings.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted during the Tripura vs Karnataka match in Agartala, even though dew might play a big role in the match. So captains need to be prepared for the same.

Karnataka Players List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Sujay Sateri (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Rohit Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Dega Nischal, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar K, Srinivas Sharath

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Rohit Kumar All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

After beating Punjab by seven wickets in Hubli, Karnataka lost to Gujarat in a dramatic fashion in Ahmedabad, but interestingly, they managed to only secure a draw against Goa in Mysore. That has put them behind Tripura on the points table.

Tripura Player List

Bishal Ghosh, Bikramkumar Das, Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Nirupam Sen, Ajay Sarkar, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Sankar Paul, Amaresh Das, Joydeb Deb, Kaushal Acharjee, Sanjay Majumder

Predicted Playing XI

Bishal Ghosh Batter Bikramkumar Das Batter Sridam Paul Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Parvez Sultan All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit K Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

After beating Goa by a massive margin of 237 runs in the first encounter of the season, they have drawn against two strong teams - Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Sure, weather has come to their rescue but those are valuable points nonetheless. So be sure that we are looking at an incrementally better game than that.

Tripura vs Karnataka Head-To-Head

Tripura and Karnataka have never played against each other in the first-class format, so this is going to be a big game for the Northeastern side.

Tripura vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Just close your eyes and bet on Mayank Agarwal - he is definitely going to reap dividends on your trust. What is even more sacrosanct is the fact that Manish Pandey is in the form of his life and is just waiting to feast on Tripura bowlers in Agartala. That he is definitely going to do in the upcoming game.

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Tripura vs Karnataka Best Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

While I was eager to add Mayank Agarwal’s name here, it is too difficult to leave out Devdutt Padikkal. He is amassing runs like plucking apples from the garden - scoring 369 runs at an average of 92.25 in just four innings this season. He has 1849 runs at an average of 41.08 in first-class cricket, so it is not a surprise either.

Sudip Chatterjee to be Tripura’s best batter (Parimatch)

When Sudip Chatterjee left Bengal for Tripura, it surprised many for the simple fact that Chatterjee is one of the most consistent batters in the format. He has 4506 runs at an average of 39.18 with 12 centuries and 21 fifties. So be sure that there is enough runs to be had from his bat.

Tripura vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka's best bowler (Parimatch)

With 57 wickets from 12 games at an average of 15.38, Koushik has been the find of Karnataka cricket in a while. In the first game of the season, he picked a seven-wicket haul and followed that up with another seven wickets against Gujarat. He didn’t have the greatest of the game in Mysore, but on a flatbed, he also provided an incredible amount of control.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura's best bowler (Parimatch)

Manisankar Murasingh is an absolute legend of Tripura cricket, having taken 255 first-class wickets at an average of 28.96, with 13 five-wicket hauls in his career. In the last three completed innings, he has taken nine wickets to underline his importance to Tripura cricket. So be sure that he is going to deliver once again.